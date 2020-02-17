Debunking The REIT Bear Thesis

We disagree and explain why REITs remain one of the best asset classes for new investments in 2020.

This is especially true after returning ~25% in 2019 alone.

During the past weeks, we have seen more and more bearish headlines on the REIT (VNQ, IYR) sector:

The reasons cited by the bears are commonly the same. They argue that you should avoid REITs because:

They are overvalued! Share prices are up a lot since 2019. They are interest rate sensitive! Treasury rates will return on the rise. 2008-2009 were terrible years! A recession may be coming soon.

Yet, we remain fully invested at High Yield Landlord. I have no intention of selling any of my REIT holdings. In fact, I believe that most of them are positioned for strong outperformance in the coming years.

In today’s market update, we focus on the bear thesis and debunk its main arguments. We first discuss sector valuation and then move on to interest rate sensitivity and recession resilience. Finally, we lay out the bull thesis and present our plan of action for the coming weeks.

Myth #1: REITs are Overvalued in 2020 – Wrong!

Perception: REITs are overpriced.

REITs are overpriced. Fact: REITs trade at a slight discount to historic averages and opportunities remain abundant among smaller and lesser known REITs.

Yes, REITs did very well in 2019. They returned ~25% in a single year and investors are quick to jump to conclusions. REITs must be overvalued after such a strong year!

What they forget is that REITs barely budged for three years prior to that. REITs were out of favor and it led them to materially underperform. Growth and tech companies gained all the attention while boring REITs were left behind. Therefore, the 2019 recovery was mostly just a catch-up of missed returns in the prior years. The average performance of REITs over the past five years remains well below average:

That’s a nearly 2x times lower annualized return than REIT’s historic average. So yes, REITs have recovered by 25% in 2019 - but considering that they were mostly flat for five years prior to that – the valuation of the sector has remained very reasonable

FFO Multiple: REITs trade at roughly 18x FFO – which is below historical average when adjusted for the improved balance sheets.

REITs trade at roughly 18x FFO – which is below historical average when adjusted for the improved balance sheets. Price to NAV: REITs trade at a slight discount to NAVs which also is below historical average.

REITs trade at a slight discount to NAVs which also is below historical average. Yield Premium: REITs trade at a historically high yield premium relative to the 10-year Treasury.

From all three angles, REITs are slightly undervalued – even as other major asset classes trade at historically high valuations. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has seen its P/E Ratio expand to 24, which represents a 30% premium to historic average. In comparison, REITs are very reasonably priced and we believe that it sets them for further outperformance in the coming years. This is particularly true for smaller and lesser-known REITs which trade at deep discounts to fair value.

Myth #2: REITs are Highly Sensitive to Interest Rates – Wrong!

Perception: REITs are set to underperform if interest rates increase.

REITs are set to underperform if interest rates increase. Fact: REITs have historically outperformed during times of rising interest rates because a strong economy benefits REIT. Moreover, balance sheets are today stronger than ever, which lowers rate sensitivity.

The common wisdom is to avoid REITs in times of rising interest rates as it may result in higher borrowing cost and lower NAVs. In reality, this is not correct based on history or fundamentals.

During the past three decades, REITs generated positive returns in 87% of the periods of rising rates. Moreover, REITs also outperformed stocks in more than half of the cases. Property prices have also kept on steadily rising during most time periods of rising interest rates – up another 2.5% in 2019:

source

This also makes logical sense. Rising interest rate are generally the result of strong economic growth and inflation - which are both beneficial to property owners. It leads to higher rents, occupancy rates, and ultimately greater cash flow and property values for REITs. If economic growth re-accelerates in 2020, this is a positive to REITs. It's crazy to think that a strong economy (which leads to rising rents) would be a negative for real estate owners. Think about it for a second: If you own an office building, do you want the economy to be strong (even if rates rise a bit), or do you prefer the economy to do poorly and hope for rate cuts. Clearly you want a strong economy which leads to lower unemployment, more demand for space and higher cash flow.

This is especially true today when you consider that REITs enjoy the strongest balance sheets ever and NOI growth remains healthy.

Myth #3: REITs get Crushed in a Recession – Wrong!

Perception: REITs get crushed during recessions. Just look at 2008-2009!

REITs get crushed during recessions. Just look at 2008-2009! Fact: REITs have historically done much better than the broader stock market during most recessions.

Investors do not see past the most recent recession, which happens to have been the result of overleverage and a banking crisis. It led to a real estate crash and REITs did poorly. It's still in the back of an investor’s mind and often cited as a reason to avoid REITs today.

