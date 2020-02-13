Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marius Magelie – Head-Investor Relations

Lars Solbakken – Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marius Magelie

Good morning everyone and welcome to Ocean Yield's Q4 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Marius Magelie. I am Head of Investor Relations. As usual we are here at the Thief. Lars Solbakken, our CEO, will go through the main events for the quarter. Our CFO, Eirik Eide, will go through the financials. And then we will open up for questions, encouraged questions from the web. And if you have any follow-up questions, please contact us afterwards.

And with that I leave the floor to you Lars.

Lars Solbakken

Thank you, Marius. Welcome everyone to the presentation of the fourth quarter results. Ocean Yield declared a dividend of $0.191 for Q4. This is the sixth quarter we payout cash dividends. EBIDTA was $56.6 million versus $57.2 in Q3, so a slight reduction, which was mainly due to lower revenues from Connector. Net profit after tax was $9.6 million, which was better than Q3 when we had an impairment on the DB-1. The result was negatively impacted by an increased provision for demobilization for the FPSO in India of $7.7 million.

Adjusted net profit was US$15.4 million, which is up from $11 million in Q3. If we look at the split between the adjusted net profit from the 65 vessel we had on long-term charter and the four on short-term charter. We had adjusted net profit of $26.6 million from the vessels on long-term charter and negative adjusted net profit of US$11.3 million from the vessels on short-term charter.

If we look at recent events, first we look at the portfolio we have with long-term charters. We had a very active quarter with a number of acquisitions. We first acquired in October and also took delivery right after one at ethylene gas carrier, a long-term charter to Navigator Holdings. Then we acquired two Newcastlemax bulk carriers on long-term chartered to 2020 Bulkers followed by a acquisition and delivery of LR2 product tankers, which was a long-term charter to Navig8 Group. We also received a notice of declaration of purchase option from Navig8 Chemical Tankers for – that has exercised the five-year purchase option of two chemical tankers that there's a six month notice period. So they will then buyback those vessels in June and July 2020.

Then we announced yesterday, the acquisition of three modern dry bulk carriers or long-term charter to Scorpio Bulkers. We are also in fourth quarter received a notice of declaration of purchase option for four vessels from Okeanis. We did not agree that they had the right to exercise those purchase options. So that was taken to arbitration in London in December and we expect a decision with effect to that later in February. With respect to the four vessels we have on short-term charter, we received a new charter for Connector that is 175 day charter with Ocean Installer.

We've also had a very active fourth quarter with respect to financing. We issued 15.9 million new shares. So that's a share raise of about $78 million, which we did in November. We followed that by placing a new bond of NOK 750 million with also prepaid bond OCY03, which was due in April 2020, so that was of NOK 897.5 million, so we partly prepaid that as we did the new bond and we prepaid the rest in January, this year. We also are very active in the bank market, raised a number of new loan facilities in total of US$331 million.

We first look at the new investment we announced late yesterday. We announced the purchase of three dry bulk vessels, total purchase price of $62.8 million and they are on 9, 10 and 12 years bareboat charter. There are certain options for Scorpio to either trigger a sale or to purchase – repurchase the vessel during the charter period. We also have agreed to part finance installation of scrubbers on the three vessels. We will finance about $1.5 million, which is substantially lower than the actual cost of the installation. The three vessels are two ultramaxes, 2015 and 2016 built at Imabari in Japan. And then there is one Kamsarmax, which is an 82,000 deadweight vessel built into 2018 at Yangzijiang. Scorpio Bulkers is one of the listed US-based dry bulk companies listed on New York Stock Exchange and have a fleet of 52 vessels.

Looking at our portfolio, now our vessels with long-term charters, including the vessels we announced yesterday, the fleet does then increased to 68 vessels. We get an increasingly diversified portfolio. We now have 20 counterparties, US$3.6 billion on an EBITDA basis in contract backlog, average remaining charter tender 10.5 year. So that gives a very stable income stream from that part of the fleet. There's been a strong focus in the last two years on liquid tonnage, mainly tankers and Bulkers. We add together product chemical and crude, we have in total 29 tankers and 16 dry bulk vessels. Then the rest of fleet is spread between container car carriers four oil service and three gas carriers.

