Mueller Water Looks Like A Good Medium Term Bet

The stock can see 33% or more upside over the next 3 to 4 years.

Mueller Water (MWA) recently reported strong Q1 results with net sales growth of 10.3% y-o-y and organic sales growth of 3.1% y-o-y. The company’s gross margins also improved 290 bps over the prior year helped by higher pricing, better product mix and benefit from Krausz acquisition, which more than offset the impact of tariff and inflation.

I last covered Mueller two years ago. I was bearish on the company as I found it to be a bit overvalued and visibility on future growth and execution weren’t high. The stock has under performed S&P 500 by more than 20% since then. I am changing my rating to buy given improved visibility in medium term earnings growth trajectory, recovering housing market and potential for breakeven performance in technology business.

Modernization program

Mueller water is currently undertaking three key capital investment projects to accelerate the modernization of its manufacturing equipment and processes. These projects include the large casting foundry expansion in Chattanooga, Tennessee; a new brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois and a new specialty valve manufacturing facility in Kimball, Tennessee. These projects will help the company deliver above market sales growth by broadening its product capabilities and will also help it expand gross margins.

For example, the company’s Chattanooga facility, which is nearly complete, will help the company reduce its reliance on sourcing valve bodies from China. This in sourcing will not only help improve margins but also provide products made according to American specification and reduce turnaround time for its customers.

These new plants will also help the company adapt to the latest trends in the market. Historically, the company has focused on small values (less than 12 inches). Increased population density and urbanization are driving greater need for large valve sizes and their growth rate is expected to be higher than small valves. The company’s modernization program will help it participate in this growth. These three projects are expected to account for approximately $130 mn of capital spending and management expects ~$30 mn in incremental gross profit from these plants by 2023.

The company’s capital expenditure as a percentage of sales is running quite high at ~8% to 9% currently. Once these projects are complete it will return to historical ~4% levels. So, the stock looks appealing for the medium term investors as there is a clear path for earnings growth and FCF increase over the next 3 to 4 years.

Improving trends: Recovering housing markets, improving tech results, stable municipal markets

After Fed’s interest rate reductions last year, the demand for housing has seen a good recovery as is evident from new housing starts. Mueller’s water and waste water products are used in very early stages of residential lot development. Due to a slowdown in new housing starts, many home builders were not able to sell/use their existing lot inventory and thus held back on further lot developments.

The new housing starts recovery over the last couple of quarters saw them selling/using their existing lot inventory. So, it didn’t really helped Mueller’s residential sales.

However, looking forward, as the market conditions improve and home builders start increasing their investments in new lot development, Mueller Water’s residential sales can benefit. Management has given low single digit guidance for growth in its residential business. But if it starts tracking new housing starts it can easily accelerate to mid to high single digit range.

In addition to recovering housing market, I expect the profitability of the company’s technology segment (which primarily consists of water meter business) to improve going forward. This segment posted an operating loss of $2 mn last quarter. However, it was breakeven on EBITDA level and the company also announced a new $34 mn multi-year AMI water meter contract for Newport News, Virginia. As sales from this order starts ramping up and the company keeps winning similar large contracts, the technology segment can turn profitable over the next few years. The company’s established peers in water meter business like Badger Meter (BMI) has operating margins in low teens. However, I am assuming breakeven to mid single digit operating margins in the medium term for this business.

Municipal is a relatively stable market for Mueller Water growing in low single digit range and I expect it to continue growing at this rate (or higher if any infrastructure stimulus is announced) given significant under-investment in water infrastructure over the past few decades. US EPA analysis indicates the need to address aging transmission and distribution pipes is accelerating (see chart below). Mueller Water’s products- valves and hydrants- are generally replaced along with pipe replacement and repair.

Chart 1: Accelerating need to replace aging transmission and distribution pipes

Source: Mueller Water Investor Presentation

Where can stock go?

Mueller Water has a good visibility in terms of earnings growth over the medium term. Management expects incremental gross profit of $30 mn from the three plants under construction. Even if half of that (~$15 mn) flows through the net income line, it will add 10 cents to EPS given 150 mn share count. This equates to ~16% EPS upside from plant modernization efforts alone.

Add to that benefit from Technology segment breaking even or becoming profitable. Last year, Technology segment posted ~$9 mn in operating losses which had a 5 cents negative impact on the EPS. If the company is able to even break even in this segment, it will add 7% to 8% to EPS.

The company posted 61 cents in adjusted EPS last year. A 10 cent benefit from modernization and 5 cent benefit from break even performance in technology business gives us 76 cents in EPS. A low to mid single digit top line growth from end markets, operating leverage due to high fixed cost structure and share buy backs can add another 5% plus percent to the company’s annual EPS growth. I believe the company can easily post low double digit percentage growth in its EPS over the next 3 to 4 years and reach 90 cents plus in annual EPS.

The company also has a lot of dry powder for M&A. Its debt to EBITDA ratio is just ~1.5x and there is further upside if it does some accretive acquisitions. The company is trading at 19.7x current year EPS. I believe investors are giving it some credit for the future earnings growth at these levels. However, even if we apply 18x P/E multiple to 90 cents EPS, we get a target price of $16.2. This gives us ~33% upside over the next three to four years. There is further upside if technology segment’s margin reaches mid single digit level or the company does an accretive acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.