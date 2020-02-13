U.K. GDP - Flat Q4, Growth In December

My expectation is that the growth will now continue into the middle distance.

U.K. GDP growth was flat for Q4 of 2019, but growth appears to have resumed in December.

Uncertainty

As I've been pointing out for some time now, uncertainty is a killer of economic growth. This is derived from Keynes who pointed out that business investment is the most variable of the GDP components. That investment is what drives the business cycle, and it is the animal spirits of the businessmen which drive the variance. So, facing considerable uncertainty, the investment dries up, growth slows.

For the past three years, there has been that Brexit uncertainty. Would it actually happen, and if it did, on what terms? Then, toward the end of last year, we had the addition of that political uncertainty. From the beginning of the autumn onwards, the government didn't actually control matters, the House of Commons did. It was obvious that an election was coming. In which, possibly, Corbyn would win and impose democratic socialism.

Whether that's a good idea or not is a political question, but for investors - either us in markets, or businesses in real assets - it's obviously not something that's going to encourage positive action.

So, my expectation has long been that resolve those twin uncertainties - which is what the election and Boris Johnson winning did - and we'd see growth reappear. After all, there's nothing particularly wrong with the UK economy. Record levels of employment, generational lows of unemployment, we should be seeing decent growth here. It was that uncertainty holding things back.

UK GDP

In our forward-looking measures, we are seeing this happening. UK manufacturing is doing well compared to other nations. We've a definite Boris Bounce in services.

But what's happening in our proper measures? That is, not are we predicting, but what has actually happened?

UK gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms was flat in Quarter 4 (Oct. to Dec.) 2019, following revised growth of 0.5% in Quarter 3 (July to Sept.) 2019.

When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP increased by 1.1% to Quarter 4 2019; down from a revised 1.2% in the previous period.

Over the quarter, we're seeing that it's entirely flat. But then, this is also the period when we think there was maximum uncertainty and also the lifting of it. So, we want to see the monthly numbers too:

GDP grew by 0.3% in the month of December 2019

In more detail:

(UK GDP growth details from Office for National Statistics)

Note that this doesn't prove that my story is correct. Only that the actual numbers are consistent with my interpretation of the story. Uncertainty was holding back growth, and at that peak period of that uncertainty - in the election campaign where it was thought that Corbyn might, just, win - the growth became negative. Then, the uncertainty is resolved in early December, and the growth returns.

Index of Manufacturing

We all pay far too much attention to manufacturing, given that it's around and about 10% of the economy. Still, people like to see the numbers:

(UK manufacturing index from Office for National Statistics)

Index of Construction

In terms of turning points in the economy, construction can be a better bellwether.

(UK Construction Index from Office for National Statistics)

As we can see, that's done rather better very recently. As I say, that lifting of uncertainty.

Services

As with every rich country, economy services are a vastly larger part of the economy than anything that can be dropped on feet:

(UK services from Office for National Statistics).

We see that same November dip and December resurgence there.

My view

It's true that I've been saying this for some time now. Uncertainty over Brexit, then over political risk, depressed UK economic performance. The resolution of that uncertainty has led to a resumption of growth. After all, there's nothing we can see that's particularly wrong with the UK economy. It should be growing lustily in fact.

Everything we're seeing in our economic statistics tells us that - well, it doesn't actually say I was right, but everything we see is at least consistent with that analysis.

As a result of this, I continue with my analysis, that the UK is a place to be investing right now.

The investor view

Macroeconomic analysis cannot tell us which specific investment to make. It can only guide us to sectors and places that should outperform. Or, the flip side, places and sectors we definitely shouldn't be.

These GDP figures are simply a confirmation of the point that I've been making for some time. The UK economy is a place to be invested now. We can expect outperformance - most especially in relation to the eurozone - from companies working within this economy.

Note that this doesn't mean simply companies listed in London. As I never tire of pointing out, some 75% of revenues in the FTSE100 come from outside the UK, 50% for the FTSE250. It's necessary to be selective, to look for companies actually working in the UK economy rather than those just listed there. My usual example here is that Admiral sells insurance in the UK to UK consumers, Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) mines copper in Chile and sells it worldwide. One of those two is rather more exposed to the UK economy, and it's not the copper miner.

To go a little further through the alphabet both Berkeley (OTCPK:BKGFY) and Barratt (OTCPK:BTDPF) are UK-based housebuilders, BHP (NYSE:BHP) is a global mining giant and BP (NYSE:BP) a global oil producer. The latter two are clearly reliant upon global markets in a manner that the two are not.

The argument is that it is the UK economy which is going to outperform; thus, it will be the stocks servicing that market which will have the better results. As, umm, a result of that.

