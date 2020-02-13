YINN: Sinking Under The Weight Of A Weak Yuan And Leverage Decay

The U.S.-China trade deal triumph seems like an ancient history now, as it took a mere 2 weeks to wipe out the months-long gains in the China large-cap ETF (FXI) and its 3x leveraged counterpart (YINN) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak spiraling out of control. In fact, while FXI made a round-trip to roughly unchanged from a year ago, YINN actually suffered a -10% decline due to the leverage decay effect.

From a longer-term perspective, YINN collapsed by more than half its value even as FXI is down by only -9% since the beginning of last decade:

One interesting observation is that YINN actually had two separate 100+% moonshots in 2015 and 2017 during which its cumulative performance not only caught up but miraculously surpassed that of FXI. Indeed, leveraged bull ETFs enjoy the compounding effect rather than decay when the underlying benchmark is in an uninterrupted uptrend.

Quantifying The Compounding And Decay Effect Of Leveraged ETFs

Empirically, we notice in the above chart that YINN tends to diverge negatively from FXI during choppy and down markets, but significantly outperform in a strong uptrend. To measure the tenacity of an uptrend, we calculate the ratio between the average weekly up move and average weekly down move in FXI, the benchmark of YINN, over the past 24 weeks. In other words, the ratio would be 1.0 if the average magnitude of an up week equals that of a down week. Below we plot the ratio vs. the 24-week change in YINN's price:

One crucial observation is that the 24-week price performance in YINN is negative during an FXI up/down ratio of 1.0, which can be explained by the leverage decay effect when its benchmark chops between ups and downs. Numerically, the expected loss is roughly -12% in YINN over a 24-week period when FXI ends up being unchanged:

On the other hand, when the up/down ratio increases towards 2 and beyond during persistent uptrends in FXI, the expected price change in YINN deviates from the linear trend due to the compounding effect. As such, we reckon buying YINN would be worthwhile only if there is strong conviction of a firm uptrend in FXI like in 2015 or 2017.

Choppy Waters Ahead In Chinese Stocks

Although Chinese stocks have staged a strong rebound since the market reopened after Lunar New Year, with the Shanghai Composite erasing losses from the epic -9% gap down, the relief rally is likely to be short-lived if history is any precedent. Specifically, when the Chinese flagship index:

Dropped more than 2% in consecutive weeks

Made 52-week highs but down in the last 3 months

More often than not, further turmoil would ensue in the Shanghai Composite, even though there may be sharp bounces in between. In terms of the implication on FXI, there is over 60% chance of lower lows still to come in the weeks ahead:

Date Shanghai Composite Last 2-Wk Chg Last 3-mo Chg Last 52-Wk Chg FXI Forward Chg 2-Wk 4-Wk 12-Wk 24-Wk 11/25/2007 4,872 -8.36% -6.65% 147.07% 57.43 9.93% 3.34% -13.01% -11.77% 1/20/2008 4,762 -13.18% -17.59% 78.47% 52.31 -3.98% -4.50% -8.95% -19.94% 3/16/2008 3,797 -11.72% -27.84% 29.55% 42.96 6.22% 10.89% 9.85% -1.97% 9/27/2009 2,779 -6.18% -10.74% 33.94% 41.23 4.03% 7.59% 0.65% 0.02% 1/24/2010 2,989 -7.28% -5.52% 50.17% 39.07 -3.84% -0.10% 8.29% 4.12% 4/25/2010 2,871 -8.30% -3.97% 17.24% 42.05 -9.06% -9.13% -7.87% 5.59% 6/28/2015 3,687 -17.67% -8.61% 79.03% 46.21 -7.47% -9.67% -21.47% -25.28% 8/23/2015 3,232 -18.48% -35.65% 45.79% 36.56 -8.15% -0.74% 1.56% -18.68% 2/2/2020 2,876 -6.49% -2.98% 10.54% 39.74 Average -1.54% -0.29% -3.87% -8.49% Median -3.91% -0.42% -3.61% -6.87% % Positive 37.50% 37.50% 50.00% 37.50%

Yuan Expected To Be Pinned Near The Lows

Meanwhile, a lower yuan is another reason why bounces will likely be anemic in the Chinese ETFs, given the USD/CNH has been highly correlated with FXI and YINN's performance in the past 5 years:

With the Chinese economy crippled on multiple fronts by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the path of least resistance of its currency is most likely to be down in the face of PBOC's aggressive easing policies to cushion the negative impact. To wit from New York Times:

China's central bank unexpectedly cuts some key short-term money market interest rates, and analysts predict more are likely. A central bank adviser says the possibility of a cut in the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) on Feb. 20 has significantly increased.

While lower interest rates will certainly give the economy a much-needed boost, it will most likely take a toll on the banks, which make up a large percentage of FXI's exposure. As discussed in the previous article on the fundamental outlook of FXI, the dismal earnings growth in financials will most likely continue to dampen its upside potential.

Furthermore, the commitments set in the recently signed U.S.-China trade deal with regards to competitive currency devaluation will most likely to take a backseat, as "analysts said that Beijing may now be tempted to allow the yuan’s exchange rate to gradually depreciate to support exports in the coming weeks." according to SCMP.

Therefore, due to the fact that currency exposure in FXI and YINN is unhedged, a weakening yuan will most likely offset any potential gains in the domestic stock market. All in all, we anticipate FXI to whipsaw towards lower lows, and in turn lead to more profound underperformance in the YINN resulting from leverage decay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.