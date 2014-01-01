Ubiquiti Networks (NYSE:UI) is a name which I have actually known for a long time and long have been bullish on. My last article dates back from 2013 when the stock was still carrying the symbol ''UBNT,'' and this of course was much earlier in its corporate progress. Ever since, the company has largely lived up to expectations with revenues having increased about 2.5 times in about five years, while earnings growth has been spectacular, and this has certainly been the case with regard to the share price performance.

Fast forwarding to current times, it is evident that Ubiquiti has lived up to its expectations (in part if you ask me), yet current growth is not as spectacular as it has been in the past. Given these conditions, and the fact that valuation multiples have increased over time, it does not automatically make for a compelling entry point. Nonetheless, I am still upbeat on the truly long-term outlook for this company.

The Old Thesis

I was quite upbeat on the company in 2013, as I liked the geographical diversification of the business but more so the airMAX platform at the time as it was winning in the marketplace, thanks to superior pricing and quality compared to the main competitor, Cisco (CSCO), which often was called out on the earnings calls and even press releases.

Shares traded at just $30 at the time, yet management was guiding for strong growth and earnings power around $1.50 per share going forward, translating into a mere 20 times forward earnings multiple, as the company furthermore held $150 million in net cash, or around $1.50 per share. This reasonable valuation, strong balance sheet, great growth and long-term prospects made me upbeat on the outlook for the company and its shares.

Ever since, the long-term trajectory has been a steady rise with actually some accelerating momentum in recent times. Shares saw a temporary peak at $170 early 2019, fell to $110 last summer, actually hit the $200 mark in November, and now trade back again to levels around $150 following the latest quarterly update.

What About The Progress?

Essentially a nearly $500 million business based on the first-quarter guidance for 2014, the company has made huge advancements in the past years. In August of 2019, the company reported its 2019 results with full-year sales up more than 14% to $1.20 billion, more than twice the revenue number reported just about four years ago. With sales up a factor of 2.5 times compared to the 2014 run rate, earnings per share have tripled as the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.77 per share and $4.51 per share on a GAAP basis for all of 2019.

Following continued buybacks, the company has incurred a net debt load of $150 million, although just very small in relation to GAAP earnings north of $300 million per annum. As fourth-quarter sales growth of 6% was far slower than the pace of revenue growth of all of 2019, shares fell back and traded at $110 per share in August, valuing the equity of the company at 23 times earnings.

Shares jumped to the $200 mark as Ubiquiti reported solid first-quarter results, with first-quarter revenue growth accelerating to 14% and non-GAAP adjusted earnings approaching the $6 mark per annum. This accelerating momentum resulted in a share price explosion which reversed in February when the second-quarter sales growth revealed flattish revenue numbers compared to the year before.

Pegging earnings power at a rate of $5.50-6.00 per share while the company does no longer hold a net cash position, valuation multiples have become quite rich. Trading at $150 per share, this implies that shares are valued at 25-27 times earnings, while growth is a bit volatile, but not as convincing as it has been in past years.

Final Thoughts

I think this investment story has two sides to it. Looking back six years, the company has essentially increased sales by factor of 2.5 times, more than tripled earnings and saw shares increase a factor of 5 times. This has been a very good result for shareholders (and I have been a small shareholder), yet I feel no convincing reason to own the shares or increase this small position at this point in time.

Valuation multiples have risen from about 20 times in 2013 when the promise was high and revenue growth was comfortably above 20%. Growth is no longer as impressive and valuation multiples have only increased, as a net cash position has turned into a modest net debt load as well.

In the end, the company has done very well in recent years, but somehow the full quality and price benefits claimed by the company versus Cisco a few years ago have only partially materialised if you ask me. What I am trying to say is if the price-quality ratio was as good as claimed in the past, the growth trajectory should perhaps have been more impressive than it has been, not to say that has not been impressive.

Either case you get the point. I am happy to chase the shares at a 20 times trailing multiple which basically works down to levels around $110-$120, levels which we have actually seen in the summer of last year. While these levels look not within reach anytime soon, recognise that this is a very valuable stock.