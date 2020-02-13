BMW Could Fall Further, But Will Likely Make A Strong Comeback

Investment Thesis: While the car industry is under pressure as a result of the coronavirus crisis, I see subsequent upside for this stock based on strong Q3 performance and higher-margin SUV sales.

Back in August, I made the argument that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) would, ultimately, rebound after previously having seen a significant price drop.

The reason for making this argument was that the prior earnings drop had been due to higher costs, while revenue growth itself remained on solid ground. Moreover, the price drop had also meant that BMW was trading at an attractive price relative to earnings, and for this reason, I anticipated we would see a significant rebound in the stock heading into 2020.

Indeed, we did, subsequently, see a significant price increase heading into this year, only for the price to suddenly drop once again:

Source: investing.com

The main question for investors at this point is whether the drop in price is simply market-related due to the coronavirus or something company-specific that would have caused the price drop. In the case of the former scenario, then the drop could represent a significant buying opportunity.

When examining BMW's performance for Q3 2019, we can see that the company saw an over 23% growth in profit before tax compared to the same quarter last year:

Source: BMW Quarterly Statement 30 September 2019

Moreover, we also see that while the cost of sales has still been rising, the growth in revenues has outpaced this and gross profit for the Group is up by 15%:

Source: BMW Quarterly Statement 30 September 2019

That said, when taking another look at the P/E ratio, we can see that in spite of the recent price drop, the P/E ratio is still trading at levels significantly higher than that of last year:

Source: ycharts.com

Furthermore, we also see that while gross profit was up for the most recent quarter, we can see that gross profit actually fell due to rising cost of sales when taking the full-year into account:

Source: BMW Quarterly Statement 30 September 2019

In this regard, in spite of strong performance in the most recent quarter, it would appear that the stock is more expensive than last year on a price to earnings basis.

Looking forward, I anticipate that investors may generally view an investment in BMW as questionable while the cost of sales continues to eat into profits - and even with a strong performance in the last quarter - the stock looks too expensive to justify a buy in any case.

Regarding BMW's business model specifically, much of the reason for BMW's rise in costs has been due to the cost of electric and hybrid vehicle development to allow the manufacturer to meet stricter emissions limits. In this regard, an investment in BMW is not without risk, as the company is under pressure to continue increasing earnings as a result of rising costs. While Q3 was a strong quarter, there is always the possibility that BMW may not be able to sustain this performance. In this regard, rising costs would hurt long-term performance and reduce investor confidence in the stock.

Indeed, Q2 was marked by a fall in earnings of 48%, driven not only by rising costs of manufacturing but also by macroeconomic factors such as currency headwinds. While the business is showing signs of improving performance, the market contagion we are seeing as a result of the coronavirus may be too much for the company to withstand should BMW see a significant earnings drop as a result of disruption to operations.

On the other hand, one of the main drivers behind a 33% in operating profit for Q3 has been strong performance on higher-margin SUV sales. Should this trend continue, then BMW may choose to focus more of its efforts on this area, which would make the company a strong contender to companies that have traditionally shown strength in this area, such as Ford Motor Company (F). Should BMW choose to do this, then I anticipate that the firm's gross profit should comfortably withstand the rise in costs over the longer-term, putting aside the effects of the coronavirus crisis on the firm's operations.

With the coronavirus outbreak, it is likely that the stock will fall further, at least in the short term. The reason for this is that the car industry as a whole has been forced to shut down a portion of operations due to restrictions on movement, and this will invariably have an impact on revenues.

Ultimately, I take the view that BMW stands to fall further given the current environment, and a lower price might prove a better entry point for the stock. However, should the strong performance we saw in the last quarter continue, then I see upside for the stock - and we could see a strong rebound to the $28 level once the coronavirus crisis settles down. That said, there is still risk attached to the stock, in that the effects of the coronavirus crisis on BMW's business remains unknown. Only time will tell if the company can withstand the crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.