Looking at the portfolio that is without long-term charter, Dhirubhai has been a real headache for us since it ended the contract in September 2018. We are actively working on different leads for the sale or other alternatives for that unit. We had hoped that we by now should have the solution, but it is taking more time, but we are actively working on the several leads. The option agreement with Aker Energy ended at end of 2019. It was not extended, but discussions are continuing with respect to potential use of the unit in Ghana.

We have had a large demobilization project in India. As part of the agreement for the FPSO that was entered into 2007, which was long before we bought the unit, there was certain demobilization work that Aker Floating Production took on that included removal of risers, umbilical, moorings and the buoy. We have had now since the November, a subsea, a large subsea vessel and PSV also tog had been involved in removing this equipment. We are very pleased that we have now completed the work and the vessels have now gone to the export area have to be exported out of India, hopefully that can happen later today or tomorrow.

So we feel that the removal project have been successful. It has taken more time than was budgeted for. We had hoped that we could complete the work in 50 days. It took out 80 days, which was mainly due to quite challenging weather conditions also with very strong current that removal of the riser took more time due to the strong current. The vessel is currently in lay up at the South end of Sri Lanka. We are in the process of moving it up to Trincomalee on the east coast of Sri Lanka where we'll put an anchor in order to reduce cost and we are also sent notice for a reduction in the number of crews, but we keep all the necessary crew to maintain it at a high level. We are also reclassified it or we'll reclassify it as from the 1st of January as held for sale.

Looking at Connector, Connector completed its previous charter at the end of October. It has been a lay up for November, December. We expect it to start on a new contract now early in March, the first days of March. So they have been awarded a contract with Ocean Installer, expected duration of that contract is 175 days plus options. And this is for subsea installation work in the South China Sea. We had very low revenues from Connector in 2019, lower – much lower than we were able to obtain in 2017-2018. And we expect actually quite similar type of income in the 2020 as in 2019. But there are – but we are more optimistic when you then go into 2021-2022 as there seems to be more work coming up.

If we look at FAR Senator and Statesman, the standstill agreement was extended until 31st March and negotiations are ongoing. We’re more or less in agreement with the Solstad with respect to how [indiscernible] will look like. But of course it's – the restructuring is dependent on all creditors’ agreement. It's important that no revenues have been recognized in Q4 and we basically didn't recognize any cash revenue from those two vessels in 2019. We expect to have certain revenues from those vessels as soon as the restructuring is completed.

Then I leave it to Eirik Eide to comment on the figures.

Eirik Eide

Thank you, Lars. So I'll go through the financials as usual. So if we start off with the adjusted net profit also the adjusted EBITDA, we touched upon this briefly in the beginning. Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, adjusted for finance lease effect, and that compares to $80.8 million in the third quarter, adjusted net profit $15.4 million, which compares to $11 million in the previous quarter. So looking at the income statement operating revenues, we have recorded $24.1 million, which is slightly down from the $26.9 million in the third quarter, decrease here is mainly due to lower operational time on the Connector, which was idle for a majority of the fourth quarter. Finance lease revenues $32.2 million compared to $30.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting then delivery of another seven vessels during the quarter and also full quarter revenues on one dry bulk vessel that we took delivery of in the third quarter.

Then we have income from investments in associates, which is related to our investment in Box Holdings. This was $5.9 million, which is up from $5.4 million. The variation here is mainly due to mark-to-market of interest rate swaps. Then other revenue $3.6 million and this is related to the option agreement with Aker Energy for the FPSO, which expired at the end of the year. So that gives us then total revenues of $65.8 million, which is slightly down from the $66.3 million that we had in the previous quarter.

So operating revenues $3.6 million and this is related to two vessels, the FPSO and the Connector, of the $3.6 million, $1.9 million is related to the Connector and $1.7 million is related to the FPSO. And as Lars mentioned, we are working on a project now to reduce the lay-up costs on the FPSO.

