Quantitatively Short: A Piotroski Short Portfolio

Last week, I wrote a post that outlined a quantitative quality portfolio built around the Piotroski score. This week, I have decided to invert things and produce a short portfolio based upon the same, albeit inversed, criteria.

For those that traditionally go long only, consider this a portfolio of stocks to avoid. Again, everything is quantitative, and I have made no qualitative analysis of these companies. I have not limited, nor truncated, the outcome as only 11 stocks met the criteria. I did, however, have to make slight adjustments to the criteria in order to keep things at least somewhat in line and trackable.

The Criteria

A Piotroski Score of 0 or 1 An Ohlson O-Score probability greater than 0.90 An Altman Z-Score <= 1.81 Market cap > $50M (SHORT ONLY) No "Health Technology" stocks

The last item, excluding "Health Technology" stocks, is necessary due to how biotech firms tend to operate. These firms could look like the absolute worst of the bunch quantitatively, and then BOOM, up 100% in a day. So, quite simply, they are excluded because they are not exactly quantifiable, given the metrics above.

Reasoning

The three main components of this portfolio were chosen because they each have a demonstrated track record of returns that beat the market. In their book, Quantitative Value, Wesley Gray and Tobias Carlisle showed us the power of the Piotroski F-Score, indicating that it beat the market over the long term.

On the short side of things, GuruFocus once ran a portfolio of shorts using just the Piotroski F-Score and demonstrated stable returns. The Piotroski paper itself also calls for both a long and short portfolio:

In addition, an investment strategy that buys expected winners and shorts expected losers generates a 23% annual return between 1976 and 1996, and the strategy appears to be robust across time and to controls for alternative investment strategies.

For that reason, the Piotroski F-Score is the basis of this portfolio. The two secondary criteria are brought in to ensure we're getting the worst of the bunch.

Starting with the Ohlson O-Score, this value is converted to a probability (between 0 and 1) that a company will default within the next two years. The companies in this list all come with a value higher than 0.90.

Finally, there's the Altman Z-Score. This widely-used score falls upon a broad spectrum with any value above 2.99 considered to be "safe". Values below 1.81 are considered in the "Distress" Zone, so that is what I've opted for here.

Our Initial Portfolio

Please note that no qualitative analysis has been performed on these companies. This is a strictly quantitative analysis and a quantitatively built portfolio. I do plan on digging deeper into each of these companies on a qualitative level in the future.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Out of all of the companies that made the shortlist, Nutanix was the largest by far. After looking over the income statement and balance sheet, though, this quant strategy may have bitten off a bit more than it can chew.

Nutanix is unprofitable, but they're growing sales rapidly. They also have more than enough cash (~$900M) to cover their long-term debts (~$450M). Alas, a lack of decent cash flows, weak retained earnings, and low asset turnover ratios have this company making the list.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Nutanix 0.958 0.136 1

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Now, if you take a look at this company's five-year chart, it would appear we're a bit too late. Still, it sits with a market cap that's just shy of $300M, so there's always room for us to find the bottom (or avoid this stock entirely).

Roadrunner Transportation's business is delivery. The company offers specialized transportation, warehousing, freight management, and logistics. It's a tough business for several reasons, and Roadrunner appears to be grasping at all the straws to hang in there. One example of a big red flag? Issuing shares to pay down ballooning long-term debt. Yep, this is an avoid from me.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Roadrunner Transportation 0.956 0.395 1

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris is another long-term beat-down stock without much in the way of prospects. The company produces health & wellness products, beauty products, and sweeteners. Quite the hodgepodge of products, if you ask me.

There's an apparent reason that this company made the list, and that's debt. With only $1.6M of cash on the balance sheet, Amyris holds $125.5M in long-term debt, and $78.7M of that is current. With TTM revenues of $128.4M and the cost of those revenues coming in at $144.6M, it seems that this company is heading straight for more debt or an equity raise to keep afloat.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Amyris 1 -22.273 1

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz is a natural resource company based out of Los Angeles. It was quite a shock, for me, to see this company on the list as I've recently found myself with an affinity for undervalued land-owning stocks like Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC). Like those two companies, Cadiz owns a lot of lands (44,800 acres) and has the mineral rights to go along with it.

