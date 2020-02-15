2 Multi-Bagger High-Growth Strategies, 1 For Retirees

For most people, it's really difficult to recognize the next Apple or next Google in their early years of growth.

A vast majority of our articles are based on conservative or income-oriented strategies mostly focused on retirees, near-retirees, or folks who are within 10-20 years of their retirement. But at the same time, we like investing a limited or small portion of our portfolio in "high-growth strategies." Please note the emphasis on high growth strategies. Rather than focusing on fast-growing stocks, which are easy to spot in hindsight but very difficult to identify with any amount of certainty when it comes to the future, we recommend investing in high-growth strategies.

Wall Street runs on fear and greed. So, many investors, especially in their early years of investing, want to get rich quick. Sure, there's nothing wrong with that thought, and maybe that's how so many people make their early mistakes, learn from those, and then go on to become successful investors.

Sure, everyone wants to invest in the next Apple ( AAPL), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), or Amazon ( AMZN), especially in their early years of growth. They want to know the stocks that would turn into multi-baggers (return hundreds of percent) and could make them rich rather quickly in years rather than decades. After all, we hear and read stories about how Apple has returned nearly 60,000% gain from 1998-2019 if you were wise enough to invest in 1998. But that's not a realistic scenario. Most people could not imagine a scenario where its founder Steve Jobs would return and essentially turn the company upside down. Apple turned itself from a niche computer company into a highly successful consumer electronics juggernaut.

Of course, Apple is just one example. Take the case of a more mundane company Home Depot (HD). It's not even a tech, biotech, or some company that had the promise to change the world. It's simply a run-of-the-mill retail chain of home improvement stores. However, its founders had the vision and skills on how to grow this company. Home Depot's growth since the '80s has been nothing less than spectacular. A $1,000 investment made in Home Depot in 1985 would be worth more than $1 million today (dividends reinvested). But, again, how many people had the wisdom to recognize the scale of potential back then?

Another interesting but more recent example is of Ulta Beauty (ULTA). It's not some high tech or technology company but simply a retail company selling a wide variety of beauty products. Since its IPO in October 2007, it has returned more than 20% in annualized returns. Since its IPO, an investment of $10,000 would have grown to about $100,000 compared to only $28,000 for the S&P 500. We could go on with so many more examples, but again, how many people can correctly identify such opportunities just at the right time? Not many.

Fortunately, You Don't Need To Be An Investment Wizard

For the reasons mentioned above, it's not realistically possible for most people to recognize the next Apple or Amazon in their nascent years, especially when they have little to none profit to show for. Sure, there are some exceptions.

However, we strongly believe that you don't need to have any such special abilities to earn solid gains from growth stocks. We will explain in a minute.

This article will explore the strategies and ways to capture the majority of growth in companies that are potentially going to be multi-baggers but avoiding the risks that come with such companies. However, we are looking for strategies that would not depend on our ability to pick multi-baggers but would rather depend upon the systematic and methodical ways to achieve the goals.

Invest In Growth Strategies Rather Than Growth Stocks:

To avoid the pitfalls that come with trying to pick super stocks, we think it's much better and safer to invest in systematic growth strategies rather than growth stocks. We also will run some back testing on one of our strategies to show the potential. Of course, it's a good time to remind the readers the Wall Street adage "past performance is no guarantee of future returns."

Benefits of Investing in Systematic Strategies:

Investing in a well thought out strategy performs well and far better than having no strategy at all. Most folks are not capable of making good decisions in a crisis or panic situation. This is where a pre-determined strategy helps and will stop you from making bad decisions. Investing in a strategy can help take out the emotions out of trading decisions. With the help of back testing, it's possible to define the level of potential and risks with the strategy broadly. The investor is better able to assess the suitability and decide if the strategy fits well with their goals and risk tolerance.

In this article, we will lay out two strategies with an aim to capture a large part of gains from the fast-growing companies. The first one is one of our "rotation" strategies that we believe is suitable for retirees as well. We also include an income-oriented version of the same. The second strategy that we like to call "multi-bagger" strategy is aimed at generating large returns; however, it comes with high risks as well.

