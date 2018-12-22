We are off to another year, and to start on the right foot, it's important to set the right expectations.

Your "expectations" are your ideas about how good or bad something is supposed to be. If you set your expectations low, you won't be motivated. On the other hand, if you set expectations too high, you will never be satisfied.

Of course, you should dream and target high returns, but these targets should be realistic if you want to stick to them in the long run.

Our targeted return is 15% per year. How realistic is that?

We are the first to admit that we are setting the bar high. But the basic math behind our investment strategy adds up to roughly 15% per year:

Dividend yield: ~7.5% Cash flow growth: ~3-5% Appreciation from FFO multiple expansion: ~5%

Assuming that we demonstrate good stock-picking skills, our expectation would be reasonable. This is particularly true when you consider that:

Passive REIT indexes returned 13% per year during past decades.

Active REIT investors have outperformed by ~2% per year.

We are free from institutional constraints that harm performance.

Fundamentals and valuations are indicative of strong future results.

Opportunities remain abundant in 2020.

Now, it should be clear to everyone that we won't earn 15% per year, consistently, one year after the other. In fact, we did materially better in 2019. My real estate brokerage account (including international) returned 48.99% in 2019 as many of our positions moved to the upside.

2020 could be materially worse. We openly admit that, over the short run, we have no clue how our investments will perform. Some years, share prices go up. Some years, they go down. What matters is that the dividend income remains consistent and that the average results approach our 15% target in the long run.

After a strong year like 2019, we estimate that our Core Portfolio remains undervalued by ~20-30%. This sets us for strong future results, but we should not rest on our laurels and wait for our portfolio to become fully valued.

It's imperative that we remain laser-focused on finding new opportunities to keep generating alpha-rich returns far into the future. Below, we give you a quick heads-up on five investment opportunities in which we may invest in the near term. Ideally, we would like to add 3-5 positions to our Core Portfolio for added diversification. We suggest that you keep some cash aside as we present new opportunities in the coming weeks:

Broadstone Net Lease: New IPO to Not Miss!

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is a private REIT that's expected to IPO in the first quarter of 2020. We have discussed it in detail at High Yield Landlord, and we are eagerly waiting for its public listing to invest in the company.

We see it as a remake of our early 2019 investment in EPRT, another freshly IPOed net lease REIT that quickly became our biggest winner of the year with a 40% total return in just three months. Today, EPRT has become overvalued, and we have realized our gain.

With BNL, we expect similar results. High-quality net lease REITs commonly trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV and low 3%-4% yields. BNL is a high quality net lease REIT by every measure, but it's expected to IPO at close to its NAV and a ~5-6% yield, opening an opportunity for early investors to build positions at a deep discount to peers.

Just like EPRT, we expect BNL to quickly reprice at a nice premium to NAV because it's a great net lease REIT. It owns an industrial-heavy portfolio, backed by 12-year-long leases, 2% annual rent increases, and an investment grade-rated balance sheet. The management is a large owner of its own shares, and the company has a strong track record of delivering high returns and dividend increases.

CoreCivic Equity and Bonds: Prison REIT Opportunity

CoreCivic (CXW) is a prison REIT that we have closely followed as it dropped lower and lower in 2019. We already have presented several reports on the company and shown interest in the long-term thesis, but we never invested because we found better opportunities.

The main reason why CXW is hated is because we are approaching another presidential election, and a few candidates have called for the end of the private prison industry.

In reality, we believe that the fears are overblown and that there's a wide gap between what's "expected" to happen and what is "likely" to happen. The company pays an 11% yield, grows at ~10% per year, and has enormous upside if and when the concerns get lifted. The bonds provide potentially even better risk-to-reward, and we are finalizing a report that will post shortly for our members.

VEREIT: Transformation to Unlock Value

VEREIT (VER) is a net lease REIT that we have long avoided because of its legal litigation and asset management business. Lately, both of these issues have been removed, and VER has become a simplified net lease company.

The story is similar to that of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), one of our biggest winners over the past years.

VER is, however, still one step behind. It has not earned the low cost of capital that would allow it to target highly-accretive transactions. Its dividend yield is still 5.5% - nearly double of Realty Income (O) - despite clear similarities in the underlying assets.

If we can get it at the 6% yield level, we would gladly add it to our Core Portfolio.

Innovative Industrial Properties: Rapid Growth

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is an industrial REIT that specializes in medical-use cannabis growth facilities.

On paper, the REIT looks like an exceptional opportunity. It pays a 4.5% yield, but most importantly, it's growing very fast, and could double this yield within a few short years from now. Moreover, the cash flow is backed by long 10-15 year leases with 3%-4% annual contractual rent increases.

If the tenants can make their rent payments and the company can maintain its pace of acquisition, IIPR will likely be the best performer of the entire REIT market in the coming years.

However, as you probably saw it coming, the story is more complex than that. The tenant's health is questionable at best, and the company will see its growth rate slow down as cap rates continue to compress. We are currently analyzing these risks as we think about opening a small position in the company. Stay tuned for a report, highlighting the risks of the company.

Global Medical REIT: Healthcare Opportunity

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a healthcare REIT that specializes in medical office properties. Leases are long. Tenants are strong. And the business generates very defensive cash flow. It's a business that we want to own, but because our capital is limited, we have favored MPW thus far.

However, now that our MPW position is large, we need to diversify, and GMRE appears to be the second best opportunity among healthcare REITs.

It's not particularly expensive, but not as cheap as it once was either. The company is in the process of internalizing its management, and we are hopeful that it results in elevated volatility and a lower share price.

If GMRE drops back to the 6% yield mark, we would open a position in a heartbeat. Stay tuned for a potential trade alert.

Bottom Line

Some of these opportunities will ultimately be rejected because we are very selective, but others may earn their way to our portfolio.