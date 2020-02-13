Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/11/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/11/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;

Adma Biologics (ADMA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Performance Food (PFGC);

Intl Flavors (IFF), and;

Penn Virginia (PVAC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Stewart Information Services (STC);

aTyr Pharma (LIFE);

Avis Budget (CAR);

New Relic (NEWR);

Walmart (WMT);

Teradyne (TER);

Moderna (MRNA);

Mastercard (MA);

Danaher (DHR), and;

Avrobio (AVRO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cigna (CI), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Adma Biologics ADMA JB* $15,972,950 2 Hees Bernardo DIR Avis Budget CAR JB* $14,999,993 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $6,425,586 4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,466,325 5 Dondero James D PR,DIR NexPoint Real Estate Finance NREF JB* $2,349,920 6 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,286,175 7 Schimmel Paul DIR aTyr Pharma LIFE JB* $1,079,500 8 Eppinger Frederick H CEO,DIR Stewart Information Services STC B $1,054,004 9 Flanigan Matthew C DIR Performance Food PFGC B $531,918 10 Grossman Adam S CEO,DIR Adma Biologics ADMA B $299,999

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $25,481,808 2 Lore Marc E VP Walmart WMT AS $9,892,606 3 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $6,977,067 4 Jagiela Mark E CEO,DIR Teradyne TER AS $4,852,784 5 Wentworth Timothy C PR Cigna CI AS $4,552,852 6 Joyce Thomas Patrick Jr CEO,DIR Danaher DHR S $3,320,257 7 Kim Lorence H CFO Moderna MRNA AS $2,303,348 8 Cirne Lewis CEO,DIR,BO New Relic NEWR AS $2,143,229 9 Strategic Value BO Penn Virginia PVAC S $2,067,679 10 Mackay Geoffrey DIR Avrobio AVRO AS $1,737,081

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.