A simple Rotation Strategy using Nasdaq 100 ETF or CEFs.

Multi-Bagger High Growth Strategy.

Strategy 1: A Rotation Strategy Using Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs or CEFs

This is a high growth strategy for conservative investors, including retirees or near retirees. This strategy may be a high growth strategy, but it has the in-built protection or hedging mechanism to conserve capital during corrections and recessions. Since this is a rotation strategy, the risk is somewhat limited and likely 40% less than the S&P 500. Further, this is a simple strategy using just two securities, Invesco QQQ Trust ETF ( QQQ) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF ( TLT). Every month, we will check their three-month relative performance and invest in the security that performed better over the previous three-month period. Here's the performance of this strategy in comparison with the S&P500 (SPY) from January 2003 to January 2020.

Performance Chart - 1:

As you would notice, the strategy not only outperforms the S&P 500, there's a big difference in the drawdown (from the peak to bottom) and the worst year's negative performance. Buying and holding SPY on Jan. 1, 2003, until January 2020 would have provided an annualized return of 9.99%. Not too bad. However, you would have to tolerate the roller coaster ride of 2008/2009 with a drawdown of almost -51%. In contrast, using the above strategy, the annualized return would be roughly 14.50%, and the maximum drawdown would be only -17.7%. In fact, the QQQ-TLT strategy ended the year 2008 with positive gains, instead of a huge loss in the case of SPY.

Modify the Above Strategy to Generate Income using QQQX:

If you need income on a consistent basis, instead of QQQ (which provides almost no income), you could choose one of the following Technology-based CEFs.

Symbol Fund Name Dividend Yield Dividend Frequency QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) 6.32% Quarterly STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) 7.50% Quarterly BST BlackRock Science and Technology (BST) 5.65% Monthly

Out of the three CEFs, only QQQX has a long enough history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession. We will provide the back-testing results using the pair QQQX/TLT and compare it with SPY. By using QQQX, another advantage would be that we should be able to capture the consistent high income a majority of the time.

This strategy provided an annualized return of 14.88% since January 2008, compared to an 8.89% return from investing in SPY. The big difference again was in the drawdowns. The strategy had a drawdown of only -20.6% compared to a whopping drawdown of -51% in the case of SPY.

Performance Chart - 2:

Strategy 2: Multi-Bagger Strategy

Please note that this is a high-risk strategy and may not be suitable for many retirees. In the stock market terminology, a stock is called multi-bagger if it doubles or triples (or even more) in a reasonably short span of time. That’s what everyone wants, right? However, the path to multi-baggers is filled with dangers and high risk. A company that may look highly promising today may have hidden and unforeseen risks and lose most of its value in the future. Especially, since many such companies are micro cap (under $1 Billion market-cap) or small cap (from $1 billion to $4 billion market cap), the risk profile of such companies is obviously much higher than a large-cap or mega-cap company. However, at the same time, a mega-cap company like Google or Apple is not likely to double or triple in a short span of time or even a decade, simply because of their huge size and relative growth.

We will use our screening process to identify 15 companies that promise high growth in the short to medium term, if not longer. However, it's entirely possible that a company that promises high growth and bright prospects today may unexpectedly run into difficulties (technology obsolescence, new competition, or losing favor with its major clients, etc.) and may lose its high-growth profile. For these reasons, we would want to run our screening process/methodology at regular intervals to make sure that the companies that we are invested in continue to hold the same (or similar) promise as when we first bought them. We may need to replace some old candidates with new companies at regular intervals (for example, on an annual basis). So, by no means this should be considered a static buy-and-hold forever portfolio. So, for this portfolio, we will invest equal amounts in these 15 stocks and hold them for a year and then repeat the process.

Screening process:

We will select 15 companies that meet several high-growth criteria.

Market-capitalization

At this first stage, we want to keep companies of all sizes (market-capitalization) on our radar, as long as they meet our other high-growth criteria. Once we have the final shortlist, we will select roughly 10% from mega-cap, 20% from large-cap, 20% from mid-cap, and the balance 50% from small-cap and micro-cap segments.

