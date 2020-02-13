Approach Resources: Receives A Stalking Horse Bid For $192.5 Million

The unsecured bonds and common stock are well out of the money and the credit facility will only see a partial recovery.

This appears reasonable as it values Approach at over 6.0x EBITDAX (with no G&A) as well as around PDP PV-10 at strip.

Approach Resources (AREX) is nearing the end of its bankruptcy case, having agreed to a stalking horse bid and with an auction proposed for later this month.

I previously noted that Approach's credit facility was likely to not see a full recovery. The weakening oil and gas pricing environment has essentially guaranteed this to be the case, with the stalking horse bid suggesting only a 55% to 60% recovery for its credit facility. This also leaves its unsecured bonds and common stock with no value.

Alpine's Bid

Approach entered into an asset purchase agreement with Alpine Energy Acquisitions on February 4, that acts a stalking horse bid for Approach's assets. There is a bid submission deadline of February 14, and if there is at least one other qualified offer, an auction will occur around February 26.

Alpine's stalking horse bid is for $192.5 million. This appears to be a decent price given that I had estimated Approach's PDP PV-10 at around $200 million to $225 million using its Q3 2019 realized prices. Near-term oil and gas prices are significantly below Q3 2019 levels (with 2020 strip probably around $6 lower for oil and $0.60 lower for Permian natural gas), so Approach's PDP PV-10 is probably under $200 million at strip.

Alpine's bid also appears to be over 6x Approach's EBITDAX (using 2019 production levels and 2020 strip prices) with zero G&A expense. While Approach's results may be temporarily depressed by the prospect of it receiving close to nothing in 2020 for the 40+% of its production that is natural gas, this does illustrate that Alpine's bid does not noticeably undervalue Approach. Thus I don't believe that there will be a bid that is much higher than Alpine's $192.5 million offer.

The stalking horse bid is only a fraction of Approach's 2018 PV-10 (of $761.8 million). However, this also shows that reserve values do not reflect market values, especially when the reserve values were calculated at $65+ oil and $3+ natural gas and also include a large PUD component.

Source: Approach Resources

Effect On Stocks And Bonds

At last report (Q3 2019), Approach had $322 million in credit facility borrowings. It also took out $16.5 million in DIP financing. This points to its credit facility only getting a partial recovery. Even if there is a higher offer for $200 million or $210 million, that would suggest only a 55% to 60% recovery for its credit facility.

Approach's unsecured bonds are very likely to get no recovery. It would take around a 75% increase over Alpine's $192.5 million bid before the unsecured bonds saw any recovery at all. The common stock would need to see at least a 120% increase over Alpine's stalking horse bid before it could potentially see a recovery.

The Permian Premium

Although Approach's credit facility may only see a partial recovery, Alpine's bid does illustrate that even less desirable Permian assets may fetch a better price than assets in areas such as the shallow STACK.

Alpine's bid values Approach at around $20,500 per flowing BOE (based on Q3 2019 production) for production that is only 22% oil. The winning bid for Alta Mesa Resources valued it at a bit over $9,000 per flowing BOE (also based on Q3 2019 production) for production that was 47% oil.

Approach's decline rate is currently much lower than Alta Mesa's since Approach's capex has been fairly limited for a while. Still, Alpine's bid is around 41% of Approach's 2018 year-end proved developed PV-10 (using 2018 SEC prices of $65.68 WTI oil and $3.17 Henry Hub gas). For comparison, the winning bid for Alta Mesa was around 39% of its 2018 year-end proved developed PV-10. Alta Mesa has also spent around $100 million on upstream capex since the end of 2018, while Permian natural gas prices are particularly low compared to the numbers used for valuing reserves at the end of 2018. This would increase the gap between the PDP PV-10 of Approach's and Alta Mesa's reserves, suggesting that Approach's Permian infrastructure and undeveloped locations are being given more value than Alta Mesa's.

Conclusion

Alpine's $192.5 million stalking horse bid for Approach Resources validates my previous opinions that its common stock and unsecured notes were likely worthless and that its credit facility would only see a partial recovery.

Approach's credit facility debt alone was significantly higher than the value of its PDP reserves at strip prices (both now and as of 2H 2019). Its infrastructure and undeveloped locations also have limited value due to the low oil content and weak economics in the current pricing environment. That being said, the stalking horse bid for Approach doesn't appear to be as low as the bid for Alta Mesa Resources (based on comparative PDP reserve values), suggesting that even a low quality Permian position does add a bit of value because of the Permian name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.