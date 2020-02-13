Verastem Has Strong Points, But The Long-Term Case Is Not Compelling

Combination trials of Copiktra with Keytruda may hold promise, also with investigational candidate defactinib, but any effect on shares these trials may have is far off in the future.

Those interested in holding Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) should first ask themselves the two following questions. First question, what do you see as the future of oncology generally? Is the future in pinpoint chemical disruption of tumor growth, through whatever biochemical pathway it might be? Or is it in a more systemic immune system activation that enables the body to identify and attack cancer on its own? Second question, what is the purpose of speculative oncology stocks? Are they for trading price volatility, or for placing long-term bets on the success of various approaches to treatment?

From a technical perspective yes, there may be some upside from here in Verastem, even significant upside. Recent news of Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management taking a 15% position could perhaps spur a bull run of follow-the-leader. The last stretch of time that Verastem traded in the $1 to $2 range from late 2015 to summer 2017, it formed a broad base and shot up to $10 by summer 2018. Could that happen again? Theoretically, sure. Anything could happen to a speculative stock like this one. But try as I might, I had trouble in my research of this company finding a fundamental case for sustained capital growth in the near future.

Let's start with its flagship drug, Copiktra, in the context of the first question posed. What is the future of oncology, and where does Copiktra fit into that future? As I see it, in broad strokes, there are two general approaches to cancer treatment today. One is pinpoint chemical disruption of cancer cell growth. The second is broader immune system activation against cancer. Of course, there are a myriad of approaches within these two broad categories, some more effective than others. Copiktra takes the chemical disruption approach, looking for a cancer-specific target, interfering with that chemical pathway, and thereby extending progression-free survival. In general, the approach works, but not without significant toxicities and big disruptions in quality of life. Complete responses are relatively rare with Copiktra, so the goal can be said to be mostly maintenance and damage control, rather than eradication of the disease.

The pivotal trial that led to the approval of Copiktra enrolled 319 patients where the Copiktra arm showed a 48% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in either small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The two diseases are the same in terms of the actual type of cancer cells involved, the main difference being where the cancer cells are concentrated. That Copiktra is effective in extending progression-free survival in these cases is not the issue. The issue is that the side effects of the drug are quite extreme.

Below is the adverse events table given in Verastem's most recent investor presentation.

Anything greater than grade 3 is considered serious. Overall serious adverse events were 31%, with 4% overall being fatal. This is why the drug comes with a black box warning. Still, there are several arguments defenders could make in the face of this. Let us consider them.

Defense 1: Risk is Still Lower than CAR-T Therapies Overall

A Copiktra defender could say that the risks associated with Copiktra are lower than those for currently approved CAR-T immunotherapies. This is true. The nonrelapse mortality rate for currently approved CAR-T therapies for 2019 stands at a high 15%, according to data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology [ASCO]. That is about 4x higher than Copiktra.

My counterargument is, as I have reiterated in several of my previous articles on oncology treatments, that, first, the chances of a complete response with CAR-T, or other similar immune-based approaches like TCR-T, are also much higher. Second, I am not a big believer in the long-term viability of the CAR-T pioneers Yescarta and Kymria. They are both too expensive to withstand any future cheaper competition, and they have no off switch, which is what makes them so dangerous. Still, an immune-based approach that is cheaper with an off switch to compensate for safety issues would quickly outcompete the PI3K inhibitor class, of which Copiktra is a member.

I could see, for example, Cellectis's (NASDAQ:CLLS) off-the-shelf UCART system with an off switch being recommended by doctors for CLL and SLL patients before Copiktra is ever considered. UCART-19, which targets the same cancer as Copiktra, so far, has demonstrated a phenomenal 82% complete response rate (see page 9 here). The highest complete response rate for Copiktra in investigational trials so far is 36%. This is in a phase I trial of 27 patients when combined with romidepsin (see page 27 here).

Defense 2: Copiktra could be synergistically combined with CAR-T or Keytruda

A Verastem defender could also claim that the success of a CAR-T approach is not mutually exclusive to the success of Copiktra because the two could be combined synergistically. Perhaps it can, but in my view, this is quite a long shot and should not be relied upon.

First of all, Verastem's plans with Copiktra in terms of a combination with CAR-T are vague and far off in the distance. The timeline for broadening indications for Copiktra generally is pushed out to 2024. The more immediate goals are, first, evening out revenue with commercial expense for the drug this year, and achieving breakeven cash flow for the clinical and commercial programs by June 2021. This has to be achieved before any more lofty goals are pursued.

Second of all, and perhaps more importantly, Copiktra has an acute and negative effect on the immune system itself. Combining a drug like Copiktra with a CAR-T drug sounds to me to be more antagonistic than synergistic. Keep in mind that the most common side effect with Copiktra is neutropenia, which is specifically a lack of immune cells. The CAR-T approach is based on these cells, so a combination approach here does not seem to be particularly promising. Plus, the combined side effects of both first generation CAR-T and a drug like Copiktra seem particularly dangerous. Perhaps, Copiktra would have no effect on the engineered CAR-T cells and only affects purely native cells, but still, there are substantial reasons to doubt the CAR-T combination approach.

One significant ray of hope, though, comes with the combination of Copiktra with Keytruda, and this I admit. A phase I trial is beginning enrollment with a 30-patient target shortly in head and neck cancer. If there is evidence of synergy with Keytruda, then this could have legs. I don't find the prospect particularly compelling though, given Copiktra's known negative systemic effects on the immune system. If this particular trial shows good signs of efficacy, I wouldn't mind taking a second look and reconsidering, depending on where the stock is at that point.

On that note, Verastem is also conducting another combination trial with Keytruda for its investigational FAK inhibitor defactinib. This trial is scheduled for completion in 2023, so we'll see where that goes by then as well. The company is worth keeping an eye on for these two trials, but committing capital now on a bet now I don't see as the wisest of moves here.

Conclusion

There may be a short-term argument to be made for Verastem on technicals and stakes being taken by institutions, but I don't see short-term speculation in companies like Verastem as worthy of the risks. It's more of a pure guessing game I'm not interested in playing. The future of oncology to me seems to be in the systemic immune approach, rather than in the pinpoint chemical disruption of cancer growth that could even be antagonistic to what I see as the future of oncology because chemical disruption brings with it heavy negative side effects, particularly on the immune system.

True, the CAR-T market leaders still have serious problems as well, including cost and safety issues, but the next generation of CAR-T will hopefully address these issues, and investing in those companies I see as the better bet. If and when those issues are addressed, I see the next generation of CAR-T as potentially displacing drugs like Copiktra in the market, perhaps not entirely but significantly so.

Still, there is long-term hope for the company in the Copiktra and defactinib combination trials with Keytruda, but I doubt these will have a significant impact on the stock in the near future. I will keep the corner of my eye on the company for these two trials, but my speculative capital is better spent elsewhere at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.