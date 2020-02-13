Fear Turns Into Fear Of Missing Out - Alpha Trader Talks With Helene Meisler (Podcast Transcript)

Turning to long ideas, Meisler is seeing signs of a bottoming action in the very roughed-up energy sector. The bad news surrounding energy is so well-known, she says, that at some point, it's got to be priced in. She's keeping her eye on the XLE to see if it can hold above its recent low.

The other major story this year is the parabolic action in Tesla. The move exhausted itself by week's end, but Meisler sees support around $650. As to whether a four-figure handle is imminent, Meisler notes spike highs like the one seen in Tesla often prove difficult to take out.

Blink and you missed the great correction of early 2020. Only days after a very palpable fear entered the market, the major U.S. averages are back to marking new all-time highs. Meisler, however, suggests we're a ways from the "all clear" signal.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher coming at you at the end of another extraordinary news for the week in the markets and I would headline this as what a difference a week makes. Stephen, a week ago, as we were talking the markets were seemed to be gripped with fear over the coronavirus. The S&P 500 was down 3% plus from its all-time high. It felt like the end of the world even though we were just down 3%, but there was a lot of fear out there, and then, a week later, we’re back at new all-time highs as of Thursday at least and we’re talking here Friday, the market is down a little bit, but people seem to have skated past that and everything is good again. How does it look from your vantage point?

Stephen Alpher: Yes, markets once again are looking past the valley to the next peak I think. Although today, it seems like a bit of fear is back in the market. Maybe, just out of the weekend just people taken some money off the table after making plenty this week, and I know interest rates are off sharply again, so I guess a little bit of fear out fear.

AT: Little bit of fear. Well, let’s talk about how the markets looked from our guest perspective. Helene Meisler is a daily columnist for RealMoney.com. She's a Wall Street veteran had worked at Cowen & Company, Goldman Sachs, Cargo and other places during her long inglorious career. Helene, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Helene Meisler: Well, thank you very much for that wonderful introduction.

AT: Yes. well, it’s great to have you here and full disclosure, we worked together at TheStreet.com years and years ago, and Jim Cramer always says you’re his favorite technician. And so, I wanted to get your perspective on this seemingly dramatic moves we’ve had in the market, but really the major averages haven’t moved that much. What are you seeing right now for the S&P 500? Do you think that was it in terms of whatever setback we were going to have because of the coronavirus; if that indeed was the reason why?

HM: Alright. Well, can I take us back a couple of weeks to get as to where we are?

AT: Please, yes.

HM: Okay. So, somewhere around the middle of January, well, in early January what we saw was that the breadth of the market had been outperforming the S&P, which to me is always a good sign because that means there’s more opportunity to make money on the long side if breadth is outperforming, and in early January, we started to see that just move more in line with each other. So – it just stopped outperforming, it just was performing in line, which was a small slow down, and by the middle of January, breadth started to falter. You had days when the S&P was up a lot and breadth wasn’t up very much. And so, you’re just started to get little like mix and by about the third week of January, we started to see breadth really falter and the S&P kept going up.

So, you started to get some divergence and you stopped getting so many stock making new highs; you started to getting increases in stocks making lows. So, you started to get all these little divergences that were developing that you didn’t have in early January and to add to that, you had sentiment and gotten beyond complacent. I called it giddy, and that's because you had the [indiscernible] ratios, which is seriously low every single day. They never went high. There was no fear at all in the market. I like to look at the investors intelligence we’re serving and that was literally just shy of 60% bulls and it takes a lot to get to up over 60% bulls.

Last time we were over 60% bulls was early October 2018 just before the big decline in the fourth quarter of 2108 just to show you how hard it is to get up there, but we’ve gotten like 59.7%. So, in general, sentiment has just gotten too giddy and now, we’ve pulled back 3% or 4%. Typically, what happens is you get a pull back then you get short-term oversold enough, rally, and then you have another dip and usually on the next did down, the selling abates. You don't have that [freematic panic], but people start to generally get a little bit more concerned because you're not going up everyday any more.

AT: Right. So, it sounds like you're saying that you would expect this to be another dip coming up sometime in the near future, but that it's more of something it’s going to take the giddiness out of the market as opposed to something more serious in terms of a larger decline.