However, unless you expect another subprime crisis, it seems irrational to only look at one recession to assess results. Each recession is different, and on average, REITs have been among the strongest performers and provided superior downside protection during recessions:

source

This also makes logical sense. REITs generate steady cash flow from rents that are contractually guaranteed for many years to come. REITs are widely diversified, and therefore, the cash flow does not change much during a recession. The long lease terms are here to protect the landlord.

Other businesses may see their sales plummet overnight. This cannot happen to a REIT which has 10 years left on its leases. Even during the sharpest real estate crash of mankind, most tenants kept paying their rents in full and on time.

The Bull Thesis in a Nutshell

We think that REIT investments are poised to generate higher total returns – with more income and less risk – than most other financial assets during the coming decade. REITs offer five competitive advantages over traditional stocks, bonds and cash:

#1 - The Only Yield Left: The 10-year Treasury yields only 1.6%. Stocks pay even less than that. And cash pays close to nothing. On the other hand, we are able to find quality REITs that pay 5%-8% that's well covered, resilient, and even growing.

#2 - Greater total returns: REITs generate higher income, but they also grow cash flow. If you earn a 6% yield, it only takes a few percentage points of growth to reach double-digit annual returns. REITs have returned 14% per year on average over the past 20 year period which includes the great financial crisis.

#3 - Inflation protection: Bonds and cash put you at risk. Real assets are some of the best hedges against the risk of accelerating inflation.

#4 - Real and Tangible: This is a more psychological argument, but you can see, touch and smell real estate. When you drive down the street, and you see the office building, you know that it's real and tangible. It has tenants paying rent. It has value. And it's simple to understand – unlike most other businesses. It helps to remain disciplined because we know that real estate is not going anywhere.

#5 - Recession Resilience: REITs provide essential infrastructure to our society that we cannot live without. We need apartment communities, we need warehouses, we need hospitals. Their owners generate stable income that's defensive to cyclical turns.

This is not just an empty statement. I allocate more than half of my net worth into REIT and REIT-equivalent investments.

Our Plan of Action

We are bullish on REITs, but we cannot predict short-term performance. The market has many things to worry about in the near term whether it's the Coronavirus, trade war, presidential election, etc. And therefore, we expect high volatility in 2020.

While we do not know exactly what the future holds, we are smart enough to recognize this limitation and prepare for all possibilities.

Therefore, we are taking the following steps to hedge our portfolio against this uncertainty while still seeking to generate attractive returns today:

#1 – Continue to Steadily Invest in REITs

We will continue to allocate more and more capital toward REITs. Undervalued opportunities remain abundant among the smaller and lesser-known REITs and we will take advantage of them.

Note that smaller REITs are valued today on average at just 13x FFO, 5%-6% dividend yields, and many trade at deep discounts to NAV. We believe that this is cheap on an absolute and relative basis.

We are currently eyeing six potential candidates for Portfolio addition at High Yield Landlord.

#2 – Combat Volatility With Property Backed Loans

We diversify our “Equity” portfolio with “Fixed Income” investments through property lending platforms Groundfloor (for US residents) and EstateGuru (for E.U. residents).

They allow us to generate an 9%-12% interest rate that's safer than what you would commonly find in public markets. These loans are not risk free – however, their low LTVs of typically 65% and one-year duration give them significant margins of safety as compared to most other equity investments.

We love the short duration because it allows us to get our money back very quickly to capitalize on the latest opportunities. As an example, if we go into a bear market and blue chips such as Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR), Prologis (PLD), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), etc., become cheap, we will quickly have the cash to act on these opportunities. In the meantime, we earn good income.

We have gradually built an ever larger loan portfolio and we will keep adding more capital to (1) boost our average yield closer to 10% and to (2) mitigate the volatility in our entire portfolio.

#3 – Diversify Abroad

Our best returns in 2019 came from our International REIT Portfolio. As an example, DIC Asset, our German REIT pick, returned ~80% in a single year.

With REITs, you should never ignore international opportunities because this is where we often find the best opportunities. Think about investing in California 20 years ago. We believe that there are similar opportunities out there in certain emerging markets.

These markets offer higher yield, greater growth, and also diversification to our US REIT Portfolio. If you missed out on international REITs in 2019, don’t make the same mistake in 2020.

Bottom Line

The three big takeaways are that:

REITs remain undervalued in 2020 relative to other asset classes.

REITs are not particularly sensitive to interest rates.

REITs provide good downside protection during recessions.

What happens next is uncertain, but we are well prepared to face volatility and will continue to gradually build an ever larger REIT portfolio. We maintain some cash aside, diversify abroad, and also invest in property loans to mitigate risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.