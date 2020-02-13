Strong January Jobs Data May Not Prompt Rate Hikes

The Fed will likely keep rates low for the foreseeable future. Easy money could provide more fuel for markets.

Source: Financial Times

The January jobs report reflected 225,000 new jobs, surpassing the 160,000 economists had expected:

The US economy added far more jobs than forecast in January as Americans continued to return to the labour force and wage growth rose slightly, giving the White House a reason to cheer at the end of a tumultuous week for Donald Trump. Non-farm payrolls increased by 225,000 in January, according to data on Friday from the US labour department. That was up from December's upwardly revised tally of 147,000, and compared with economists' median forecast for a gain of 160,000.

Healthcare jobs increased by 36,000. Transportation and warehousing increased by 28,000. Thawing trade tensions with China likely helped the transportation sector. Chatter suggests China has already begun importing certain agricultural products, which could spur transportation for much of 2020. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 36,000; such jobs tend to serve the wealthy and seem to be what is trickling down after trillions in bailouts and economic stimulus. Of note was that the manufacturing sector lost 12,000 jobs; motor vehicle parts lost 10,000 jobs during the quarter. The auto sector appears to be retrenching. It could be one of the last sectors to bounce back (if at all) now that the trade war with China appears to be simmering down.

Unemployment Rate Remains Low

January's unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, slightly up from 3.5 percent in December. The unemployment rate has not been consistently below 4.0 percent in decades. We have become used to very low unemployment figures, and President Trump will likely point this out in his bid for re-election. Industrial production for the month of December fell 0.3 percent, the third decline in the past four months. Businesses were cutting spending on property and equipment amid the trade war with China. It may not rebound now that trade tensions have improved. The decline in capital expenditures and/or business fixed investment could have a negative impact on the economy.

The low unemployment rates imply a white-hot economy where workers can demand higher wages or switch jobs. The labor participation rate was 63.4 percent, up from 63.2 percent in the year earlier period. There were 94.9 million people not in the labor force in January, down from 95.1 million in the year earlier period. The labor participation rate was low by historical measures, but if it keeps improving, then the President could have another metric to promote on the campaign trail.

Average hourly wages were $28.44, up 3.1 percent versus the year earlier period. Growth in personal consumption expenditures (ex-food, energy) has consistently undershot the Fed's 2 percent growth target. Low unemployment and solid wage growth are two keys for a strong economy. Low inflation will likely keep the Federal Reserve from hiking rates anytime soon.

Low Interest Rates Are Likely Priced Into Financial Markets

The Fed responded to trade tensions with China by cutting interest rates last year. If thawing trade tensions do not spur inflation, then the Fed could be boxed in with extremely low interest rates. The coronavirus could be the next impediment to economic growth:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank was "closely monitoring" the risks to the US economy from the coronavirus outbreak in China that has threatened to dampen growth around the world. "Risks to the outlook remain," Mr Powell told the House financial services committee on Tuesday. "In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy." "We know that there will be very likely some effects on the United States," he told lawmakers, adding that it was too early to say what those effects would be.

China and multinational companies have been taking precautions. China has shut down transportation in certain cities; business activity has also ground to a halt in some regions of the country. While China becomes temporarily closed to the world, the impact on global trade could become a concern. Global trade was hurt by the trade war between China and the U.S., and additional headwinds may lie ahead.

Knock-on effects of the coronavirus likely portend the Fed will keep rates low for the foreseeable future. That could be good news for the markets. Financial markets continue to melt up, and I do not see any end in sight. The Dow Jones (DIA) is up by double digits Y/Y and hit another 52-week high the week. Low rates and more liquidity to shore up financial markets could cause stocks to continue to rise through the first half of 2020.

Conclusion

Low rates will likely keep financial markets afloat. However, I believe cyclical stocks could face scrutiny. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that depend on strong cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.