Visa: Steady As She Goes, Low To Mid Teens Annual Return

At $203.94, shares are on reasonable valuation multiples for such a high-quality asset, and returns should be in low-to-mid teens. Reiterate Buy.

Overall, we believe Visa continues to be a long-term compounder capable of growing its EPS at mid-teens including buybacks and acquisitions.

The overall FY20 outlook is unchanged, though quarterly results will be volatile due to currency, expense timing, and the coronavirus.

The negative headlines around higher client incentives are not justified; the increase is neither new nor a meaningful predictor for profit growth.

Visa Q4 results showed the same strong trends we are used to, with volume up 8%, revenues up 11%, and EPS up 14% year-on-year.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Visa (V) in June 2019, following a similar Buy rating on Mastercard (MA) in March, with a preference for Mastercard. Since then, Visa shares have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index as well as other payment companies such as American Express (AXP) (Neutral-rated since March) and PayPal (PYPL) (Neutral-rated since May), although Mastercard has done even better:

Visa Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 02-Jun) Source: Yahoo Finance (11-Feb-20).

In this article, we review Visa's FY20Q1 (CY19Q4) results released on January 30 and demonstrate why we believe Visa continues to be a multi-year compounder that merits a Buy rating.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Visa (and Mastercard) was based on credit card networks' ability to deliver double-digit EPS growth sustainably over the medium term:

They are natural "GDP+" earnings growers, given the rise in electronic payments, their volume-based revenues and operational leverage

They have strong structural growth potential in their existing markets, where card penetration still has plenty of room to grow

They also have strong structural growth potential in new markets, both geographically and in new areas like P2P and B2C payments

Strong volume growth leads to strong revenue growth, given their pricing power and growth of value-add services to clients

Their revenue growth requires little incremental cost or CapEx, allowing margin expansion, high capital distributions, and high return on capital

Their continuing strong growth justifies their relatively high valuation multiples and provides an offset even in case of downward re-ratings

Even if volume growth were to slow, they could protect earnings by reducing costs, having made large "investments" in recent years

We believed Visa's EPS growth will average mid teens over time (including buybacks and acquisitions), slightly lower than Mastercard's mid-to-high-teens growth due to Visa's larger exposure to the more mature U.S. market.

Operational Performance

Visa's operational performance in FY20Q1 showed its volume growth remains strong, and its long-term growth potential remains abundant.

FY20Q1 saw Visa growing 1.2% year-on-year in the number of cards, 11.3% in the number of payment transactions, 8.1% in payments volume (and 6.1% in total volume, including cash transactions) (all figures in constant currency):

Visa Operational Statistics (FY20Q1) Source: Visa results supplement (FY20Q1).

The number of cards showed a low growth rate because of the continuing removal of dual-branded cards in China that only generated minimal revenues. This meant APAC showed a decline in the number of cards year-on-year, but with every other region showing growth, including the most developed U.S. market showing a growth of 4.1%.

The removal of dual-branded cards in China was also a drag on payments volume growth; as was the weak U.K. amid pre-election uncertainties. Excluding China and the U.K., year-on-year payments volume growth would have been 2% higher at 10% (excluding currency).

Compared to previous quarters in 2019, volume growth was broadly consistent, albeit at a lower level than the exceptionally strong 2018. FY20Q1 (CY19Q4) also had 1 fewer processing day quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, which impacted the total volume growth rate by 1% in the U.S.:

Total Volume Growth Y/Y - Global & U.S. Only NB. All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies; include both payments and cash transactions. Exclude V growth rates that were impacted by acquisition of Visa Europe. Source: MA, V and AXP company filings.

Management observed that the U.S. economy continues to be strong. The growth in U.S. holiday spending in 2019 was "similar" to that in the strong 2018 and 2017; and U.S. payments volume grew 10% year-on-year in the 4 weeks to January 28 this year.

E-commerce continues to be a key driver, with e-commerce growth being 3 to 4 times faster than non-e-commerce, and e-commerce "drove more than one-third of all consumer spend", up 2% compared to last year.

P&L Performance

Visa's P&L performance shows its continuing ability to convert strong volume growth into strong revenue growth. For FY20Q1, on payments volume growth of 11% year-on-year, Visa grew Net Revenues by 11% and EPS by 14% (all figures excluding currency):

Visa Key P&L Items (FY20Q1) NB. Figures are non-GAAP unless otherwise stated. Differences between GAAP and non-GAAP figures include litigation, charitable donation & tax matters. Source: Visa results press release (FY20Q1).

Net Revenues were impacted by currency headwinds during FY20Q1, both in the form of a negative translation effect and in lower international transaction fees due to lower currency volatility, described by management as the lowest in 5 years. Underlying growth in Net Revenues was 13% year-on-year.

"Other Revenues" grew 20.1%, driven by the continuing growth in value-add services, reflecting Visa's ever-greater relevance to clients.

EBIT grew more slowly than revenues, and EBIT margin shrank 96 bps, as a result of faster expense growth (13.2%), largely from new hires made in FY19H2. Year-on-year expense growth is expected to be the highest in FY20Q2, due to planned increases in marketing expenses from a relatively low level last year. For full-year FY20, "core" expense growth is expected to be only 7-8%, again significantly lower than revenues.

Visa Operating Expenses (FY20Q1) Source: V results press release (FY20Q1).

Notwithstanding the "only" 8.4% year-on-year growth in EBIT, a lower tax rate related to some Q1-specific tax items meant that EPS grew 14% (12.4% including currency) year-on-year in FY20Q1.

