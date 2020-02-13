Fitbit, Inc.: The Arbitrage Spread May Sweeten In Time

Given the regulatory risks with this deal, the opportunity to lock in a better return down the road outweighs the current potential arbitrage gain.

The antitrust review is anything but certain and approval could stretch into the back half of the year.

On November 1, 2019, Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT), a provider of wearable fitness trackers for health and fitness enthusiasts, entered into an agreement to be acquired by Google LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) for $7.35 per share in cash. Currently, the arbitrage spread is approximately 12.2 percent, or 17.3 percent annualized. This makes for a terrific opportunity, but there are certain risks that must be assessed before making an investment.

Regulatory Approvals

The merger is conditioned on the following regulatory approvals:

United States HSR Act;

European Commission Merger Regulations;

Australian Competition and Consumer Act; and

United Kingdom Enterprise Act (conditional upon Brexit).

See Proxy Statement p. 62-64 filed 12/12/2019 with the SEC.gov for more information about the regulatory approvals required under the Agreement. To-date, the two parties have not disclosed whether they have received approval from any of the four regulatory bodies charged with investigating the merger.

Attempting to analyze antitrust risk for the Fitbit-Google tie-up comes at a time when both federal and state antitrust authorities are investigating whether market-leading online platforms including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (Google), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are using their market power to lessen competition--in violation of antitrust laws. See 9/6/2019 wsj.com article. With respect to Google, a bipartisan group of several state attorneys general, led by the Texas AG, and the U.S. Department of Justice are coordinating efforts to determine whether Google is using its market power within its online advertising business and Android mobile operating system to engage in anticompetitive behavior. See 1/26/2020 wsj.com article.

At the heart of these investigations is data, sometimes referred to as "Big Data", and how this "key input and high-value product of the digital economy" is being utilized in the marketplace. See 11/8/2019 Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim Speech. While there is no denying the obvious benefits resulting from the widespread proliferation of capturing and commercializing data--from the ease of hailing a taxi and choosing a place to eat to paying zero for many online services; there is increasing sentiment that the collection, aggregation, and analysis of consumer data for commercialization is leading to reductions in quality, innovation, and consumer choice. And it is with this background that Fitbit and Google have decided to merge.

Unfortunately, there is very little guidance to assist the arbitrageur in determining whether Fitbit's data assets in the hands of Google are anti-competitive enough to potentially derail this deal. SSNIP, short for "a small but significant and non-transitory increase in price", and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, or HHI--two analytical tools outlined in the Horizontal Merger Guidelines--are ineffective as they require price and market share, respectively, to assess a potential merger for anti-competitive effects. Moreover, there is very little legal precedent to assist because the scale of commercializing data has only taken off only recently (relatively speaking). Without these tools as guide, coupled with the wider antitrust probes looming in the background, confidently allocating the antitrust risk with this deal has become exceedingly difficult.

Although it remains highly speculative how the data aspect of this deal will be analyzed, the merging parties provide some insights into what should be expected, at least in part, from an antitrust review of the proposed tie-up. In their joint press release announcing the merger, Google and Fitbit clearly anticipate data privacy as a central concern of antitrust regulators. Therefore, they preemptively addressed the data privacy issues by asserting that the combined company will "continue to put users in control of their data and will remain transparent about the data it collects and why"; and further added that the combined company never sells personal information and that the acquired data in the merger "will not be used for Google ads." (emphasis added). Additionally, the parties emphasized the benefits from allowing the merger including "accelerate[d] innovation in the wearables category . . . and mak[ing] health even more accessible to everyone." If data privacy is indeed the main concern from regulators, then it appears that the parties are placing themselves on relatively stable ground by striving to assuage those concerns at the outset.

One other fact worth mentioning is Google's agreement to pay a nearly 12 percent ($250 million) reverse termination fee in the event the parties cannot secure antitrust approval. In consideration for agreeing to such a large fee, Google required "the exclusive right to make all strategic and tactical decisions" in order to obtain antitrust approval. See Proxy Statement p. 79. Although this does not guarantee an approval, Google's willingness to pay such a large amount speaks to their confidence in working with the regulators.

Timeline

It is the goal of the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve most mergers investigations within six months after companies submit their paperwork. See 9/25/2018 wsj.com article. But this deal is not like most mergers. Additionally, the DOJ's broader antitrust review is likely to play a part in the investigation of Google's purchase of Fitbit. Currently, the U.S. Attorney General William Barr has suggested that the broad antitrust probes should be wrapped up by year end. The Merger Agreement set the Outside Date as November 1, 2020 with the option of two additional three month extensions in the event the parties have not received approval from all requisite regulators.

Considering these factors, it is expected that the deal will close in the back half of the year.

Arbitrage

The current arbitrage spread for the Fitbit-Google merger is approximately 12.2 percent. Assuming the merger closes by November 1 the annualized return is 17.3 percent.

But based on the uncertainty with regulatory approvals, the Author assigns an 80 percent probability that this deal is successful with a break price of $3.50 in the event the deal fails. Therefore, the expected return is currently less than 1/2 percent, and less than 1 percent annualized.

All things considered, sitting on the sideline appears to be the best move at this time. The possibility to lock in a more lucrative return down the road outweighs the risk of a lost opportunity.