So, that gives us then a total EBITDA $56.6 million compared to $57.2 in Q3. And as I said, adjusted for finance lease effect $80 million compared to $80.8 million in the previous quarter.

Moving on to depreciation, $16.7 million and this is down from $19.1 million in the third quarter. And this is due to that we changed the depreciation profile on the FPSO following the impairment that we did on this vessel in Q3.

Now going forward as we are reclassifying the FPSO as an asset held for sale, this will be reflected then in discontinued operations. So there will be no quarterly depreciation on this vessel going forward. So in this line, this amount will reduce by about $4.2 million next quarter.

Impairment charges $7.7 million, Lars talked about that and that's related to the decommissioning project in India. Financial expenses nothing specific to mention $26.7 million, a little bit down from the $27.3 million in the previous quarter. Foreign exchange losses $9.2 million. This is a totally a result of the movement of the dollar against the Norwegian krone.

And then we have change in fair value of financial instruments, which were positive this time with $13.5 million. As usual we have made the adjustments on this slide on the adjusted EBITDA and net profits. And you can see from the slide that the IFRS EBITDA was $56.6 million and the repayment of finance lease receivables $23.4 million, which brings us to the $80 million mark.

And then you look at the net profit, the adjusted net profit and here we have adjusted that for foreign exchange losses and also change in fair value of financial instruments and the provision that we mentioned on the $7.7 million which brings us to the $15.4 million.

Now this is a new slide, a little bit busy but it's more for the analysts, information that they can look at. We have here split the vessels that are on long-term charters and those that are not. So it's a little bit more detailed segment reporting.

So you can see on the left hand side, you will see that the vessels that are long-term contracts, they had a net profit of $24 million. And those that without long-term contracts had a negative net profit of $11.7 million. And then we have allocated the G&A and bonds and hybrid capital according to the pro rata book value.

If we move on to the balance sheet the delivery of the seven vessels that we took in the fourth quarter is reflected totally in the finance lease receivables. And this figure has increased to $1.7 billion as of the end of Q4. So this has not included the Scorpio Bulkers investment.

New from this quarter is that we have split the finance lease receivables into long-term and a short term portion. So you'll find the short term portion on the current assets, which was a $219.8 million. Also on the left hand side, we have cash and cash equivalents of $185.5 million. Then we have some undrawn credit facilities of close to $50 million. So we have a fairly strong liquidity position in the company.

On the right hand side, nothing specific to comment but touch upon a couple of things. Book equity $876.6 million gives us an equity ratio of 27.8. Interest bearing debt has of course increased as we've taken delivery of further vessels. This is now up to 2.185 million so at the end of the quarter, and that is including the short term portion of the debt.

Now this figure is slightly inflated as we refinanced the bond issue that Lars mentioned in Q4. So in January we actually prepaid NOK 458.5 million on that bond loan. So of course then the long-term debt or the short term portion of the long-term debt will reduce in the following quarter. So that brings us actually for the first time above the $3 billion mark. So we have total assets of $3.1 billion at the end of Q4.

So, moving on to CapEx and financing overview, at the end of the quarter, and we've adjusted this to reflect also the Scorpio Bulkers investment. We have then CapEx commitments related to one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel, which is delivering later this year and the three vessels that we announced last night to Scorpio Bulkers.

So, the total CapEx amount that remains is $91 million. So, we have obtained $37 million of financing for the first vessel and we expect to raise another $50 million of debt for the three vessels related to Scorpio.

In addition, we have also concluded now the financing of one dry bulk vessel that was delivered in Q3, which gives us another $16 million of liquidity. So, actually delivery of all these vessels means about $11 million of positive cash effect for the company.

Finally, I'll talk about financing. Lars touched upon this also it's been a very active quarter on the financing side, both on the bankers and also on the capital markets. So, as you can see on the slide, we completed six different loan facilities in the fourth quarter related to vessels and the last two are still in the documentation related to the Newcastlemax and the Interlink Eternity, but they will be signed shortly.

