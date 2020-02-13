Exxon Mobil's Stock May Be Due For A Big Reversal

Oil and Natural gas prices have fallen sharply, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock has been crushed. However, the stock may be oversold, while the outlook for the two commodities appears to be improving as fears of the coronavirus slowly dissipate.

The stock is currently trading at 16 times 2021 earnings estimates of $3.79 per share. That happens to be at the lower end of its historical range since 2017, with the shares only trading at a lower valuation in the middle of the stock market sell of 2018.

Options traders are also betting the stock rebounds in the weeks ahead, while the technical chart is even suggesting that shares rise too. You can now track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha and another website on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Strong Growth Wants Higher Earnings Multiple

Analysts are looking for robust earnings growth from Exxon over the next three years. Currently, forecasts are for 38.4% growth in 2020 to $3.11 per share, followed by growth of 21.8% in 2021 and 30.2% in 2022. It amounts to a growth rate of about 120% over the next three years, and a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 29.9%.

Data by YCharts

It is strong growth for the company, and with that type of earnings power, it seems reasonable the stock should afford a higher P/E ratio. Perhaps to something as high as around the 2019 highs of 19. At that earnings multiple, the stock would be worth about $72, which would amount to a gain of about 18%.

Traders Buying Calls

It could be one reason why options traders are buying the calls. The open interest for the March 20 $65 calls increased by about 11,500 contracts on February 11, and by roughly 24,800 contracts on February 12. According to the data, the calls were bought on the ASK for between $0.40 and $0.50. It is a large bet with the open interest increase worth about $1.7 million.

Traders may also be betting that Exxon's stock rises because oil prices are showing signs of stabilizing and potentially increasing. Oil recently formed a bullish reversal pattern known as a falling wedge and suggests that the stock rises. Currently, the commodity is nearing a level of technical resistance at $52, and should it rise above $52; it seems likely that it heads to $54.30 and an increase of about 6%.

Also, natural gas prices may be on the rise as well after forming a broadening wedge pattern, and a bullish divergence as the RSI is now rising. Should gas prices break free of the wedge, they are likely to increase back to $1.98 from their current price of $1.85.

Exxon's stock is also showing signs of a stock that is oversold as the RSI has dropped below 30. Also, it has found some support around at trendline near $60.

There continues to be a lot of risk in Exxon, especially given how out of favor the sector has been among investors. The Energy SPDR ETF (XLE) has been one of the worst-performing sectors in the market. So far, in 2020, the sector is down by almost 9% and badly lagging the S&P 500's gain of nearly 5%. What is worse is that Exxon has a 21.5% weighting in the ETF.

Data by YCharts

However, should fears of the coronavirus pass, and if the economy around the globe comes back online, then it seems likely they are going to need oil and natural gas to create energy. That likely means that Exxon finds a bounce along with it.

ON FEBRUARY 13 AT 9PM Michael will be hosting a live streaming event for members of Reading The Markets on February 13 at 9 PM ET. He will review how he uses fundamentals, technicals, and options market analysis to find stocks on the move. As well as taking questions from members! He will be reviewing mostly the basics of Technical Analysis and Option Trading To join the event you can sign up for Reading The Markets by clicking this link Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.