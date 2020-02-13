Energy Storage Will Electrify Tesla's Future Results

New battery developments will be the catalyst for further stock price rises and energy storage revenues.

Q4 results show energy storage is continuing its strong growth but is coming somewhat under the radar.

The Q4 results from Tesla (TSLA) have received much attention. The startling success of auto developments had led to a much-warranted increase in the stock price.

The future of the company's automotive business does indeed look very promising. Much of this is based on Tesla's technological advantages over the competition. However, the less "sexy" business of energy storage and battery development are a key reason why the lofty stock valuation is justified.

As I detailed in an article in November, Tesla had re-iterated at their Q3 earnings that at a future date they expected the automotive division to represent only 50% of company revenues. That would pre-suppose a huge increase in energy storage revenues. Their senior management and major investors have repeated this since. The "Battery Investor Day" slated for April should give more substance to the story. It is likely to give a further boost to the stock price when it occurs.

Q4 Results.

The growth in the energy storage business in revenue terms is illustrated below:

Source: Tesla

In most companies, a revenue growth of 136% year-on-year would have sparked a lot of positive comments but things often work differently with Tesla.

A graph from the 8K illustrates the growth:

Source: Tesla

The new commercial Megapack is driving a lot of new interest. Its first deployment was made in Q4. It should drive even stronger growth. In the unaudited operational summary commentary the company stated:

"Since the introduction of this product, the level of interest and orders from various global project developers and utilities has surpassed our expectations".

The Megapack is pre-assembled at the Nevada gigafactory. It comprises a 3MWh integrated system as one unit.

In 2019 Tesla's energy storage division supplied 1.65GWh, more than all previous years combined. The residential "Powerwall" range has been supply constrained for a long period while Tesla gave priority to meeting Model 3 demand. This is due for revenue take-off as much as the commercial products.

Musk told analysts:

"It would be difficult to overstate the degree to which Tesla Energy is going to be a major part of Tesla's activity in the future".

Once again, he asserted that revenue from Tesla Energy would equal that from Automotive. On past predictions from Musk, doubters would be unwise to doubt this will in time happen. Forthcoming projects in Australia alone should ensure strong revenue increases this year.

In Q4 2019, company revenues totalled US$7.38 billion of which US$6.36 billion was accounted to automotive. If one considers the anticipated substantial growth in automotive revenues in the next couple of years, then one can surmise the huge growth in non-automotive revenues that the company is expecting. Tesla's biggest investor Ron Baron recently stated he expected the company's revenues to hit US$1 trillion in the next decade (in 2019 they were US$24.6 billion).

The Q4 revenue growth for energy storage would have been even more dramatic had the company actually been able to meet demand.

The energy storage business looks like a much more promising field for Tesla in fact than the much hyped solar installation business. There are signs of promise for the new solar glass roof product. Reports from the New York facility indicate this. That would, in turn, drive further Powerwall storage growth. However, it might be wise not to factor that into revenue calculations just yet.

Current Projects

I have detailed these in recent articles such as here and here.

An interesting project is the Lake Bonney Wind Farm in South Australia. Working with Infigen Energy, a 25 MW/52MWH facility is being installed and commissioned now by Tesla. The project already supplies power to about 14% of the States' homes or 110,000 residences.

There is a stunning example of the vertical integration that Tesla enjoys here. Apart from supplying the Powerpack batteries, Tesla will also be using the electricity from the project to power its growing supercharger network in Australia. This could then be reciprocated back again when the car battery power declines and can then be used as "second life solution" for energy storage.

After a slow start, the market for EV's and for Tesla cars in Australia began to take off in 2019.

South Australia is, of course, the State which commissioned the world's largest battery with Tesla at the Hornsdale Power Reserve. This is going to be enlarged (behind a paywall) still further in 2020. With their partners Neoen, Tesla will be supplying a further 50 MW/64.5 MWH in the first half of this year. It is not certain whether this will be with Powerpacks as in Phase 1 or with the new Megapacks. The economic benefits of this is a no-brainer. Phase 1 cost A$66 million (US$45 million) and savings in the first year alone were A$50 million (US$34 million).

The VPP (virtual power plant) strategy of Tesla promises to reap even greater dividends for Tesla and for the community. Their VPP in South Australia aims to encompass 50,000 solar-powered homes with a Powerwall battery in each home. This is being installed in 3 phases. Last October only 900 homes had been linked up. Yet this 2% of capacity enabled the system to back up the Queensland Kogan Creek coal powered power station when it failed.

As South Australia Minister for Energy & Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan stated:

"Although the VPP is in its early days, it is already demonstrating how it can provide the network support traditionally performed by large conventional generators".

Even the previously sceptical National Liberal Government, often castigated for its close ties to the fossil fuel sector in Australia, has become a keen supporter of the project.

When completed the VPP will generate 250 MW of solar energy and store 650 MWh of back-up energy. The Logan Creek failure incident was a striking example of the bleak future for gas powered and coal fired power stations in the new energy world. These will become economic "stranded assets" quite quickly. The State of South Australia has targeted for its energy needs to be based on 100% renewables sometime in the 2030s.

