Nike: Secular Revenue Growth Guidance Aggressive - Sell On Valuation

They might not be able to remove Nike from its position of the largest shoe company in the world but as a group they can certainly decelerate its growth.

Investment Conclusion

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is an athletic shoe company. Athletic shoe companies are a dime a dozen. However, NKE with its outstanding marketing has created pretentious objects out of its athletic shoes. However, market dynamics are not with the firm. The market is tough and there are too many competitors with better price for value offerings. Given market forces, we believe NKE's secular revenue growth guidance is aggressive. Incorporating a more realistic long-term revenue growth rate of 6.5%, we arrive at a Price Target of $43/share for the company. Based on our Price Target, our Rating is a Sell. A problem with NKE is that it has 1,566 million shares outstanding. The massive share count significantly depresses our value/share for the stock. If NKE had hundreds of millions less shares outstanding, our Price Target for the stock would be much higher.

Investment Thesis

NKE has come a long way from the early days of its founding when its predominant business model was importing Tiger brand (now ASICS) shoes from Japan and selling them from vans and sports cars. Today, the company is an established business that: designs, develops, produces, and markets its own shoes and apparel; and which generated roughly $5 billion in operating cash flows in 2018. The company is deploying the continuous streams of free cash flows being derived from the organization to purchase the best technology its money can buy to digitize most elements of the business, with a view to significantly improve future profitability. There are two key factors behind NKE's success as a business - its products and marketing. NKE has woven marketing into its products by associating athletes and their stories with them. The firm is going over and beyond to integrate technology into both factors to elevate the customer experience and thereby sell more of the assortment. We are encouraged by NKE's strategy to build a company that is consistent with the times. In our judgement, the approach is prudent and will reflect in significant improvements in potential revenues, earnings, and free cash flows.

However, athletic shoes are a commodity product. There are numerous athletic shoe companies around the globe that are running successful businesses selling their merchandise. Nevertheless, it is a tough highly fragmented market with several brand name shoe companies experiencing decelerating revenue growth. There are a few reasons behind this development. First, the market for athletic shoes in key athletic shoe wearing countries has moderated significantly with only China and Brazil left to drive high growth into the future. Second, the next leg of revenue growth is expected to come from geographic areas that have large populations but are economically challenged and unlikely to purchase relatively expensive athletic shoes in large numbers. Third, athletic shoes are now more than ever being routinely worn for occasions other than sports and although the development has broadened the market, it has also brought in new competitors in form of companies that market fashion athletic shoes. Given that the global athletic shoe market is projected to grow at an average of ~5% over the next 5-years, the above described factors have been predominant in creating a situation where the supply potential far outstrips the demand potential.

A Majority of Key Athletic Shoe Markets Are Experiencing Weak Growth

Source: Statistica; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Granted NKE is the clear leader and will remain a clear leader from all indications for a long time. However, the competition as a collective group definitely possesses the wherewithal to decelerate NKE's revenue growth. Although, NKE with the support of its marketing machine has converted its products into pretentious objects by successfully integrating the personal stories of their athlete endorsers with the NKE brand, the fact remains that sports stars associations and brand value can only go so far. Brand name and athlete endorsements work best in affluent geographies where consumers find pleasure in associating themselves with inspiring stories of NKE brand ambassadors, but are considered background noise in developing economies, that are expected to drive most of the potential growth in the athletic shoe market. In the final analysis, the average customer pays attention to value reflected through the quality and durability of the shoes as well as price. In that regards, there are plenty of companies that provide shoes that match if not outmatch NKE's in comfort and durability but at more reasonable price points. In addition, it is important to note that given the preeminence of the NKE brand all over the world, a significant segment of the firm's addressable population has already been captured whereas competitive firms have substantially larger addressable markets to penetrate. NKE certainly has the resources to add bells and whistles to their business of selling shoes (for example digitizing the designing, production, and marketing of shoes) with a view to sustain revenue growth, the reality is that as a group the competition is bound to slow down its advance. NKE shoes are not disruptive to the ecosystem; NKE is being disrupted by companies large and small which market athletic shoes that provide better value for money.

The Average Sale Price of an Athletic Shoe is $58.81 While the Average Sale Price for a NKE Shoe is $100

Source: Statistica; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

The progress of competitors and the strategies they implement are central to the revenue growth that NKE can achieve. In that regards, not only are the challengers inherently dynamic in their business policies, they also have the added advantage of having at their behest NKE's proven strategies to replicate and implement to improve their business. NKE's competition is not standing still. More and more shoe companies are diversifying into key international markets, digitizing their front ends, and securing endorsements from sports stars and media personalities.

