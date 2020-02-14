Retirement Advisor: Paying For Your Parents' Retirement (Podcast)

Summary

A new survey by AgeUp finds that people don’t know much about their parents’ finances and are worried they may have to kick in their own funds to sustain them.

The MassMutual unit is offering deferred income annuities as a solution for adult children worried their aging parents may outlive their incomes.

Deferred income annuities may possibly be the most underappreciated form of insurance, and AgeUp does a good job of explaining their benefits without insurance jargon.

DIAs are actually hundreds of years old, but especially relevant at a time when retirement resources are stretched.