Veritone, Inc.: Tide Is Turning In Favor Of Investors

This is an opportune time to buy, as the stock is near its year low, and the company seems to be on the verge of profiting.

Veritone has already disproved cash burn fears raised by a prior author, and in fact has increased its cash (again, with far less offerings).

Revenue gains have led the company to rely significantly less on common stock issuances, and it appears this trend will continue.

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) has had a rough start. Prior Seeking Alpha authors were right at the time they published their articles to note points of caution. Fortunately for investors, the tide appears to be turning.

Continued Revenue Surges Plus Slowing Expense Rate

Veritone continued its yearly trend of roughly doubling its revenues during the third quarter. In fact, the company's Q3 2019 Report showed a 131% year-to-date YoY increase in revenues. Net revenues totaled $37.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $16.1 million a year earlier.

Source: Veritone's Q3 2019 Report, Statement of Operations

We refer to this as a continued trend because the company saw an 87.7% revenue increase in 2018. Specifically, Veritone's 2018 Annual Report showed revenues of $27 million, as compared to $14.4 million the prior year.

Moreover, the 2019 continued revenue surge was accompanied by a slowdown in the rate of expense increases. As indicated by the above excerpt from the Q3 Report, the year-to-date total operating expenses increased 28.6% YoY. As indicated by the Q3 2018 Report, the prior year's rate for the same period was 29.7%.

This is significant for two reasons. First, obviously it shows that the revenue gains of 131% are outpacing expense increases of 28.6%. Secondly, it shows that the company has gotten its expenses under control. The following table is illustrative.

Year Total Operating Expenses Change 2015 $18.4 million 2016 $31.1 million +69.0% 2017 $60.1 million +93.2% 2018 $82.6 million +37.4%

Source: Author, VERI's Initial S-1 & Subsequent Annual Reports

What this shows is that Veritone's current financials confirm that 2018 was an inflection point for the company in terms of the pace of expense increases. This is because 2018 saw a reversal of an uptrend in the rate of expense increases, and the rate for 2019 is on track to be comparable or even slightly lower.

In fact, this information causes us to conclude that there is a very good chance the company may be operating at or very close to a net profit by the end of 2020. First, we assume, based on the company's 2020 guidance forecasting "accelerate[d] revenue growth" coupled with an additional "$7 million to $9 million of annualized savings," that 2020's rates of revenue growth and expense increases will remain comparable to the figures cited above.

From there, we just do the math. Another revenue jump in the 130% range would yield revenues of $85.6 million by Q3 2020. Similarly, another YoY expense increase of roughly 28% as of Q3 2020 would result in total expenses of $94 million at that time. This shows that the company would be on track to generate a net profit by Q4 2020 or early 2021. That of course would do wonders for the share price.

In sum, just six years after the company's founding in 2014, Veritone has grown to the point where it is finally poised to generate a net profit.

Reliance On Stock Issuance Cut In Half

Further support for a bullish outlook on Veritone arises from the company's remarkable slash in its reliance on common stock issuance. The Q3 Cash Flow Statement is illustrative.

Source: Veritone's Q3 2019 Report, Cash Flow Statement

As may be gleaned from the line for net cash provided by financing activities, the company derived $18 million from stock issuance to date in 2019, as compared to $34.3 million a year earlier. In other words, the company's financing from stock issuance has dropped 47.5%.

That, of course, is remarkable. One of the main fears investors have with young companies is dilution. The company's sharp drop in such financing, coupled with the projections from its financials noted in the prior section, should quell such concerns moving forward.

Putting Revenue Growth In Perspective

Able To Scale Operations. We believe that Veritone has the capacity for growth, and the capability to handle it, due to several acquisitions in late-2018. These included the acquisitions of Performance Bridge Media (projected to "expand market share to over 25% of all US-based podcast revenue), Wazee Digitial (expands capacity and capabilities of digital asset monetization solutions), and Machine Box, Inc. (enhances machine learning solutions).

Indeed, during the Q3 2019 Conference Call, the company made it clear that much of its revenue growth stemmed from the acquisitions, and yet the company was still just in the process of "completing the final step of integration of our acquisitions." So, we draw the obvious conclusion that there is much more capacity for growth, meaning the company will be able to scale operations.

End Market & Nature of Operations. Veritone's clients consist of organizations from the entertainment, legal, and government sectors. Veritone's software and services for entertainment clients perform functions such as ad placement tracking and analysis, automated meta data creation for more online visibility, and other digital asset monetization functions.

For government clients, such as law enforcement, Veritone provides AI that helps identify suspects through facial recognition, automatically searches hours of digital surveillance, translates and transcribes recordings in multiple languages, etc. Legal client applications include evidence analysis capabilities, such as searching video or audio footage in the same way one would search a word document for key terms, and much of the same services provided for law enforcement. This is huge for law firms.

Long-Term Business Model. During the recent earnings call, in response to a question, the CEO Chad Steelberg made it clear that "we have no intention of selling this company." Rather, the CEO stated that he sees artificial intelligence as the future of computing, and intends to make Veritone the "dominant player." Our take here is that, in addition to expanding its entertainment, government and legal market share, the company will expand into the consumer arena.

Indeed, the CEO strongly implied during the conference call that his end goal is to become the next Google or Microsoft:

[A]s a personal shareholder and why we started this company, we built this company because we believe the next company that will own and be the dominant player in artificial intelligence is not one of the existing type, it is not a Microsoft, it is not a Google, it will be a new company and one that takes a new approach to this market. We have done that and we continue to invest in that future which is aiWARE and our applications.

This strongly suggests that the insiders see a future where businesses and consumers use AI-based operating systems and search engines. The sky is the limit here. Online tax resources may become obsolete if consumers have an operating system that connects to all their financial records and provides accurate tax returns within seconds after one or two keystrokes or mouse clicks. No tedious hours of human data entry, yet 100% accuracy. And of course, retail stock investors - who reading this article wouldn't buy an operating system providing professional grade algorithmic trading capabilities as a standard feature? The possibilities for consumer AI-based operating systems are endless.

Cash Burn Fears Have Been Proven Wrong

One major concern raised by a prior author was the company's cash burn. The author essentially predicted that the company would quickly run out of cash due to a lack of ability to expand. Clearly, these concerns have been disproven.

Source: Veritone's Q3 2019 Report, Balance Sheet

Veritone's most recent Balance Sheet, above, reveals that the company has about $50 million of cash on hand. This is a 31% YoY increase in cash. And, as outlined earlier, this was accomplished while relying 47.5% less on proceeds from stock issuance.

Stock's Recent Bounce Off Low Marks Good Entry Point

This all leads to the question of when to buy. The stock recently hit its one-year low on January 30, 2020, when it traded at $2.10. The company has since bounced slightly toward its 20-day moving average of $2.37.

Source: Author, TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim

Given that the above chart also indicates that the one-year high was $9.98, the present price, which at the time of writing this article is in the $2.35 range, is in all likelihood a great entry point. Indeed, the stock will probably see further gains on 2020 guidance provided during the upcoming earnings call set for March 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Conclusion

Continued surges in revenues, coupled with a slow down in expense increases and significantly less reliance on stock issuance, signal a clear turnaround for Veritone, Inc. Indeed, the company, within just six months, has disproven cash burn fears raised over the summer. Especially with the stock's recent bounce off its year low, now is an opportune time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VERI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.