Forward EPS (3-5 years) Growth Estimates > 10%

Most high-growth companies have one thing in common. We expect them to grow their earnings at a fast clip. So, we will look for companies that have reasonably high future growth expectations for the next 3-5 years.

EPS Growth (3-year history) > 7%

Besides future growth estimates, we need to look at past growth. At this first stage, we will use a moderate 7% minimum growth in each of the last three years.

Revenue Growth (last 3 years) > 9%

We will filter companies that have grown their revenues in the recent past at a reasonably high rate, at least 9% or greater.

Revenue growth current year vs. previous year > 10%.

Price performance (52 weeks) > 15% (This condition is waived for Microcaps)

We also will use the price performance of the recent past as one of the criteria. However, we will not use this for the micro-cap stocks as they tend to be highly volatile.

Price performance (13 weeks) > 8% (This condition is waived for Microcaps)

After we apply the above six criteria, we get a list of 59 companies, out of which five are mega-caps, 22 large-caps, 13 mid-caps, 12 small-caps, and rest seven are micro-cap stocks. These are presented below in the order of “Total Weight”, calculated from the above six criteria:

Table for Mega and Large caps:

Symbol Company Name Price Market Cap (Billions) Fwd. EPS Growth (3-5 Yrs) Revenue Grth. (3 Yrs) EPS Grth. (3 Year Hist.) Revenue Grth. (TTM vs. Prior TTM) Total Return (1 Yr Ann.) Price Perf. 13 Weeks Analyst Rec. Total Weight (from 6 criteria) WT. Fwd. EPS WT. Rev. Grth. 3YRS WT. Past EPS Grth. WT. Rev. Grth. TTM WT. 12-Mth Perf. WT. 13-WKS Perf. WT. Analyst Rec. SHOP Shopify Inc 478.69 $54.55 50.88 73.57 34.63 48.80 172.45 65.52 Bearish 57.69 10.00 10.00 6.93 9.76 10.00 10.00 1.00 TTD Trade Desk Inc (The) 291.33 $13.03 29.33 61.25 65.97 44.37 95.74 49.78 Bearish 55.70 5.87 10.00 10.00 8.87 10.00 9.96 1.00 DXCM DexCom Inc 240.22 $21.87 78.30 36.91 25.99 47.74 64.65 22.75 Bullish 50.68 10.00 7.38 5.20 9.55 10.00 4.55 4.00 YNDX Yandex NV 48.49 $15.83 36.90 31.02 70.72 29.05 42.73 41.47 Neutral 49.23 7.38 6.20 10.00 5.81 8.55 8.29 3.00 PAYC Paycom Software Inc 293.53 $16.76 24.71 30.87 61.03 30.25 71.88 36.48 Bullish 48.46 4.94 6.17 10.00 6.05 10.00 7.30 4.00 FTNT Fortinet Inc 117.11 $20.78 18.02 21.30 236.79 19.75 49.38 28.84 Bullish 41.46 3.60 4.26 10.00 3.95 9.88 5.77 4.00 ADBE Adobe Inc 366.09 $177.24 19.25 24.03 37.26 23.71 44.47 26.37 Very Bullish 40.02 3.85 4.81 7.45 