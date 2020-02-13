How To Build An Evidence-Based Stock Selection Process From Scratch

Finding the right historically proven strategy that fits our personality the best will ensure that we will be able to stick to our process through thick and thin.

Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis.

This article is the first part of a series in which we intend to build an evidence-based stock selection process. Every planned step of this process is first treated as a hypothesis and is submitted to thorough testing. Our first hypothesis is that stocks of high-quality companies tend to outperform the market as long as they are purchased at sensible valuations. We will use Morningstar’s moat rating as the measure of quality and their star rating as our first valuation filter.

We have a hunch that quality on its own would be an insufficient filter. As renowned investor, Howard Marks writes,

It has been demonstrated time and time again that no asset is so good that it can’t become a bad investment if bought at too high a price.”

Now let the numbers tell the story since we are only willing to invest based on a historically proven, evidence-based approach.

Step 1: Quality first! Let’s look at Morningstar’s moat ratings

A company’s competitive advantage (commonly referred to as “moat”) characterizes its long-term ability to maintain a competitive advantage over its competitors over time, hence protecting its long-term profits and market share from competing firms.

The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett reportedly builds his investment framework around this principle, as outlined during Berkshire's 2000 annual meeting:

So, we think in terms of that moat and the ability to keep its width and its impossibility of being crossed as the primary criterion of a great business. And we tell our managers we want the moat widened every year. That doesn't necessarily mean the profit will be more this year than it was last year because it won't be sometimes. However, if the moat is widened every year, the business will do very well.”

An economic moat, as per Morningstar’s definition, is a structural feature that allows a firm to sustain excess profits over a long period of time, whereby excess profits are defined as returns on invested capital (ROIC) above the firm’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

As a first assessment point, Morningstar looks at each company's historical financial performance. Companies that have generated returns on capital higher than their cost of capital for many years running usually have a moat. Assessing the moat trend is equally important: if the company’s returns on capital have been rising or are fairly stable, this is an indication of a sustainable competitive advantage. Of course, the past is a highly imperfect indicator of future performance, so an evaluation of the company’s source of excess economic profits is equally important before assigning a moat rating. A sustainable economic moat can be attributed to five sources: intangible assets, switching costs, network effects, cost advantages and efficient scale.

Based on the above factors, Morningstar defined a 3-level rating system to assess the sustainability of a company’s long-term competitive advantage:

No Moat : Low-quality, no-moat companies exhibit no evidence of sustainable competitive advantage, and therefore, are unlikely to generate excess normalized returns over the course of a full business cycle.

: Low-quality, no-moat companies exhibit no evidence of sustainable competitive advantage, and therefore, are unlikely to generate excess normalized returns over the course of a full business cycle. Narrow Moat : For a company to earn a narrow economic moat rating, excess normalized returns must (more likely than not) be positive 10 years from now. However, in the most probable scenario, those excess returns should disappear in 20 years’ time.

: For a company to earn a narrow economic moat rating, excess normalized returns must (more likely than not) be positive 10 years from now. However, in the most probable scenario, those excess returns should disappear in 20 years’ time. Wide Moat: Companies with a wide-moat rating are those to achieve normalized excess returns for the next 10 years with near certainty, while excess returns are more likely than not to remain for at least 20 years.

Let’s test how quality (i.e. the moat rating) performs on its own

Morningstar started assigning moat ratings in 2002. It is important to note at this point that the economic moat idea measures the quality of a business and has nothing to do with whether or not the security in question is priced fairly. (We’ll get back to this later, once we have a clear understanding of how quality performs on its own.)

A 2018 study, published by the CFA Institute Research Foundation, analyzed the economic moats and returns for the period of July 2002 through August 2017. The distribution of economic moat ratings varies over time, with the wide-moat rating hovering around the 10-20% portion of Morningstar’s stock coverage universe, as illustrated below:

Source: A Bridge between Classical and Behavioral Finance, CFA Institute 2018

The above referenced CFA research compared the historical performance of each of the three moat ratings. Dr. Thomas M. Idzorek and Roger G. Ibbotson (an emeritus finance professor at Yale), who are the authors of the study, found that during this time period, an equally weighted portfolio of wide-moat stocks achieved an average annual return of only 11.15%, lagging the performance of a narrow-moat portfolio which returned 12.08%, and being far left behind by the portfolio of no-moat stocks, which went on to reach 15.40% a year. In short, irrespective of valuations, the lower the moat, the higher the return and the risk (measured by volatility).