The company lands on the list again, thanks to massive long-term debts of $141M, and revenues that top out at $100K per quarter. This company is a game of chicken between indebtedness and the Cadiz Water Project, and right now, the debt is winning.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Cadiz 0.999 -8.519 1

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a loved and adored electric vehicle company, Workhorse Group is not. This electric vehicle manufacturer claims to have more electric delivery vehicles on the road than anyone else, but their financials aren't winning because of it.

Revenues have declined steeply (after hitting $10M in 2017), and the company's income statement is downright petrifying. The balance sheet doesn't bode much better either with equity raises and long-term debts equal to more than 67 years of sales.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Workhorse Group 1 -11.409 0

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS)

Senseonics manufactures a long-term implantable continuous glucose monitor. It's fantastic work, but the financials just haven't made sense yet.

With the advent of their continuous glucose monitor, Senseonics started spending like crazy on SG&A. That spending has not yet paid off in any meaningful way, and Senseonics will likely need to raise further debt, or do an equity issuance to continue operations in future years. This one looks like a ticking time bomb.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Senseonics Holdings 0.937 -3.234 1

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies came up in the screen, but it looks like, especially for this stock, that we are late to the party. The stock, at the time of writing, is down 10% on the day and more than 90% this year.

The company provides business process automation software, which seems like it would be in high demand, and it is. The problem with Exela Technologies is that it got started in life on the wrong foot. Formed via a merger in 2017, the company started with almost $1B in toxic debt. Now, they pay some $160M+ in interest every year, which is not conducive to growth. Even if you don't short this one, avoid it like the plague... it's not a value stock.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Exela Technologies 0.938 -0.050 1

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

Data by YCharts

Just looking at the stock chart above, we can see that, like Exela, RigNet has not had a great year. Sure, the recent revenues are growing, but the company is spending too much to be profitable. So, they turn to debt and equity raises to fund operations.

RigNet is engaged in several different communications ventures, including fully-managed voice and data networks, monitoring and protection, and even data collection (targeting far off assets like oil platforms). It would seem that unless they get focused in their operations, things will continue to head south.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score RigNet 0.902 0.097 1

cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD)

Ah, CBD. An industry that exploded onto the scene in 2019 across the United States. The company is still very much in its infancy after going public this year, and as a result, has little data to go on.

The company itself is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of CBD products in the United States. Products include all the usual suspects such as tinctures, gummies, and even a pets lineup.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score cbdMD 0.944 -1.168 1

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Finally, Resonant. Resonant is engaged in the creation of software and tools to assist the radio frequency front-end market. Like a handful of the companies in this list, Resonant seems to have their plate full. For such a small company, focus should be the goal.

The goal for Resonant appears to be the development of a tool that, at least according to one Seeking Alpha author, might take many years to come to market.

Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Piotroski Score Resonant Inc 1 -3.729 0

Outlook

Ticker Price Shares Short Value NTNX $35.66 28 (998.48) RRTS $7.56 132 (997.92) AMRS $3.60 277 (997.20) CDZI $8.86 112 (992.32) WKHS $3.35 298 (998.30) SENS $0.96 1041 (999.36) XELA $0.33 3030 (999.90) RNET $3.75 266 (997.50) YCBD $1.10 909 (999.90) RESN $1.79 558 (998.82)

Those are the ten short components that this quantitative strategy came up with for the initiation of this portfolio. Given the nature of the data, stocks would likely remain in the state they are in for one quarter, but I will be revisiting the portfolio monthly with updates.

Unlike the long portfolio, I feel like the short portfolio has a few additional shortcomings that are quite clear. For one, it appears that the market has recognized 9 of the components as being "shoddy", and they have dropped precipitously. This is something I'll be looking to see if we can counter going forward. If any members of the Seeking Alpha community have suggestions, I am all ears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.