4.74 8.89 5.27 5.00 EPAM EPAM Systems Inc 233.02 $12.90 20.70 26.33 37.81 24.68 60.47 23.38 Neutral 39.58 4.14 5.27 7.56 4.94 10.00 4.68 3.00 TRU TransUnion 94.93 $17.88 14.32 15.89 265.10 16.43 53.59 17.55 Bullish 36.84 2.86 3.18 10.00 3.29 10.00 3.51 4.00 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 864.22 $23.79 24.87 12.68 152.39 14.83 62.91 16.23 Neutral 36.72 4.97 2.54 10.00 2.97 10.00 3.25 3.00 MTCH Match Group Inc 77.75 $22.28 25.30 18.83 41.42 18.58 49.79 14.07 Neutral 36.60 5.06 3.77 8.28 3.72 9.96 2.81 3.00 MSFT Microsoft Corp 183.89 $1,400 14.60 13.83 34.06 13.33 75.74 27.29 Very Bullish 35.62 2.92 2.77 6.81 2.67 10.00 5.46 5.00 AMZN Amazon.com Inc 2079.3 $1,020 30.08 27.30 67.46 20.45 24.99 14.65 Bearish 34.50 6.02 5.46 10.00 4.09 5.00 2.93 1.00 MA Mastercard Inc 327 $331.61 17.76 16.14 29.10 12.93 53.74 20.72 Very Bullish 34.33 3.55 3.23 5.82 2.59 10.00 4.14 5.00 FNV Franco-Nevada Corp 112.95 $21.53 23.54 13.77 67.36 9.55 52.09 18.68 n/a 34.11 4.71 2.75 10.00 1.91 10.00 3.74 1.00 LULU lululemon athletica inc 243.51 $31.76 21.18 16.86 24.07 22.94 67.25 20.20 Neutral 34.05 4.24 3.37 4.81 4.59 10.00 4.04 3.00 INFO IHS Markit Ltd 80.42 $32.20 11.79 17.31 39.82 10.11 54.97 16.00 Bullish 33.00 2.36 3.46 7.96 2.02 10.00 3.20 4.00 UI Ubiquiti Inc 144.95 $11.24 11.72 20.35 21.90 14.06 56.97 31.27 Neutral 32.86 2.34 4.07 4.38 2.81 10.00 6.25 3.00 TDG TransDigm Group Inc 634.54 $33.99 13.00 18.09 7.59 43.94 68.39 24.51 Bearish 32.43 2.60 3.62 1.52 8.79 10.00 4.90 1.00 FB Facebook Inc 212.33 $601.34 13.20 36.76 22.59 26.61 23.67 10.73 Bullish 30.71 2.64 7.35 4.52 5.32 4.73 2.15 4.00 DHI D.R. Horton 60.7 $22.20 14.60 13.11 22.04 11.33 63.69 18.75 Bullish 29.97 2.92 2.62 4.41 2.27 10.00 3.75 4.00 V Visa Inc 202.74 $436.74 14.86 15.07 28.97 10.69 44.42 13.79 Bullish 29.56 2.97 3.01 5.79 2.14 8.88 2.76 4.00 PYPL PayPal Holdings Inc 118.88 $140.63 19.17 17.91 21.64 15.02 29.96 19.33 Neutral 27.61 3.83 3.58 4.33 3.00 5.99 3.87 3.00 GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc 47.61 $10.29 10.86 22.35 13.52 17.16 35.98 15.43 Neutral 26.06 2.17 4.47 2.70 3.43 7.20 3.09 3.00 INTU Intuit Inc. 294.71 $76.60 11.01 13.06 24.67 13.08 31.99 13.44 Neutral 24.45 2.20 2.61 4.93 2.62 6.40 2.69 3.00 GOOGL Alphabet Inc 1479.1 $1,020 10.31 21.49 20.85 18.30 31.44 12.93 Bearish 24.07 2.06 4.30 4.17 3.66 6.29 2.59 1.00 MNST Monster Beverage Corp 68.905 $37.54 11.75 12.38 22.96 11.24 21.08 22.62 Neutral 23.40 2.35 2.48 4.59 2.25 4.22 4.52 3.00

Table for Mid-cap:

