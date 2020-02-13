Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Hydroid For UUV Tech

HII stock may be slightly undervalued at its present level, with strong U.S naval budgets in its favor, so my bias is cautiously BULLISH.

With the acquisition, HII gains complementary UUV technologies and a strategic relationship with Norway-based Kongsberg.

Hydroid has developed a range of underwater unmanned vehicle [UUV] technologies for military, coast guard and commercial applications.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has agreed to acquire Hydroid for $350 million less $50 million in tax benefits.

Quick Take

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has announced the proposed acquisition of Hydroid for $350 million.

Hydroid has developed a family of advanced marine robotic vehicles for use in various applications.

With the deal, HII gains marine robotics technologies as well as a relationship with European marine and aerospace firm Kongsberg.

The stock may be slightly undervalued at its current level, so my bias is cautiously BULLISH on HII.

Target Company

Pocasset, Massachusetts-based Hydroid was founded to develop high performance unmanned underwater vehicles [UUV] for applications in defense, research and commercial markets.

Management is headed by Chairman and President Duane Fotheringham, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and with the Kongsberg Underwater Technology unit.

Below is an overview video of Hydroid:

Source: Hydroid

The company is owned by Kongsberg (KOG), a Norwegian company that provides transportation solutions to the defense, aerospace and commercial maritime markets.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for unmanned underwater vehicles of all types, whether autonomous or remotely-controlled, is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.07% from 2017 to 2022. The autonomous vehicle market is forecast to grow at three times the growth rate of the remotely operated market.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increased use of underwater vehicles for collecting deep water ocean data, a rising number of offshore oil & gas exploration activities and the perception of increasing maritime security threats.North America is expected to account for the largest share of UUVs through 2022, as the chart shows below:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Saab Group (OTCPK:SAABF)

Oceaneering International (OII)

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY)

Boeing (BA)

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Huntington disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $350 million, with tax benefits reducing the net price to $300 million.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Huntington had $32 million in cash and equivalents and $5.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $459 million.

In the past 12 months, Huntington’s stock price has risen 25.9% vs. the U.S. Aerospace & Defense industry’s growth of 28.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 21.0%, as the HII chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $11,050,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,770,000,000 Price / Sales 1.30 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.47 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.09 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $239,380,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.94% Earnings Per Share $14.60

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $284.50 versus the current price of $251.77, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HII is acquiring Hydroid to provide complementary capabilities to its existing technologies.

As HII president and CEO Mike Petters stated in the deal announcement,

We are very excited about bringing Hydroid into the HII family and establishing a strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime. Hydroid’s advanced capabilities and reputation for excellence in autonomous and unmanned maritime systems provide the perfect complement to our existing unmanned operations, including Proteus in Panama City and our partnership with Boeing to produce the Orca XLUUV.

With the deal, Huntington is also gaining a strategic alliance with Kongsberg to increase their offering capabilities and cross-market each other’s products to national security clients globally.

Larger defense contractors have been snapping up maritime robotics firms over the past few years and HII appears to be the latest to acquire these technologies as the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard provide increased demand for autonomous and remote controlled surveillance and related solutions.

While we don’t know the revenue or EBITDA multiple HII is paying for Hydroid, it is likely valuing the deal on a technology basis as well as a way to develop a strategic relationship with Kongsberg; the firm is based in Norway so likely has the ability to bring HII into European markets while HII can bring Kongsberg into the U.S.

HII appears slightly undervalued given the generous assumptions of the DCF. U.S. military budgets are strong and with a continuing focus on naval power projection into the region of Asia, the firm may have a favorable wind in its sales.

Accordingly, my bias is cautiously BULLISH for HII over the near term.

