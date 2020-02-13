Kraft Heinz: Soft End To A Soft Year

Management does not yet have credibility on its side, but the low expectations and low valuations offer sufficient long-term appeal here.

Kraft Heinz appeared to stabilise its operations in the third quarter, but the final quarter of 2019 was very soft, casting doubt on the initial thesis.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) continues to be on my investment radar. When the company reported third quarter results in November, I concluded that stability might be arriving.

The company was showing signs of stability with EBITDA declines much less pronounced, comforting, of course, given the high net debt load. The low expectations, solid earnings, and potential made shares compelling enough at levels around $30 in my eyes.

The Latest Performance

Kraft Heinz ended 2019 on a soft note, marking a truly disappointing year. Reported sales for the fourth quarter were down 5.1% to $6.54 billion. Declines were in part driven by currency headwinds (60 basis points) but mostly fell due to a 2.3% decline from divestments and a 2.2% decline in organic sales. With pricing up 2%, the organic growth numbers reveal a very painful 4.2% fall in volumes. This actually marks quite a deterioration from the annual numbers.

Adjusted EBITDA for the final quarter fell 6.6% to $1.56 billion, as the full-year metric fell nearly 14% to $6.0 billion, yet unfortunately, real stabilisation has not yet been achieved. The company ended 2019 with a net debt load of $27.0 billion, a full $3.0 billion improvement from last year. With net debt down 10% year over year, it is easy to see that while actual leverage is down, relative leverage ratios remain stable or, in fact, are up a little bit to 4.5 times EBITDA.

In terms of the earnings numbers, Kraft Heinz reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, down 12 cents from last year, as full-year adjusted earnings fell from $3.51 per share to $2.85 per share. In general, these soft numbers were responsible for shares falling back nearly 10% to $27 and change, at roughly 10 times adjusted earnings. Reported GAAP earnings came in quite a bit lower (in part due to amortisation charges and some cash base adjustments and charges as well).

Hence, this was not a very good quarter, making the outlook ever more important. After the company has been cutting prices to halt volume declines, Kraft Heinz is now actually raising prices in line with inflation, having a direct impact on the volume trends of the company, weighing on sales. Unfortunately, the company did not provide an outlook to investors, leaving somewhat in the blind.

The Thesis

Kraft Heinz has seen a very tough time, of course, and the company has been resorting to cut costs while making investments as well into the business. The biggest decision was the move to cut the dividend from $2.50 per share to $1.60 in order to preserve some cash flow to leverage down, with net debt indeed trending a bit lower recently.

This dividend is still very large and presents a yield far in excess of 5%, as further cuts might actually, quickly, provide some relief to investors while addressing the leverage situation a bit more aggressively. My bullish thesis, in essence, is that the situation appears to be stabilising, at least in terms of the leverage situation, while the adjusted earnings multiple at 10 times remains very compelling.

Nonetheless, the actual organic sales decline and, notably, the fall in volumes is very disappointing to investors and me and suggests the road to recovery might take longer than anticipated. Nonetheless, the valuation and expectations remain low and this leaves room. A dividend cut might not be penalised in such a big way by investors, as I would not mind such a move. Regarding the dividend, as management has just reconfirmed the $0.40 quarterly dividend, management seems committed to maintaining the dividend at this level. What I'm not trying to say is that the dividend is not sustainable, yet a cut could accelerate the turnaround efforts.

Furthermore, the sale of non-core assets could more easily take place at a multiple which would be accretive compared to the current overall valuation.

In November, I reported that I have averaged down at $29 and change; my investment is still trading at break-even levels compared to the initial purchases throughout 2019. If the volume issue can be tackled and EBITDA might grow a bit, leverage concerns will quickly evaporate and there might be real potential for valuation multiple inflation. With earnings power just shy of $3 per share, modest valuation multiple inflation could easily result in a $40-50 trading range. The issue is that the latest results reveal there is much work ahead before organic growth is flat, let alone volume trends become flat.

While execution is the hardest work and might not be easy to come by, nor is guaranteed, I feel that management has many levers with regards to cutting the dividend further, deliver on value-creating divestments or perhaps sell the company at large. Hence, I am sticking to Kraft Heinz at this level, although I am not convinced of the recent performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.