Symbol Company Name Price Market Cap (Billions) Fwd. EPS Growth (3-5 Yrs) Revenue Grth. (3 Yrs) EPS Grth. (3 Year Hist.) Revenue Grth. (TTM vs. Prior TTM) Total Return (1 Yr Ann.) Price Perf. 13 Weeks Analyst Rec. Total Weight (from 6 criteria) WT. Fwd. EPS WT. Rev. Grth. 3YRS WT. Past EPS Grth. WT. Rev. Grth. TTM WT. 12-Mth Perf. WT. 13-WKS Perf. WT. Analyst Rec. ZEN Zendesk Inc 86.95 $9.72 59.35 42.08 7.79 38.36 19.90 24.30 Neutral 39.49 10.00 8.42 1.56 7.67 3.98 4.86 3.00 AAXN Axon Enterprise Inc 82.85 $4.96 30.00 28.52 11.57 18.47 60.26 59.38 Bearish 38.71 6.00 5.70 2.31 3.69 10.00 10.00 1.00 RGEN Repligen Corp 101.33 $5.24 24.03 32.43 9.74 37.57 74.14 23.17 Neutral 38.39 4.81 6.49 1.95 7.51 10.00 4.63 3.00 FND Floor & Decor Holdings Inc 49.71 $5.08 18.10 29.68 59.71 17.60 53.25 17.81 Very Bearish 36.64 3.62 5.94 10.00 3.52 10.00 3.56 0.00 CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd 138.9 $5.28 18.60 28.75 20.27 31.40 58.61 27.50 Bearish 36.30 3.72 5.75 4.05 6.28 10.00 5.50 1.00 MRCY Mercury Systems Inc 81.98 $4.48 21.50 34.32 19.68 26.29 31.44 17.68 Bullish 34.18 4.30 6.86 3.94 5.26 6.29 3.54 4.00 PLNT Planet Fitness Inc 82.58 $6.73 21.60 20.12 24.36 26.12 42.16 31.30 Bearish 34.13 4.32 4.02 4.87 5.22 8.43 6.26 1.00 LHCG LHC Group Inc 155 $4.77 15.76 30.40 7.57 29.38 41.00 23.51 Neutral 32.52 3.15 6.08 1.51 5.88 8.20 4.70 3.00 SNX SYNNEX Corp 138.41 $7.23 11.57 19.10 18.32 20.18 46.04 18.41 Very Bullish 31.72 2.31 3.82 3.66 4.04 9.21 3.68 5.00 CRL Charles River Laboratories International 155.99 $7.77 11.79 18.46 13.37 18.13 25.76 24.89 Bullish 26.48 2.36 3.69 2.67 3.63 5.15 4.98 4.00 ICLR Icon PLC 168.92 $9.19 11.89 18.12 14.05 16.34 20.87 17.89 Bullish 23.83 2.38 3.62 2.81 3.27 4.17 3.58 4.00 WEX WEX Inc 212.37 $9.50 13.40 20.43 13.79 15.37 32.87 11.88 Bearish 22.55 2.68 4.09 2.76 3.07 6.57 2.38 1.00 WWD Woodward Inc 118.84 $7.28 13.43 12.76 12.15 18.31 32.25 8.03 Neutral 22.38 2.69 2.55 2.43 3.66 6.45 1.61 3.00

Table for Small-cap:

Symbol Company Name Price Market Cap (Billions) Fwd. EPS Growth (3-5 Yrs) Revenue Grth. (3 Yrs) EPS Grth. (3 Year Hist.) Revenue Grth. (TTM vs. Prior TTM) Total Return (1 Yr Ann.) Price Perf. 13 Weeks Analyst Rec. Total Weight (from 6 criteria) WT. Fwd. EPS WT. Rev. Grth. 3YRS WT. Past EPS Grth. WT. Rev. Grth. TTM WT. 12-Mth Perf. WT. 13-WKS Perf. WT. Analyst Rec. SAFE Safehold Inc 49.72 $2.01 36.90 38.87 30.19 86.90 176.98 46.03 Neutral 53.40 7.38 7.77 6.04 10.00 10.00 9.21 3.00 MIME Mimecast Ltd 52.92 $3.28 72.55 33.88 25.99 26.94 25.46 36.58 Neutral 42.77 10.00 6.78 5.20 5.39 5.09 7.32 3.00 KRNT Kornit Digital Ltd 43.23 $1.54 45.30 18.11 32.64 22.21 117.72 27.18 Neutral 42.09 9.06 3.62 6.53 4.44 10.00 5.44 3.00 VCTR Victory Capital Holdings Inc 22.01 $1.47 39.80 19.75 145.70 15.76 101.92 20.88 n/a 40.24 7.96 3.95 10.00 3.15 10.00 4.18 1.00 IBP Installed Building Products Inc 75.77 $2.30 36.30 26.34 27.22 14.05 81.27 10.51 Very Bullish 37.88 7.26 5.27 5.44 2.81 10.00 2.10 5.00 DAVA Endava plc 47.76 $2.58 17.70 33.77 10.06 22.73 97.33 19.90 31.83 3.54 6.75 2.01 4.55 10.00 3.98 1.00 BLD TopBuild Corp 115.9 $3.92 28.04 13.83 21.84 15.81 118.84 9.27 Neutral 30.76 5.61 2.77 4.37 3.16 10.00 1.85 3.00 WING Wingstop Inc 94.72 $2.75 11.65 25.25 26.57 26.45 37.88 19.74 Very Bearish 29.51 2.33 5.05 5.31 5.29 7.58 3.95 0.00 WNS WNS (Holdings) Ltd 72.74 $3.64 11.23 12.90 21.72 11.11 43.35 18.46 Very Bullish 28.76 2.25 2.58 4.34 2.22 8.67 3.69 5.00 DSGX Descartes Systems Group Inc (The) 46.55 $3.90 18.90 14.15 14.00 16.74 45.59 18.59 Neutral 28.59 3.78 2.83 2.80 3.35 9.12 3.72 3.00 ADUS Addus HomeCare Corp 99.56 $1.54 15.00 15.44 11.13 22.05 50.55 12.96 Neutral 28.32 3.00 3.09 2.23 4.41 10.00 2.59 3.00 ENSG Ensign Group Inc (The) 53.03 $2.78 15.00 15.00 17.05 13.64 40.74 25.02 Neutral 28.29 3.00 3.00 3.41 2.73 8.15 5.00 3.00

