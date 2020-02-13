Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/11/20

Includes: ADMA, EPD, IFF, PFGC, PPR, PVAC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/11/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;
  • Adma Biologics (ADMA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Performance Food (PFGC);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and;
  • Penn Virginia (PVAC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Stewart Information Services (STC);
  • aTyr Pharma (LIFE);
  • Avis Budget (CAR);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Teradyne (TER);
  • Moderna (MRNA);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Danaher (DHR), and;
  • Avrobio (AVRO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Cigna (CI), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Adma Biologics

ADMA

JB*

$15,972,950

2

Hees Bernardo

DIR

Avis Budget

CAR

JB*

$14,999,993

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$6,425,586

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,466,325

5

Dondero James D

PR,DIR

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NREF

JB*

$2,349,920

6

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,286,175

7

Schimmel Paul

DIR

aTyr Pharma

LIFE

JB*

$1,079,500

8

Eppinger Frederick H

CEO,DIR

Stewart Information Services

STC

B

$1,054,004

9

Flanigan Matthew C

DIR

Performance Food

PFGC

B

$531,918

10

Grossman Adam S

CEO,DIR

Adma Biologics

ADMA

B

$299,999

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$25,481,808

2

Lore Marc E

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$9,892,606

3

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$6,977,067

4

Jagiela Mark E

CEO,DIR

Teradyne

TER

AS

$4,852,784

5

Wentworth Timothy C

PR

Cigna

CI

AS

$4,552,852

6

Joyce Thomas Patrick Jr

CEO,DIR

Danaher

DHR

S

$3,320,257

7

Kim Lorence H

CFO

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$2,303,348

8

Cirne Lewis

CEO,DIR,BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$2,143,229

9

Strategic Value

BO

Penn Virginia

PVAC

S

$2,067,679

10

Mackay Geoffrey

DIR

Avrobio

AVRO

AS

$1,737,081

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.