AVEO: Still A Speculative Buy Ahead Of FOTIVDA NDA Submission

AVEO Oncology is due to submit FOTIVDA’s NDA in the coming weeks despite the FDA’s request to wait for the Final OS HR data due in Q2 of this year.

AVEO Oncology (AVEO) has had a rough go since the company announced that the FDA did not recommend they submit FOTIVDA’s NDA and will have to wait for even more mature data in mid-2020. FOTIVDA's August interim overall survival "OS" results did not assuage the FDA’s concerns and the OS HR may worsen in the final analysis with 263 events. The stock is right back to the ~$0.50 a share but it looks like it is ready to break a long-term downtrend (Figure 1).

Figure 1: AVEO Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

I believe the market is preparing for AVEO to file FOTIVDA’s NDA, which would set the stock up for several catalysts including the final OS readout, AdCom meeting, and PDUFA date. The OS HR has improved and it is possible that number remains the same or improves in the final readout. As a result, I am looking to add at these current prices in anticipation the company goes on a winning streak.

I intend to review the recent FOTIVDA update and what is next for the company. In addition, I provide my thoughts on this news and how I see FOTIVDA's saga playing out. Finally, I reveal my plans for AVEO as we closeout 2019 and head into 2020.

FOTIVDA's OS HR is Improving

In my previous AVEO article, I discussed FOTIVDA's (tivozanib) protracted voyage through the FDA and how the company has had to execute additional studies to prove FOTIVDA is safe and effective. AVEO is wrapping up TIVO-3, a Phase III study matching FOTIVDA to Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) sorafenib (Nexavar) in highly refractory metastatic renal cell carcinoma “RCC". TIVO-3 trial is supposed to finally reveal FOTIVDA's OS data which was the cause of concern in their TIVO-1 trial. Thus, far FOTIVDA hit its PFS primary endpoint and hit its ORR secondary endpoint. However, the OS HR continues to be concern…however, the OS HR has improved as the study has progressed. Looking at figure 2, we can see the OS HR was 1.12 back in October of 2018, which indicates that patients on FOTIVDA are at greater risk of death than those who are receiving other treatments. Luckily, the OS HR has dropped below 1 in August of 2019.

Figure 2: OS HR History (Source: AVEO)

Unfortunately, the FDA did not support an NDA submission at the end of 2019 and asked the company to prove the OS HR is below 1 in the Final OS in June. Basically, 2019 was a giant waste for AVEO and FOTIVDA…and shareholders. Despite the FDA’s concerns, the company plans to submit the NDA in the first quarter and expects the FDA to schedule an Advisory Committee "AdCom" to discuss FOTIVDA’s NDA. If all goes well, AVEO could have a PDUFA date in late 2020 or early 2021.

Looking For a Win Streak in 2020

FOTIVDA’s miserable past has placed several potential catalysts in 2020 or early 2021. These catalysts include:

NDA Submission NDA Acceptance TIVO-3 Final OS HR Readout FDA AdCom Meeting PDUFA Date Potential Commercial Partnership Commercial Launch

The NDA submission and potential acceptance will be important catalysts for the stock, however, I believe the final readout will most likely be the biggest catalyst for the stock in 2020. If the OS HR is 0.99 or better, we can expect a strong resurgence in the share price because AVEO will not withdraw their NDA and will have a solid case going into the expected AdCom.

I expect the AdCom will be popcorn worthy because the FDA will come ready to play devil’s advocate against FOTIVDA. However, Aveo will have some strong data to support approval. FOTIVDA beats Sorafenib in PFS (Figure 3) and ORR (Figure 4), which are meaningful endpoints for 3rd-line RCC patients.

Figure 3: FOTIVDA vs Sorafenib PFS (Source: AVEO)

Figure 4: FOTIVDA vs Sorafenib ORR (Source: AVEO)

What is more, FOTIVDA has an acceptable safety profile vs Sorafenib and has less reported treatment-related adverse events (Figure 5).