Table for Micro-cap stocks:

Symbol Company Name Price Market Cap (Billions) Fwd. EPS Growth (3-5 Yrs) Revenue Grth. (3 Yrs) EPS Grth. (3 Year Hist.) Revenue Grth. (TTM vs. Prior TTM) Total Return (1 Yr Ann.) Price Perf. 13 Weeks Analyst Rec. Total Weight (from 6 criteria) WT. Fwd. EPS WT. Rev. Grth. 3YRS WT. Past EPS Grth. WT. Rev. Grth. TTM WT. 12-Mth Perf. WT. 13-WKS Perf. WT. Analyst Rec. IOTS Adesto Technologies Corp 7.59 0.2259 15.00 24.50 14.25 65.41 42.05 -0.92 Neutral 31.97 3.00 4.90 2.85 10.00 8.41 -0.18 3.00 SLP Simulations Plus Inc 36.14 0.6011 15.00 19.37 18.29 18.92 78.42 2.68 Very Bullish 29.85 3.00 3.87 3.66 3.78 10.00 0.54 5.00 NVEE NV5 Global Inc 62.41 0.8013 20.00 39.30 25.46 23.94 -13.64 17.77 Neutral 25.57 4.00 7.86 5.09 4.79 -2.73 3.55 3.00 ADMS Adamas Pharma Inc 5.54 0.1524 39.30 160.95 19.41 142.28 -38.95 -2.84 Bearish 24.38 7.86 10.00 3.88 10.00 -7.79 -0.57 1.00 DLHC DLH Holdings Corp 4.18 0.0543 34.00 23.28 10.97 30.78 -15.61 6.69 Neutral 21.02 6.80 4.66 2.19 6.16 -3.12 1.34 3.00 RYB RYB Education Inc 5.19 0.1557 43.72 23.61 44.22 17.27 -33.38 -12.05 17.68 8.74 4.72 8.84 3.45 -6.68 -2.41 1.00 MCS Marcus Corp 29.69 0.9116 15.00 16.75 24.67 13.10 -23.05 -14.08 Neutral 9.48 3.00 3.35 4.93 2.62 -4.61 -2.82 3.00

The Final List of 15 Stocks

We select the top 15 stocks from the above four categories/ tables as below:

Mega-cap and large-cap: 5 stocks

Mid-cap: 3 stocks

Small-cap: 4 stocks

Microcap: 3 stocks.

Please note that this list should not be considered a static list, but needs to be analyzed at regular intervals, at least on an annual basis. Also, one should invest equal amounts in at least 10 stocks from many different industry segments to be able to diversify and avoid or contain large stock specific risks.