NKE's Competitive Landscape

Source: Google Search; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Although most of the deceleration in NKE's revenue growth rate will come from leading local shoe companies in geographies across the world, global athletic shoe brands will also jockey for market share with NKE. Among NKE's primary global competitors are Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCF), Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Deckers (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Skechers (NYSE:SKX), Mizuno (OTCPK:MIZUF), New Balance, Brooks Running, and Fila. On a 5-year average revenue growth rate basis, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Brooks Running and Skechers lead NKE, Under Armour and Deckers were behind, whereas Mizuno and Wolverine experienced declining growth. Over the past 4-quarters, NKE averaged a revenue growth of ~7%, Adidas ~2.3%, Puma ~11.1%, Skechers ~9.8%, Deckers ~6%, Under Armour ~.09%, Wolverine World Wide ~.04%, ASICS ~-1%, and Mizuno ~-2.8%. Our analysis of these companies suggests that market dynamics are a key factor driving sales performance and that poor performance is attributable more to competitive forces rather than any significant systemic deficiencies within the organizations themselves. Although NKE because of scale and resources has had the ability to circumvent market dynamics to some extent, these forces are likely to have a greater impact going forward. Therefore, we believe that NKE's digital transformation although impressive will be insufficient to prevent the potential erosion in revenue growth from local and global players.

Nike's Revenue Growth Averaged ~6.5% Over the Past 5-Years Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Adidas Past 5-Years Average Revenue Growth at ~10.5% Outpaced Nike's

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Puma's Past 5-Years Average Revenue Growth Surged Ahead of that of Nike's

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Skechers Past 5-Years Average Revenue Growth Fired on All Cylinders

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Deckers Recent Average Revenue Growth Stabilized Around ~6%

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

ASICS's For the Most Part Experienced Declining Revenue Growth Over the Past 5-Years

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Mizuno Reported Negative Revenue Growth Over the Past 3-Years

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Wolverine World Wide Evidenced Negative Revenue Growth over Most of the Past 5-Years

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

Under Armour's Revenue Growth Slumped Over the Recent Years

Source: TIKR; Seamist Capital Presentation, January, 2020

We expect NKE's revenue growth over the next 5-years to be roughly around 6.5%, that is 1.5 % above the projected secular revenue growth rate for athletic shoes but below their revenue growth guidance range of high single digits. This estimate is consistent with the law of large numbers revenue growth rate the company has experienced over the past 5-years. We do not believe NKE is likely to achieve its 2020 revenue target of $50 billion.

That being said, in our judgement, NKE is a well run company. Their strategy to digitize most elements of the business will benefit the company in terms of expanding gross margins, operating margins, consequently profit margins, and free cash flows. However, adjusted for the impact of more moderate revenue growth, net income and Return on Capital will come in lower than NKE has modeled and guided to (in some cases). NKE, at its 2017 Investor Day guided to annual: gross margin expansion of 50 bps; and leverage in Selling General and Administrative expenses.

The Estimated Value of a NKE Share One Year from Today

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $43/share for NKE. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 6.5%, (vs. Q22020 revenue growth rate of ~10.2% and an annual revenue growth rate of ~7.5% in FY2019). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 10.5% (vs. ~10.8% in 2Q2020 and ~10.3% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of NKE's historic financial reports, we model straight line capital expenditure as 3.1% of revenue/year, normalized changes in working capital of 3.7% of revenue/year, and straight lined depreciation as 2% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a cost of capital of 8% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current outstanding share count of 1,566 million minus 150 million shares the company expects to buy back over the next 5-years to arrive at our Price Target.

RISKS

NKE Adopts a Lower Price Higher Volume Strategy. NKE shoes are typically priced at a premium to the general athletic shoe market. If the company were to adopt a lower price higher volume strategy, it is likely to sell significantly more of its products, thereby expanding sales and earnings substantially.

NKE Buys Back Hundreds of Millions of Shares. To illustrate how massively overvalued NKE's shares are - based on our estimate NKE would have to buy back 900 million shares to arrive at a 1-year value/share of $100. If the company were to buy back hundreds of millions of shares, the stock price (based on our valuation) would appreciate significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.