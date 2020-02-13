Drop Dropbox Before Earnings
About: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)
by: Damon Verial
Summary
Technical patterns in Dropbox are interesting, tradable, but mid-term bearish.
The Facebook scalping of Dropbox's CEO is at most neutral news, yet it is being interpreted positively for Dropbox's stock.
I offer an options strategy for hedging; consider using this strategy if you intend on holding Dropbox over earnings.
Currently, Dropbox (DBX) is showing an interesting pattern in the diversion between the price patterns of the dumb money and smart money. The smart money, which engages in buying or selling later in