For the analyzed period, the study revealed that when the market is soaring higher, the low-moat companies show better performance. This reflects the premium valuation often placed on high-quality stocks and the lower risk associated with wide-moat rated firms. Demand for companies with these quality characteristics tends to drive up their share prices, thus depresses future returns. Stocks that possess permanently high valuations have less room for multiple-expansion in rising markets, while lower-quality stocks with fair or lower valuations can possibly enjoy the expansion of their valuation multiples more.

Note, however, that during downturns, such as the 2008 financial crisis and the more minor dips in 2011 and 2015, the greater the sustainable competitive advantage, the milder the downturns were. Below you can see the theoretical growth of $1 in the three different moat categories.

Source: A Bridge between Classical and Behavioral Finance, CFA Institute 2018

Another study conducted by Morningstar paints a very similar picture. They tested the performance of the Wide Moat Index, which is a collection of all wide-moat rated stocks by Morningstar, without taking valuations into consideration, versus the S&P 500. During the period of Oct. 1, 2002, through Dec. 31, 2016, the cumulative annual return of the Wide Moat Index was 8.7%, while the S&P 500 returned more than 9.2% annually.

From these historical facts, we can draw a crucial conclusion: picking stocks based exclusively on their quality characteristics (like Morningstar’s moat rating) is not a winning strategy. Nevertheless, it would be a false interpretation to believe that these moat ratings are utterly useless. They are an imperfect factor on their own, so we need to add more layers to our analysis before we could finalize the very first step of our evidence-based stock selection process.

Before we move on: Why are we so obsessed about quality when it fails to outperform on its own?

Most often, it is the psychological factors of investing that sabotage our success in the stock market. While there are several ‘pure quantitative’ strategies that are proven to provide market-beating returns over the long term, not too many people are capable of sticking with such approaches through thick and thin. (That said, the book “What Works On Wall Street” by James O’Shaughnessy is full of historical data and evidence on various quantitative strategies.) Building a portfolio solely based on valuation (e.g. with an EV/EBIT ranking) is proven to work well in theory, but in practice, such an approach makes you buy stocks of questionable or outright garbage quality at bargain-basement prices, and then rebalance your portfolio annually. The problem comes when you introduce the human factor into the equation, as Joel Greenblatt says,

it’s hard for people to [follow quantitative strategies], for two main reasons. First, the companies that show up on the screens can be scary and not doing so well, so people find them difficult to buy. Second, there can be one-, two- or three-year periods when a strategy […] doesn’t work. Most people aren’t capable of sticking it out through that.”

Our emotions play a huge role in our investing success. How would you feel if all your hard-earned money would be invested in small, junk quality companies that possibly face serious financial or operational issues? Every party ends, and when the pendulum swings from excessive greed to extreme fear, would you be comfortable holding such a garbage-laden portfolio of stocks? Or would you sleep somewhat better with the shares of well-known top-quality companies that are protected by wide economic moats?

Finding the right historically proven strategy that fits our personality the best will ensure that we will be able to stick to our process through thick and thin. With all that being said, quality, in and of itself, is far from enough. Warren Buffett wrote the following in his letter to Berkshire’s shareholders in 1982:

For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments."

Step 2: Adding the valuation dimension

Researchers at Northeastern University in Boston conducted a comprehensive study in 2016, assessing the historical performance of Morningstar’s star rating system for stocks. The research revealed that Morningstar’s ratings effectively discriminate overvalued and undervalued stocks over the long term.

The below figure shows the cumulative returns of portfolios formed by star ratings for the period of June 26, 2001, through October 1, 2012. Equal-weighted portfolios are formed by calculating the arithmetic average return for all stocks carrying the specified rating each day.

The cumulative equal-weighted 5-star portfolio had an overall return of 322.26% or an annualized return of 13.66% as compared to the 1-star portfolio, which had an overall return of 148.86% or an annualized return of 8.44%.