The current U.S. government is well known for its support of fossil fuel industries. However individual States and utilities are leading a surge towards energy storage based on renewables. The States have mandated green power resolutions in many instances. The utility companies have sustainability goals in many instances. Homeowners are a persuasive factor in many instances, especially those who have suffered increased energy supply breakdowns as climate change takes hold.

Some details of developments in this sphere can be read here. What is perhaps surprising is that this is not just being led by the well-known environmentalism of California, but across a range of States around the country. It is expected that the U.S. storage market will triple in 2020 and then double from there in 2021.

The latest U.S. order came in December from an electricity co-operative in Alaska, the Homer Electricity Association. This will total 93 MWH and be operational next year. It is thought it will be using the new Megapack product.

In Europe, Tesla has recently tied up with Corsica Sole in France. They are collaborating on a 5MW/7.5MWh project in Corsica, one of several that the two companies are believed to be working on. The solar plant plus battery project on the island of Corsica is supplying electricity at a lower price than the fossil fuel alternatives. Island usage for energy storage has been a particularly strong opportunity for Tesla and others.

Battery Developments

My article in July last year detailed much of the strategy for Tesla going forward. Their purchase last year of Maxwell Technologies Inc and Hibar Systems gives Tesla some key developmental advantages. Their long-term partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has reaped dividends. Maxwell is specialised in dry electrode battery development and in supercapacitors. This could give Tesla further key advantages in months and years to come. Hibar is concentrated on high speed lithium-ion battery manufacturing systems.

Tesla's engineers have been working closely with Panasonic for years. It is the superiority of the cell chemistry of Tesla's products that has given the company the advantage over all its competitors. There has been much talk of the "million mile battery" and in fact, this may not be far off for Tesla. A million mile battery would equate to 20 years of usage in an energy storage system. A recent patent application of Tesla is an example of the progress being made. This was in relation to the addition of electrolyte additives and the reduction of battery temperatures.

Apart from battery performance, battery component materials are also becoming a key issue. lithium-ion batteries require supplies of nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The latter is a particular potential supply problem. Tesla has succeeded in reducing the amount of cobalt used in its batteries. The Model S originally had about 11 kgs of cobalt per vehicle. The Model 3 has about 4.5 kgs of cobalt. Their new additional battery supplier, LG Chem, is a leading proponent of cobalt reduction in its batteries. This could be another area where Tesla gets a significant advantage over its competitors.

Tesla bears have been fond of saying that the relationship with Panasonic was a frosty one and that Panasonic wanted to exit it. This was completely untrue. At the Q4 2019 analyst call, Musk reiterated this:

"We've worked well with key partners like Panasonic, our relationship has been excellent. They've been a great partner with us for many years".

Musk went on to talk about their new partners, LG Chem Ltd. (OTCPK:LGCLF) and CATL. These are currently on a small scale. The power of Tesla is evidenced by the fact that the stock price of both companies rose sharply on news of their new relationships with Tesla.

The world's top 5 lithium battery producers are illustrated below:

Benchmark

The only one not involving Tesla is BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF). They are of course Tesla's largest rival in the world of EVs. My article in July last year highlighted BYD's similar vertical integration approach in the fields of EV's and energy storage. Tesla and BYD are both good investments because both are innovative disruptors headed by strong leaders in fast-growing new economic sectors.

With both LG Chem and CATL, Tesla's relationships are currently with the Chinese operations of these two companies. Musk stated that full details of battery developments would be revealed in the April "Battery Investor Day". This may include news on improved cell density and on progress with solid cell technology.

As for Panasonic themselves, they announced recently that their operations were now in the black at the Tesla plant in Nevada. It is thought they may have achieved the 35 GWH targeted production there. As of October 2019, they had reached 30 GWh production and had installed the equipment necessary to reach 35 GWh. It is quite possible that this has involved major improvements to cell density.

Panasonic's focus can be seen from the chart below:

Panasonic

Panasonic has now invested US$1.6 billion in the Nevada facility. In general 17% of the company's revenues come from their automotive business which historically has not been profitable for them. Their focus on the Nevada plant is another confirmation of the inaccuracy of reports by Tesla skeptics about a poor relationship between the two companies. Panasonic is also proceeding with a new battery partnership with Toyota (TM). It is interesting that Toyota is moving away from what seems to have been an earlier misguided concentration on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

What is not in doubt is the secular decline of fossil fuel companies in the face of this battery revolution. Their stock prices have not surprisingly been badly hit as battery ascendancy starts to take shape. The three companies of Panasonic, LG Chem, and CATL alone are expected to supply 333 GWh of lithium ion batteries by 2022. Their capacity this year is only expected to be 230 GWh. The position of Tesla in this fast-changing landscape should lead to tremendous revenue growth for the company.

Conclusion

As my November article outlined, energy storage will be driven by the rapid move taking place around the world towards renewable energy. There is growing demand from utilities, from virtual power plants, and from home residential.

The upcoming battery developments from Tesla and their vertical integration put the company in a very strong position. Battery technology will be key to future automotive and energy storage business. Tesla already has the technological advantage and shows no signs of losing it.

Increased management focus is likely to pay off increased dividends as the company combines increased supply with improved technology. The only question is the ability of Tesla to meet the demand for its energy storage business as it ramps up to meet the tremendous demand for its cars. Recent comments imply that management is indeed focused now on meeting this demand.