HM: Right. At this point in time, I would say what I see is you’re certainly taken the complacency that the giddiness out of the market, you probably come back to complacency, maybe a little bit more fear than complacency. The [indiscernible] ratios have started to rise here and there. The investor’s intelligence pools are already down to 47%. So, to me, if you get anymore backing off in the market, you don’t even have to go all the way back to last Friday’s low, but if you get another pull back in the markets, chances are the sentiment is going to get more cautious because you only made a marginal new high and you might start to see some of those stocks that were down and out, oils, the banks start to hold the higher lows and that’s how you start to develop the basis for a better rally going forward.

AT: You know, we’re talking a lot about the price action. I wanted to ask you if time is a factor at all. It seems like this has become so compressed. I mean, the correction, if we want to call that was basically a matter of hours. 48, 72, 96 hours tops and we were right back to buying low and selling high. Do you look at time at all in addition of price?

HM: I do look at time and in fact the correction lasted two weeks just to [multiple speakers] perspective.

AT: Oh! Really.

HM: Yes.

AT: I didn’t notice it.

HM: And that’s because it took Apple that long to come down. Yes, we made the high similar around mid-month. Almost on the S&P, we made the high almost coincident with signing the trade deal and we didn’t start coming down though until about a week after and then we came down; we had a little mini panic; we had a little rally and we came down again. And now we’ve come right back up to the highs, but we haven’t really surpassed that. We’re just – I don’t know [indiscernible] 200 point trading range on the S&P, 3,200 to 3,350 right now. So, to me, if you come down over the course of the next week or so, you know, we’ll be looking at about three or four weeks of the market corrected. And so, yes, the time is a big factor because if you can get the market to correct over time, it doesn’t have – you know you don’t have to have 5%, 7%, 10%, but you have to bring out the excess that’s a correction of correcting the excess.

AT: Right. So, you mentioned that the breadth indicators you watch were starting to roll over, you know, early January. How do they look now because one of the things you hear a lot about is that, yes, S&P 500, you know, prior to Friday, it was back in new all-time high, but the Russell was underperforming, and that’s so much of the clinical market action, you know, for the indices who was really in five stocks, just Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook and I’m sorry and Alphabet as well are now 18% of the S&P 500, right, which is the – you know the greatest concentration any five stock have ever had according to Morgan Stanley. So, is that – are the performance of those, the new mega stocks is that masking weakness underneath? Or – because you said, you know, prior to that January, the breadth was actually pretty good. So, where do you – this a long wind question, but where do you see breath now after this corrective type action we’ve seen last couple of weeks?

HM: So, we have really excellent breadth on Wednesday of this week and it’s kind of been best breadth we had in almost two months in the market, now that went away yesterday when the S&P rallied the 11 and breadth was negative all the day. So, right now, I think breadth has been lagging somewhat, it’s not divergent the way it was even at that October 2018 high, but it’s not been keeping up. However, I was encouraged by Wednesday's action and what you’ve done is you set a low point that if you come back down and breadth doesn’t make a lower low, that’s not so bad. So, think in terms of like the oil stocks, right, I mean they’ve been [indiscernible]. Really they’ve actually been the absolute inverse of Tesla.

AT: Okay.

HM: And if you look at what you’d say ETF XLA, that made its low over a week ago, like 52.5 and it’s currently trading at 54. So, what if on this trip down it doesn’t break 52.5, does it that maybe tell you some of the selling had been done and maybe some buying can be done there too?

AT: So, that’s very interesting. On our last episode we had John Roque, of Wolfe Research, he’s a technician as well who was saying, he thinks he’s seeing series of lower highs and higher low – lower lows for the oil sector and he thinks that oil itself is going to go maybe retest it’s 2016 low in the mid-30s and he's looking at short opportunities in the energy sector. Are you saying you think that there's a set up or maybe you would get long or are you saying you would get long here on energy stocks?

HM: I am thinking that there is a set-up where maybe you get long and the reason is because it's a – I’ll tell you a little story. When I went to work with Goldman, there was this guy, his name was Steve, who worked on the trading desk and he used to have this expression, "now we know."

AT: Nice.

HM: And, you know, the market would be moving in one direction, one direction, one direction and also in the headline would could out and he’d stand up and he’d look at me and he’d say, only now we know and that’s because now you know once you know you can quantify the move. And to me, the move that we saw oil stocks take down, that massive let down in January, we were down all know why, [ESG, EISG, Tesla, EISG, China, EISG] I mean I can go on, but who doesn’t know? I’m shocked my mother hasn’t asked me.

SA: That’s a time, we sell.