Source: Journal of Economics

Here is the definition of the 5-star rating: Morningstar believes that appreciation beyond a fair risk-adjusted return is highly likely with this category over a multiyear time frame. Their analysis indicates that the current market price represents an excessively pessimistic outlook, limiting downside risk and maximizing upside potential. This rating encourages investors to consider an overweight position in the security relative to the appropriate benchmark.

At Morningstar, a crucial point of the valuation system is a detailed projection of a company’s future cash flows. Analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions to estimate how the income statement and the balance sheet will look like in the future. All the inputs are used for discounted cash flow modeling, then analysts run different scenario analyses, competitive advantage (MOAT) analysis and a variety of other assessments to have a fair value estimate for a stock. The fair value estimate can be matched to the current market price of the stock. This ratio – price/fair value – can indicate whether a stock’s price is lower than its theoretical fair value – undervalued – or the price/fair value is higher than 1, which would imply some degree of overvaluation.

However, the fair value estimation of a stock is a much more probabilistic than deterministic process as this type of modeling always includes uncertain elements. In a discounted cash flow model, a series of hard-to-answer questions present themselves. One must be very cautious using this model because one can easily fiddle with the numbers to make any stock seem like a good investment. As the saying goes, the DCF is like the Hubble telescope, you turn it by a fraction of an inch and you are in a different galaxy. This does not mean that the DCF model is completely useless, we just have to be aware of its shortcomings, and use its results accordingly.

After finishing this first step of fair value calculation, the analysts move on to address all the possible issues that a DCF calculation involves. That said, to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. This is based on the characteristics of the underlying business, including operating and financial leverage, sales sensitivity to the overall economy, product concentration, pricing power, and other company-specific factors. Based on these factors, the uncertainty of the fair value estimate can be classified as low, medium, high, very high, or extreme. The diagram below illustrates how different levels of uncertainty regarding the fair value estimates are paired with different levels of required margin of safety.

Source: Our Research Methodology - Morningstar.com.au

Finally, they combine the aforementioned two steps to arrive at a star rating. For instance, in case of a stock where the fair value uncertainty is low, the price/fair value ratio can be as high as 0.8 and the stock still has a wide enough margin of safety to deserve a five-star rating. However, if the level of fair value uncertainty is very high, the price/fair value ratio cannot be higher than 0.5 to offer an adequate margin of safety for the five-star rating. In short, the higher the uncertainty, the bigger margin of safety an investor must demand.

The 5-star rating was defined above, but for the sake of completeness, here are the definitions for all star categories:

Source: Our Research Methodology - Morningstar.com.au

To ensure that we do not waste our precious time in the latter stages of our stock selection process (to be detailed in the coming parts of this series), we plan to limit ourselves to 4 and 5-star rated stocks with a wide moat for further analysis, as those seem to represent excellent quality at a fair or better valuation.

The main reason why we do not reject the 4-star stocks at this very first step of our process is that we intend to analyze all the surviving stocks in various additional evidence-based ways before committing our capital to invest in any of them. And last but not least, Warren Buffett’s frequently quoted saying also seems to underscore that we should keep the 4-star rated wide-moat stocks for further analysis.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

The moment of justice: This is how combining quality and value works

Morningstar created an index in 2007 that includes a basket of stocks that pass both our previously detailed filters. It is called the Wide Moat Focus Index. The index selects wide-moat stocks that represent the best value as determined by the ratio of the stock price to Morningstar’s estimate of fair value. Therefore, the index constituents represent the most compelling values across the wide-moat coverage, according to Morningstar analysts. The index holds a minimum of 40 stocks and a maximum of 80 stocks, but will typically hold somewhere around 50. A 2017 study published by Morningstar Equity Research supports our idea of combining quality and value. Backtesting the index from 2002, they have found that it outperformed the overall market by a significant margin, proving that identifying the most undervalued wide-moat stocks does add value to the selection process.

Source: A Wide-Moat Focus Outperforms the Market Over Time

All in all, historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis in the coming stages of our evidence-based stock selection process.