Category Symbol Company Name Price Market Cap (Billions) Fwd. EPS Growth (3-5 Yrs) Revenue Grth. (3 Yrs) EPS Grth. (3 Year Hist.) Revenue Grth. (TTM vs. Prior TTM) Total Return (1 Yr Ann.) Price Perf. 13 Weeks Analyst Rec. Total Weight (from 6 criteria) Mega Cap (ADBE) Adobe Inc 366.1 $177.24 19.25 24.03 37.26 23.71 44.47 26.37 Very Bullish 40.02 Large-cap (DXCM) DexCom Inc 240.2 $21.87 78.30 36.91 25.99 47.74 64.65 22.75 Bullish 50.68 Large-cap (YNDX) Yandex NV 48.49 $15.83 36.90 31.02 70.72 29.05 42.73 41.47 Neutral 49.23 Large-cap (PAYC) Paycom Software Inc 293.5 $16.76 24.71 30.87 61.03 30.25 71.88 36.48 Bullish 48.46 Large-cap (TTD) Trade Desk Inc (The) 291.3 $13.03 29.33 61.25 65.97 44.37 95.74 49.78 Bearish 55.70 Mid-cap (ZEN) Zendesk Inc 86.95 $9.72 59.35 42.08 7.79 38.36 19.90 24.30 Neutral 39.49 Mid-cap (AAXN) Axon Enterprise Inc 82.85 $4.96 30.00 28.52 11.57 18.47 60.26 59.38 Bearish 38.71 Mid-cap (RGEN) Repligen Corp 101.3 $5.24 24.03 32.43 9.74 37.57 74.14 23.17 Neutral 38.39 Small-cap (SAFE) Safehold Inc 49.72 $2.01 36.90 38.87 30.19 86.90 176.98 46.03 Neutral 53.40 Small-cap (MIME) Mimecast Ltd 52.92 $3.28 72.55 33.88 25.99 26.94 25.46 36.58 Neutral 42.77 Small-cap (KRNT) Kornit Digital Ltd 43.23 $1.54 45.30 18.11 32.64 22.21 117.72 27.18 Neutral 42.09 Small-cap (VCTR) Victory Capital Holdings Inc 22.01 $1.47 39.80 19.75 145.70 15.76 101.92 20.88 n/a 40.24 Microcap (IOTS) Adesto Technologies Corp 7.59 0.2259 15.00 24.50 14.25 65.41 42.05 -0.92 Neutral 31.97 Microcap (SLP) Simulations Plus Inc 36.14 0.6011 15.00 19.37 18.29 18.92 78.42 2.68 Very Bullish 29.85 Microcap (NVEE) NV5 Global Inc 62.41 0.8013 20.00 39.30 25.46 23.94 -13.64 17.77 Neutral 25.57

Conclusion

The majority of our work focuses on conservative DGI or High-Income strategies for folks who are nearing retirement or already retired. Our portfolios and strategies are focused on how to generate income safely and are designed to contain risks and large drawdowns using "rotation" strategies.

However, for younger folks, who may still have many years left before retirement, there is a place for growth stocks and growth strategies. Even for retirees or near retirees, depending upon the individual's risk tolerance, it may be desirable to invest a small portion of their investment capital in a growth strategy. A growth strategy can do wonders to your portfolio and bring some zing to your overall returns. However, it will add to the risk as well. So, how much risk can you take, and what would be the right balance? It will obviously depend on the individual investor's personal situation and risk tolerance.

It's easy to be lured into growth stocks during a booming market, but one has to remember the potential of huge drawdowns during a recession or big correction. No one wants to buy at the peak and then sell at the bottom, but unfortunately, many people just end up doing exactly that because they fail to understand the risks and assess their own temperament to risks and drawdowns. That's why it's very important to determine the right growth strategy that you would be able to live with during the good times and bad.

To provide some answers and ideas, we discussed two distinct growth strategies, neither of them particularly depends on the ability to pick exceptional stocks. The first strategy also included a version that could generate a regular stream of income while providing better growth than the S&P 500 in the long term.

Last but not least, it's important for the individual investor to have realistic expectations and recognize the higher level of risks that come with any growth strategy. One should always analyze their personal situation and risk appetite before investing in any strategy.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.