HM: And so, at some point even on a short-term basis, it gets priced in, and at some point, there’s too many shorts and maybe some value buyers, god forbid [indiscernible].

AT: Right. And that’s of course what makes a market and you know it is great. You know, we’re having different perspective here, but, you know, I think there are a lot of folks here at the end of last year who are looking at energy as that’s a place where you could find some value, and then, you come into the year and they really fall out of bed hard. So, all those people are now underwater, right, isn’t that going to [indiscernible].

HM: Or they’ve sold.

AT: Right, they just got in and got out, yes.

HM: And you know, as I always say, you usually have to go down to go up because you have to shake out the weak holders and people don’t get long if they are already long.

AT: Right.

HM: But if they’re not long anymore, there’s opportunity to get long. So, if that big gap down when the coronavirus first came out back around the 24th or 25th or something like that of January, if that big gap down in the [energy names] was literally the beginning of the panic seller. You know, it’s possible that whoever wanted to sell has sold at least for the foreseeable future, at least in the next one to three months.

AT: And I would note that WTI crude oil is making new lows today threatening to drop below $50 a barrel for the first time in some time. Would that be one thing you would look for, let’s say, we’ve come in next week in and crude oil does go – does plunge through $50, but the XLA doesn't hit new lows, would that be the kind of divergence you would look for?

HM: That would be – I would consider that good news. If I was looking to [bottom fish] in oil stocks, I would consider that good news, yes, because at some point, all the selling is done, right, I mean well not all of it, but the majority of it. At some point, they’ve panicked out and so, yes, I would say – again I'm just using the XLA. At this point, the XLA has to fall $3 to make a new low. It’s not that it can’t, but it’s not hovering at the low like oil is.

AT: Right.

HM: And quite frankly, if you take a look at something like OIH, that didn’t even make a new low. So, there's possibility that there’s a trade coming up in the next few week to be long oil stocks.

AT: Alright, very interesting. We will definitely keep track of that, and you know, have you back check out that turns out. But you’d mentioned that oil stocks look like the inverse of Tesla and Tesla just dominating psychology this past week an incredible parabolic move, I think it's fair to call it. You've done – you know you’ve done a lot of work on Tesla itself and over the years as what’s happened in Tesla? Does it remind you of anything, any other stocks or [indiscernible] comparisons to Tesla and the tulip stock bubble from hundreds of years ago and Tesla then, you know, RCA in the 1920s I mean what is it – does it remind you of anything?

SA: Like the Bitcoin?

AT: Bitcoin, yes, silver. I mean, name the asset that went up a lot and people are saying it's just like that, is it just like that?

HM: Tesla, I’m not old enough to remember RCA. I’m know I’m old, but not in that matter. But I do remember Resorts International [indiscernible]. Let's say, I think my view on Tesla and I’m not going to compare it to any other stock from another period of time because there’s always going to be something a little different, but when the stock went from $500 to $600 or just 20% in a week, I did write a column and I said, if you’re looking for a stock that’s got the potential here to go parabolic this looks like it is and that’s because from – basically let’s call it from December until the middle of January, while the stock was in an uptrend, it hit little pullbacks along the way and it kept having the uptrend line, and so, it was more of a gradual call it 45 degree angle uptrend. But when it started to go 25% in a week, it really came off that uptrend line and was going vertical and that to me was what changed it, and then, you had a little sideways move, and then, you had last week’s explosion. So, I think Tesla went parabolic probably exhausted itself and it's time for it to come back down to earth.

SA: What is it, come back down too because we’re talking now it's trading around $745 it got up as high as $969 and again, incredible, the 52-week range on this thing is amazing to me it went from $177 to $969 now back down $745, as a chartists like where do you – where can you – can you draw support on a chart that looks like this?

HM: Sure. But I could also tell you, you know, we have these stocks that trade at these, you know, hundreds of dollars now that we never used to have. So, sometimes it’s helpful. Take that last zero…

AT: Right.

HM: Sometimes its two zeros at all, and [indiscernible] the stock went from 95% [indiscernible] like how many stocks do you know have done that. Oh! I think Exxon did that.

AT: Right.

HM: I mean, we’re talking about Exxon here, but, you know, it’s got an uptrend line that probably comes into the other [$650]. So, I can’t imagine that if it came down to $650, you wouldn’t consider it short term oversold in some fashion. The question – the real question is if that was the ultimate high.

AT: Right.