Then we had on the bond side, a refinancing of the OCY03. So we have reduced the amount outstanding from close to 900 million to 750 million in the new five year unsecured bond issue, priced at a LIBOR plus 425 basis points.

Then finally we did an equity issue of a NOK 717 million issuing 15.9 million new shares at NOK 45 per share. So that sums up the events on the financing side in Q4. So with that, I will give the word back to Lars who will summarize.

Lars Solbakken

If you look at the outlook, what we'll see is, quite attractive investment opportunities across, several segments. And we see that in Q4, and it was very active quarter. This is partly because banks have less appetite for shipping. We also see that bond market focusing on the larger companies, equities expensive to raise, this makes leasing a quite attractive alternative for a number of shipping companies.

With respect to the FPSO, we have a strong focus and a lot of resources that pertain to finding a new solution for Dhirubhai-1, it is our – taking more time, we have had, we of course hoped that we by now should have had the solution, but we're working very hard, to conclude this. With respect to dividends, the board are basically confirming the earlier guidance that the dividend for first quarter will be or the current intention of the board is that it will be $0.15 per share. I think then we can open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Can you elaborate a little bit more on the Dhirubhai-1 and other opportunities in Ghana, which might be out there?

Lars Solbakken

Could you repeat it in the mic.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, well, if you can elaborate a little bit more on Dhirubhai-1 and the other potential opportunities out there.

Lars Solbakken

We have several other opportunities, but of course over time there has some we have one opportunity that was quite hot in the – in the autumn, but then suddenly they found more oil and they needed a larger vessel. So there we had spent a lot of time and they come quite far, then it's come up, new leads that have inspected the vessel and are actively working to see if they will come up with a bid for the vessel.

We have a new oil company coming on board next week, to inspect vessel. So, there's a lot of activity, but it takes time from, you start on a new lead until they are able to conclude because a lot of technical work that needs to be done.

Marius Magelie

One question from the web, from Karl Fredrik at ABG. On the Connector how has the number of tenders developed over the last year? How has the tender activity been on the Connector?

Lars Solbakken

Yes, there – 2019 was a more difficult year than 2017, 2018, and we were a little bit surprised of that, there were somewhat lower activity in 2019. We see now there are a little bit more activity, but it's tender activity for 2021, 2022. So for a lot of the larger – it's a large vessel and there's a lot of – quite a long lead time for some of the projects, particularly the longer contracts?

So, therefore, when you go to fill up the book, short term, it's typically shorter contracts, whereas the longer contracts are rewarded with quite a long lead time. I think we are starting to focus on somewhat longer contracts, maybe one year to one and a half year type of contract, which has been slightly lower rates that you can then obtain much higher utilization.

And that is what hit us in 2019 was low utilization. Yes, it is, so we were able to fill up basically the book in 2017, 2018, but in 2019 there was too much time in between the contracts with no earnings.

Any more questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] markets. Can you update us on, where do you see Ocean Yield in the medium term in two, three years time. And what are factors that can perhaps prevent you from taking the company there?

Lars Solbakken

I think if you look overall on the Ocean Yield, I think we have been very successful with the shipping portfolio. We have no defaults. We have had fantastic returns on our shipping portfolio. What is hitting us is really the downturn on offshore, and you can see that from basically figures also when we split between the vessels on long-term charter and those on short-term charter, which is basically offshore.

We have hardly done any offshore since 2014, so we continued to build a shipping portfolio. We have had a strong focus on liquid tonnage because we think that if something goes wrong, you can easily handle it with minimal losses. Whereas, if you have more illiquid tonnage, if something should go wrong, your risk that you have to put it in lay-up for a period and losses, it may be much larger.

So, I think that our strategy has been strong focus on shipping, liquid tonnage tankers and bulkers with quite long bareboat charters, and you see that we have continued, even with the issues we have had with some of the offshore units, we have. It has not prevented Ocean Yield from continuing building the book with vessels on long term charter to increase our charter backlog. And we hope that we over the next few years, can continue then to build a larger company than we have today.

Lars Solbakken

Any more questions? Then I would thank everyone for their attendance. Thank you.