Figure 5: FOTIVDA vs Sorafenib Adverse Events (Source: AVEO)

We have to expect the FDA to highlight the OS HR debacle and that FOTIVDA’s data has an issue with showing that patients live longer on FOTIVDA compared to other options. Luckily, I believe the AdCom committee will look at the positive data and will point out that the FDA shouldn’t be hung up on the OS…especially since 88% of all 227 deaths occurred beyond 30 days from their last dose (Figure 6)

Figure 6: FOTIVDA vs Sorafenib Adverse Events (Source: AVEO)

To me, that 88% data point reveals that the drugs were keeping those patients alive and the cessation of treatment was the reason for death. Remember, these are 3rd-line patients, so FOTIVDA will be implemented to extend life with a tolerable treatment. I believe the data is there to support that…but will the AdCom see it? If the AdCom votes in support of approval, we should expect another positive reaction in the share price as the likelihood for approval improve.

Obviously, the FDA will have the final word, so the PDUFA date will certainly be another strong catalyst for the stock. If approved, I expect another strong pop in the share price…especially, if the company plans to find a commercial partner for FOTIVDA.

Yes, all these events come with an equal downside risk but the stock is already trading near 52-week lows; so I have to say the upside potential outweighs the downside at the moment.

Still a Buy?

My long-term outlook for AVEO hasn't changed, the company still has an enticing risk/reward profile and a strong cash position that the company expects to run into Q2 of 2021.

In addition, AVEO has an impressive pipeline (Figure 7) that may produce multiple near-term catalysts (Figure 8).

Figure 7: AVEO Pipeline (Source: AVEO)

Figure 8: AVEO Upcoming Catalysts (Source: AVEO)

Sadly, the market didn’t acknowledge AVEO’s and Biodesix’s poster session at the ASCO GI that revealed the Phase Ib study of Gemcitabine, Nab-paclitaxel, and Ficlatuzumab in advanced pancreatic cancer. The combination showed a 29% partial response rate and 92% rate of disease control in pancreatic cancer. Admittedly, these numbers aren’t blockbuster but it could warrant further investigation into a hard-to-treat indication.

Obviously, nothing is going to trump TIVO-3 related events, but it is good to know that the company is more than Tivozanib and could develop into a broad oncology company. If the company is able to get FOTIVDA approved in the U.S., they can focus on moving these other pipeline programs and grow the company’s intrinsic value.

At the moment, AVEO’s market value is very disappointing considering its upside potential. Looking at figure 9, we can see that Street analysts expect Aveo to experience significant revenue growth in the coming years. I would like to point out 2023 revenue estimated of ~$153M, which is a forward price-to-sales of 0.55x. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, I can say AVEO is extremely undervalued for its commercial potential. It is important to note that these numbers aren’t 5+ years down the road…this could be only a few years away if FOTIVDA is approved and successfully launched.

Figure 9: AVEO Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Can AVEO hit $153M? FOTIVDA could be the first agent in the 3rd and 4th line of therapy in RCC. Looking at figure 10, we can see the company believes that the 3rd-line RCC is a ~$300M market opportunity. If FOTIVDA becomes the first product in that line, it is possible that AVEO hits that number in 2023.

Figure 10: FOTIVDA RCC Market Opportunity (Source: AVEO)

What Would AVEO Be Valued At? Using the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x and the estimated 2023 revenue estimate of ~$153M, we would get a market cap of about $765M, or a $4.75 per share. Admittedly, these are just estimates but it does illustrate AVEO’s upside potential if FOTIVDA makes it through the FDA.

Figure 11: AVEO Investment Thesis (Source: AVEO)

So is AVEO a buy? In view of points made above and in figure 11, I believe AVEO is still a speculative buy at these prices. Indeed, AVEO is risky but the risk-reward should be enticing for biotech investors who are willing to play that game.

My Plan

I’ve decided to add to my AVEO position around $0.50 per share and will start to employ some long-term call options to prevent going too heavy. If the company reports a positive OS HR in Q2, I will consider adding on major pullback ahead of the expected AdCom or PDUFA date. If the OS HR data is above 1, I will liquidate my position and will revisit the ticker once the company has addressed the issue.