HM: We won't know – you know to me, anybody who tells you, yes, it was is guessing. I’m guessing. We won’t know until well after the fact, but what I can tell you is that spike highs like that very rarely get surpassed easily because you have a lot of bag holders in there.

AT: Right, and I thought you were involved in a Twitter conversation, you know, comparing Tesla to the other quote single stock manias of the recent past like Beyond Meat and [indiscernible] and others and that there was some evidence that those single stock medias occurred at or near peaks in the S&P 500. Do you see evidence of that? Is that anything that – I know it's not a large enough number of stocks to be statistically significant, but what – you know is there anything to that?

HM: Yes, because as the person who started the conversation pointed out it’s only a sentiment factor. People don’t get that giddy and that excited and that speculative if they’re not feeling good about the market in general, and I think that’s why you tend to spine some parabolic stock near a high in the market because it is that level of speculation that’s gone, if you will, beyond.

AT: Right. And – but obviously there was, you know, Beyond Meat and [indiscernible] and others that wasn't the high for S&P 500.

HM: No.

AT: It might have been a – you know a near-term high.

HM: Right.

AT: And they had a little set back, but it wasn’t the end of the bull market clearly.

HM: Right. Not every high in the market has to be the high. Not every low has to be the low. I mean, you know, I’ve been at this a long time and I’m amazed and I think it’s the media is doing that everything has to be characterized. It’s a correction what it gets to this percent. It’s a bull market when it gets to this percent; it’s a bear. Sometimes markets just trade up and down. And sometimes it’s a high and sometimes it the high. And so, that’s just [me]. Perhaps I’m more moderate, not so headline grabbing.

AT: I would note, if we’re talking about kind of epic market highs, if you compare this to say, the end of 1999 or early 2000, there were probably 50 stocks which clients like Tesla…

HM: At least.

AT: …peaking out. right now, we have one – we have one like that now and back then we had 50 like that and that was kind of an epic market high right there.

HM: 100%. But there's was a big difference between then and now to me, and that is somewhere around in early 1999, breadth started to falter and it literally was negative and just kept going down and down and down and down and down. Well, the big cap averages kept going up. We don’t have it now. We don’t have it yet. We – but, you know, we just don’t have that now. And so, that was two years in the making of that [indiscernible] with terrible breadth in the market. It’s not the case now, it may turn out to be the case, but currently, it’s not where we are at.

SA: And I would agree with you, and, Aaron, that takes us back to a common theme of the show that the – we’re more in the mid-90s right now than we are in the late 90s. This bull market seems like it still hasn’t run.

HM: I’ll leave that to you labeling the market because our last theme was last year’s fourth quarter a bear market, to me, it was.

AT: That was pretty brutal.

HM: Okay, down 20%, I don’t care if it’s 19.8% or 21.5%, that’s a bear market to me. but I don’t know, I think the powers that beat don’t label it that way. So…

SA: But I guess I would ask you from a sentiment perspective, have you seen evidence that we are near anywhere the extremes that we got in the late 1990s, specifically 1999 or early 2000?

HM: Yes, I honestly do not think it's comparable and I think it’s not comparable because a, the way markets trade now; b, the way public is. The advent of ETFs has made it very different. The advent of passive investing has made it very different. I don’t know that you can make the comparisons to the late 90s. It’s – I’d often said I think the late 90s and [indiscernible] are two outliers and to keep looking for those two things in your career, you’re chasing fantasy.

AT: That's a very interesting way to look at it.

HM: They are outliers, why do we keep looking for comparison?

AT: Right. you know, and you’re right, and again, you know, Steve and I are journalist by trading and I do think the media is guilty of that because those were incredible events and I believe it's a great story, but I think market participants, in general, are always, you know, and we’re human beings and so the most dramatic events are the ones that stick in our minds.

HM: Yes, yes. Look I’ve lived through [indiscernible] and I can tell you that I think – I have said this often that we are product of the market we grew up in and I grew up in the 80s and the crash of 1987. And so, to me a lot people who grew up in that time always had that crash in the back of their mind. People who came of age in the market in the 1990s are always looking for something like the 1990s again. It’s who we are as humans.

AT: Right. And of course, anyone who’s been in the market for 10 years or less doesn’t know what a bear market looks like (multiple speakers).

HM: Well, and so we’re [indiscernible].

AT: Yes, that’s (multiple speakers) they got the taste of it, they got a taste of it in 2018, you’re right, you’re right.

HM: But again, let me ask you this, don’t you think 2008 was a bit of an outlier as well?

