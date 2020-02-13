Without Any Help From My Friends

The U.S. stock market as measured by the headline S&P 500 Index has been rocking the last two years.

The U.S. stock market is certainly getting by. With a shaky 2018 now a distant memory, the S&P 500 Index is surging almost daily to fresh new all-time highs. Everything is awesome! But is it sustainable?

A reassuring element for a stock market rally is broad participation. Why? Because a U.S. or global stock market that is being driven higher by a select few monster cap names is one that is at risk of disappointing investors if any (or all) of these leaders suddenly stumbles.

The United States’ lonely large cap blend. Indeed, the S&P 500 Index is surging. But what of the rest of its friends?

Let’s start with its closest friends.

Mid-Caps. Consider U.S. mid-cap stocks as measured by the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index. This younger sibling segment to the S&P 500 Index previously peaked on August 29, 2018. Since that time, the S&P 500 has risen on a price basis by more than +16%. The S&P 400 Mid-Cap over this same time period? It was down -2% as recently as the end of January and today is up a mere +2% on a price basis. In short, effectively flat.

Small Caps. Let’s continue down the market cap spectrum to small caps. The S&P 600 Small Cap Index peaked at effectively the same time on August 27, 2018. While the S&P 500 has since rallied nearly +18% on price, the S&P 600 Small Caps are still lower on price by more than -6% nearly 18 months later. Ouch!

Leaving home to consider markets abroad.

Developed international stocks. These markets collectively peaked more than two years ago now on January 25, 2018. Since that time, the S&P 500 is up by more than +19% on a price basis. Developed international stocks, on the other hand, officially entered into a bear market over the course of 2018 and is still in the process of fighting its way back. To date, this area of the market is still lower by nearly -7% on a price basis more than two years on.

Emerging market stocks. As for the developing stock counterpart, they peaked a day later on January 26, 2018. The surge in the S&P 500 since this time is well documented at this point. But emerging market stocks plunged definitively into a bear market in the subsequent months of 2018 and in many respects is still arguably mired in a bear market at down -13% more than two years later.

Without any help from its friends. So what do we have today to accompany our intrepid U.S. large cap S&P 500 Index as it boldly charts out new all-time highs day after day? In short, nothing. U.S. mid-caps are effectively flat over the past 18 months, U.S. small caps are -6% lower over this same time period, while developed international and emerging market stocks are effectively still mired in bear markets that are running two years and counting. With friends like these . . .

Nothing new. Of course, the trailing performance of developed international and emerging market stocks is nothing new. Consider the price chart of the S&P 500 versus the MSCI EAFE and MSCI Emerging Market Free indices dating back to July 2007 just before the onset of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 Index? more than doubled since. Stocks around the rest of the world? Still negative on a price basis. Who is right? Who is wrong? Only time will tell, but mean reversion is going to be a wild one regardless of which indices are catching up or what index is catching down.

Implications. The S&P 500 is effectively out on a limb relative to the rest of the stock market world. And it has been moving further out on that limb for a long, long time now. Notably, it still prudent from a portfolio strategy standpoint to favor selected U.S. large caps over these same global counterparts. Why? Particularly when many of these other market segments are relatively undervalued versus the S&P 500? Because U.S. large caps continue to demonstrate themselves as the primary beneficiaries of the ongoing liquidity flows from monetary stimulus and continued aggressive stock buyback activity. Put simply, one is left to wonder exactly where the S&P 500 Index would move to price itself if it didn’t have these two powerful tailwinds at its back. If 2018 Q4 was any type of sneak preview of what it might look like, it could get ugly once the time finally arrives.

Be prepared and diversify. The S&P 500 Index continues to run higher. So stay long either the Index itself or selected names that are representative of the S&P 500. But do not get complacent. Remember the decoupling theory from 2007 that suggested emerging Asia and Latin America economies were no longer either dependent or directly exposed to the U.S. economy and could simply outperform on their own? Yeah, worked well for a while, but how well was that theory served over the subsequent decade? But apparently we are supposed to think that today’s S&P 500 Index decoupling is different. Unfortunately, it's never different. Stocks may keep roaring in the near-term and maybe for the next few years, but keep a close eye on any changes in the size and direction of the Fed's balance sheet as well as any decelerating shifts in stock buyback activity.

