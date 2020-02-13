Bed Bath & Beyond: The Bad News Continues

Source: Barron's

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) alerted investors that for the first two months of its fiscal year, its comparable sales declined by 5.4%:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today reported preliminary, unaudited financial performance data for the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020), including a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues, and increased promotional activity and markdowns. The Company is providing this update today to provide visibility into the current pressures on the business, which the Company's new management has been reviewing to ascertain insights and key learnings. Mark J. Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said, "We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges. However, we did achieve a notable positive shift in sales in our digital channels during this period, with growth of approximately 20%. I believe we can solidify this growth, while also addressing the broader stabilization of our business."

The decline in same-store sales comes on the back of an 8.3% comparable sales decline in its most recent quarter. Management did not give forward earnings guidance on its last earnings call. This was an indication that the following quarter was likely to be weak. That said, the continued sales decline does not come as a surprise. BBBY's same-store sales have been falling for a while, and there appears to be no end in sight.

The company recently hired Mark Tritton as its CEO. He was involved in merchandising, sourcing, product development and private-labels programs at Target (TGT). Whether Mr. Tritton can drive traffic to BBBY through product development remains to be seen. The hire created short-term buzz and had the potential to change the narrative. However, it is difficult to recommend the stock of a company whose revenue continues to decline.

For the first two months of the fiscal year, comparable sales from stores declined nearly 11%, while comparable sales from digital channels grew approximately 20%. The growth from its digital channel was encouraging. For the month of December, retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y, yet rose by double digits through non-store retailers. Retailers that are winning have a sizeable, successful digital platform. The question remains, "Can BBBY grow online sales fast enough to offset declines through physical locations?"

Impact On Margins

The retail environment is characterized by heavy discounting to drive traffic into stores. Margins for Kohl's (KSS), L Brands (LB) and American Eagle (AEO) have been hurt by the heavy promotional environment. The decline in scale and heavy promotions will likely hurt margins for BBBY next quarter. Secondly, to be successful online, the company may need an optimal pricing strategy. If it reduces prices online to drive traffic, then that too could hurt margins. Recent moves demonstrate an attempt to address the company's cost structure.

BBBY signed a deal to sell a sizable portion of its real estate to a private equity firm, including its headquarters. The deal could help BBBY make good use of its real estate amid a decline in same-store sales. The company also planned to close 60 stores in 2019. If BBBY can maintain its top line with fewer stores, then it could potentially realize efficiency gains within its retail network. It could also potentially create a cost structure better reflective of a company that wants to compete with other top online retailers.

In the most recent quarter, gross margin was flat at 33.1%. The company generated gross profit of $914 million, down 9% Y/Y which was in line with the total decline in revenue. BBBY was not able to cut SG&A expense as much as its revenue decline, leading to EBITDA falling over 50% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was paltry at 2.3%. I find it difficult to believe more revenue declines and more discounting will not lead to more margin erosion next quarter.

Credit Metrics In Focus

BBBY has cash of $900 million and $1.5 billion in debt. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, BBBY generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $131 million. However, dividends and share repurchases were $141 million. BBBY has been stretching payables to spur cash flow, but that game may not last forever. Its last 12 months ("LTM"), EBITDA was $694 million. Debt/EBITDA is 2.1x, which is nothing to be fussed about. However, as EBITDA slides, the company's credit metrics will likely deteriorate.

Debt/EBITDA for L Brands is about 3.1x and it has non-investment-grade credit rating due to the deterioration of the Victoria's Secret Brand. A potential ratings action could be on the horizon if EBITDA continues to slide. That could amplify BBBY's cost of credit and limit its capital raising options. This could add to the company's woes.

Conclusion

BBBY is off 30% Y/Y. More bad news makes BBBY a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.