AT: Yes, absolutely. And clearly there's a lot of – there’s certainly the whole industry of people built around this idea that the financial system is about to collapse again, right.

HM: Right.

AT: And that was to me a once-in-a-lifetime let's hope [indiscernible] then. But there are certainly a lot of people every time something bad happens, it's – oh! Its 2008 again. You know, stock up on can tuna fish and bottle the water because, you know, because it’s all going to fall apart.

HM: Right because everything is another [laymen].

AT: Exactly, exactly. Yes, put – that's a better way to put it, thank you, yes.

HM: So again, you know, we – it’s not to say you can have – I mean the decline in 2008 was scary just like the decline in 1987 was scary, but they weren’t the same.

AT: Right.

HM: So, the next decline that we have that’s a big massive decline will be equally scary, but it probably won’t look like either one of those.

AT: Right. and just to be clear, just to bring it back to the [indiscernible] you’re not seeing any evidence of that is about to happen anytime soon, am I correct on that?

HM: I am not and the reason I’m not is because you generally have to have divergences that last several months. I mean, if we go back to the 2000 high, I told you breadth was negative for two years.

AT: Right.

HM: And if you go back even to the ‘07 high, breadth had been negative I won’t say since about the spring, I can’t remember the exact date, but it was six or eight months prior to the peak in October of 2007. And even if you go back to 1987, breadth peaked in April, and the markets didn’t peak until last August. So, it’s usually months. Right now, we’re talking weeks.

AT: Right. So, certainly premature talking about that. So, again, bringing it back to the, you know, the present tense and you mentioned earlier you’re seeing the possibility of some opportunities in energy, where else would you be putting money to work here?

HM: So, I’m looking there and I have my eyes on the banks down here. They don’t look good. But I will say, I’m also [indiscernible] that ugly charts can turn good and good charts can turn ugly. So, what I tend to look at when it comes to the banks is I watch the bank indexes relative to the S&P and I like it when the banks start outperforming the S&P and what happened was it started back in early December, mid-December something like that, the banks themselves didn’t peak, but the bank index relative to the S&P peaked and its literally been a one-way street up until about a week ago, and about a week ago, that relationship stopped.

It stopped – the bank started to outperform a little bit and to me it looks different than any other rally attempt has looked in the last six or eight weeks for the banks, and – so that’s what I’m watching. I’m hopeful that I’m on the right track here and that we’re starting to look at a turn in the banks, again.

AT: Can you talk individual names, or is it more you look at the ETFs as you mentioned?

HM: Well, I look at the bank index, which isn’t even an ETF. It’s just the bank index and that’s because it doesn’t contain the brokers; it doesn’t contain the insurance companies; it doesn’t contain anything for banks, that’s all – it’s pure, so I like it in that respect. Yes, I’ve been in my newsletter, I said I thought Bank of America was looking better and I think JP Morgan is okay. It hasn’t had as much selling, but JP Morgan acts well too.

AT: And do you have any thought on your [indiscernible] Goldman Sachs, which has made a lot of headline recently with its, some of the moves they’ve been making to be kind of become more of a retail bank, very un-Goldman like and they’ve lagged. generally speaking, JPMorgan certainly they have lagged, what are your thoughts on Goldman?

HM: I’m not a big fan. Again, I’m looking at banks that are not brokers.

AT: Right.

HM: And I know they are a bank but they are really treated like a broker.

AT: Right.

SA: But they want to be bank.

HM: You should go back to the [indiscernible].

AT: They are broker that wants to be a bank, yes, exactly.

HM: There you go. And also, if you just look at them, they didn’t – they’ve haven’t traded the same way the banks have. And the other one is, the stock if it when peaks, is Wells Fargo, I think is kind of interesting for a trade.

SA: And I’m actually on your Twitter screen now, I see a chart you posted a couple of day ago showing that the bank index versus the S&P and how – and you have a little circle around the current action where it’s kind of looking like it’s in a bottoming phase.

HM: Right. And I tweeted – up until two days ago, I tweeted it probably I did it for a week.

AT: Is there a certain move in that chart where you would say, okay, this – it’s all now that the banks are definitely the place to be or…

HM: No, it’s not a move in the chart. I mean, I already think it’s what I’m looking for.

AT: Like you’ve seen it bottoming (multiple speakers).

HM: My guess is, there will be a point in time where all of a sudden you will hear everybody recommending the banks. It’s probably when you’ll know that oh! Helene was right.