Client Incentives

One item from FY20Q1 results that have generated negative headlines is the increase in client incentives within FY20 guidance:

"As we highlighted in October, a significant factor impacting fiscal year 2020 net revenue growth is the unusually high volume of renewal activity. In fiscal year 2019, we renewed 30% of our payment volume, with 15% renewed in the fourth quarter alone. And we indicated fiscal year 2020 renewal activity could be front-loaded, with another 15% to 20% of payment volume renewed in the first half. Since then, it has become a pattern that renewal activity in fiscal year 2020 could be even higher, with three to four large unplanned renewals now under discussion, which would bring this year's level of renewal activity almost on par with last year … As such, we now expect current incentives as a percent of gross revenues to be at the high end of our outlook range of 22.5% to 23.5% in FY 2020." Vasant Prabhu, Visa CFO (FY20Q1 earnings call)

We do not believe this to be a material negative. According to management, "most" issuer deals last 5 to 7 years, so the heightened level of renewals in FY19 and FY20 is atypical and should lead to more stability further in the future. In addition, this change in client incentives expectation did not change management's overall guidance on FY20 Net Revenues.

Rising client incentives as a percentage of gross revenues is not a new phenomenon, as shown in the charts below. One thing to note immediately is that rises in client incentives have only a small impact on EBIT margins (as measured on Gross Revenues), and in some years, the EBIT margin rose even as the incentive margin increased. The natural operational leverage in the card networks' business model means Visa and Mastercard could both pay clients more and generate more operating profits at the same time.

Client Incentives & EBIT as % of Gross Revenues - Visa & Mastercard Source: V & MA company filings.

We also do not believe Client Incentives/Gross Revenues is a good measure, preferring instead Net Revenues (after incentives) as a percentage of volumes to be a more meaningful measure of Visa's pricing power, as it captures the net amount paid by clients across the entire relationship. For the same reason, we prefer to use an EBIT margin based on Net Revenues. We have plotted the data for both Visa and Mastercard below:

Net Revenues / Volume & EBIT Margin - Visa & Mastercard Source: V & MA company filings.

Both Visa and Mastercard have, in fact, been generating increasing Net Revenue/Volume ratios over time. This means that Visa grew its Net Revenues by 13% on total volume growth of 7% in FY19 (and 11% and 6% respectively for FY20Q1); Mastercard, which has a longer comparable history, has a Net Revenue CAGR of 12.3% on a volume of CAGR of 7.5% in 2014-19 (including currency).

EBIT/Net Revenues has also been rising for both card networks.

FY20 Outlook

Management has kept the same overall FY20 outlook, expecting still a "low double-digit" growth in Net Revenues and a "mid-teens" growth in EPS (on constant currency); this does not include any predictions on the coronavirus outbreak, whose impact management believes is "too early to assess":

For expenses, management guidance is for "core" expenses to grow 7-8% in FY20, with currency providing a 1% benefit but completed acquisitions (excluding Plaid) adding 3-4%, implying an overall 9-11% growth.

The guidance implies FY20 EBIT growth will be mid-teens on an organic basis and low teens after currency and acquisitions.

FY20 EPS growth is guided to be mid-teens before currency but 12-14% on a nominal basis, with a 1% hit from currency and another 1% from completed acquisitions. As before, management believes year-on-year EPS growth will be the lowest in Q2 and highest in Q4, due to the timing of expense increases, incentives, etc.

The low-to-mid teens EBIT growth implied by FY20 guidance will be in line with Visa's history, while the low-teens nominal EPS growth implied will be slightly lower than history. (Historic EPS growth benefited from the 2017 U.S. tax cut and also lower share prices for previous buybacks.)

Visa Key Financials (FY14-19A) Source: Visa company filings.

At FY19 results, Visa already guided to FY20 Free Cash Flow to be "in excess of" $12bn and shareholder distributions to be "at least" $12bn, equivalent to 2.6% of current market capitalisation. At this quarter's results, management announced a new $9.5bn buyback program. While Visa's capital allocation priorities emphasise investments for growth, management also intend to maintain a 20-25% dividend payout ratio and share buybacks:

Visa Capital Allocation Priorities Source: Visa investor day (Feb-20).

Valuation

At $203.94, relative to last-twelve-months' (CY19) financials, Visa shares are trading on a P/E of 36.1x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 2.7%; the Dividend Yield is 0.6% ($1.20 per share):

V Net Income, Cash flows & Valuation (FY16-19A) NB. Visa Europe was acquired in Jun-16. Source: V company filings.

At $330.92, Mastercard shares have a 42.1x P/E, a 2.2% FCF Yield (on 2019 financials), and a 0.5% Dividend Yield, continuing its longstanding valuation premium over Visa.

In view of the two companies' strong and long-term growth potential, we continue to believe their current valuation multiples to be justified.

Conclusion

Visa's FY20Q1 results support our Buy case, again confirming the company's ability to grow EPS at 15% sustainably over the medium term, as it continues to benefit from broad-based, structural volume growth, which is converted into strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

We believe Visa's valuation multiples are stable. The 2.7% Free Cash Flow Yield, with most FCF distributed to shareholders, is healthy given Visa's strong organic growth profile.

Given stable valuation multiples, Visa's share price growth will likely be the sum of its organic EPS growth (in low teens) and the benefit of the share count reduction from buybacks (approx. 2%). Even if we conservatively assume some downward re-rating, this should be limited and likely no more than a low-single-digit percentage impact on an investor's annual return.

At $203.94, we believe Visa shares will continue to compound in the long term with low-to-mid teens annual return, consisting of 0.6% in dividends, mid-teens overall EPS growth (including from buybacks), less 2-3% impact of a small de-rating that we conservatively assume.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Visa, but still prefer Mastercard for its higher exposure to less mature non-U.S. markets and higher growth.