AT: And that’s when you want to start looking to sell to (multiple speakers).

HM: Well, that’s [indiscernible] when I definitely will start to get nervous, but I always get nervous too soon. I’m always early both sides, so just to let you know. Anyone who’s listening, I’m always early both sides.

AT: Yes, and anyone who is listening please, you know, I either recommend you follow Helene on Twitter on HMeisler. I mean you can find on her on RealMoney.com [indiscernible] after the market. And Helene before let you go, you alluded to earlier the fact that you’ve been at this a long time. You also alluded to the fact that the market itself has changed a lot with passive investing ETFs, algorithms, you know, so much has changed since your career started, do you think – it strikes to me it’s changed a lot as – and correct me if I’m wrong, when you were first starting out, technical analysis was an afterthought at best, and now everybody's a chartist and have we gotten to a point where everybody is looking at the same charts and maybe comes off fulfilling prophecies or where they don't matter as much because everyone is looking at the same thing?

HM: Well, that’s a good question.

AT: Well, thank you. Alright, I finally got one – I got a good in. alright, my work here is done.

HM: You know well, I think there are sort of a few aspects of this. Not everybody does the same type of analysis.

AT: Sure.

HM: Many of those people who call themselves technical analysts are really what I call chart readers, and all they are doing is looking at the chart and drawing lines. They are not really analyzing anything [indiscernible].

AT: Seriously, correct me if I am wrong, you plot your charts by hand still, is that correct?

HM: I still do. I’m a [indiscernible].

AT: Right. So, when – what is the difference between the chartist and the technical analysts in your mind?

HM: I – not a chartist, it’s a chart reader I guess is worth saying.

AT: Chart reader, excuse me, yes.

HM: And I think that’s just – you know someone who is just going in and drawing in lines, to me is a chart. There is someone who is a chart reader, okay. I’m looking at the ratio of the banks to the S&P. I don’t care if the charts themselves don’t look so good. It’s okay because bad charts turn good, good charts turn bad. So, I’m analyzing what the ratio is to see when I might get a turn. So, they’re just different types of analysis. Not everybody does it the same way. A lot of people use RSI and if I hadn’t used RSI, I would have to go open up my text books and read what it was because I don’t know what it is.

AT: Okay.

HM: It’s just everybody uses different things. People use [indiscernible] I don’t know – you know sometimes people will ask me, well, did you see that the [Mac-D] had a self signal. I literally have to go to a text book and look it up because I don’t use those tools. It doesn’t make what they’re doing wrong; it doesn’t make what I’m doing wrong. Its – they’re just different versions of it. And so, to get back to your question of everybody’s looking at the same thing, I’m not sure everybody is looking at the same thing. I’m not sure because I think everybody looks at – the chart reader’s look at drawing lines and some people do analysis using a lot of these computerized signals. There’s a lot of different aspects of it, but one thing I do know that when there’s an all important level in the market that everybody and their mother can see and we break it and we break it and we get, let’s say, it’s a downside target and we get positive divergences that’s usually a buy signal and the chart readers would say it isn’t. The chart readers would turn bearish because we broke in the level.

AT: Right. But I think – you know what I’m reading from all this is, to me the chart readers are the moment – are more the momentum players and that's also become more – that’s probably also a big change from when you first started this business, right?

HM: Yes.

AT: Momentum seems to be – people are looking for momentum much more than value, right. value investing is way out of fashion.

HM: Very much so. But, you know, people who lived through the early 1970s will tell you that’s what the NIFTY 50 was all about too.

AT: Very true, very true.

HM: And so, it’s not like momentum investment is brand new, is it? Just the way the market is right now, it’s the same way the market was in the late 1990s. And quite frankly, even as we headed into the 2007 high, before, you know, everything fell apart, think about what was the momentum stocks. They’re fertilizer stocks, what else what really hot back then? Banks were really hot.

AT: Bank for sure, yes.

HM: Yes, you know, so it’s always – the market will always glom on to whatever story there feeling this hot at the time. And so, it’s just a matter of what you're calling it. You know, quite frankly, in early – in the late 70s, early 80s oil stocks were spectacular.

AT: Right, and you are looking at them, which is very interesting.

HM: Yes, I am. But, you know, I’m sort of liked down and not contrary and sometimes to my own detriment.

AT: Alright. We will certainly see how that plays out. And, Helene, it’s been a pleasure having you on. Thanks so for joining us today.

HM: Thanks for having me.

SA: Thanks Helene.