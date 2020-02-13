Aircastle Limited (AYR) CEO Mike Inglese on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Constantinople - Investor Relations

Mike Inglese - Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Dahlke - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Winter - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Conor Cunningham - Cowen

Frank Constantinople

Thank you, Savannah. Good morning everyone and welcome to Aircastle Limited's fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. With me today are Mike Inglese, Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Dahlke, Chief Financial Officer and Doug Winter, Chief Commercial Officer.

We'll begin the presentation shortly, but I'll like to remind everyone, this call is being recorded and a replay will be available through our website at www.aircastle.com along with the earnings press release and our PowerPoint presentation.

Actual results may differ materially from the estimates or expectations expressed in those statements, and certain facts that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aircastle Limited's expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, which can also be found on our website. I'll direct you to Aircastle Limited's earnings release for the full forward-looking statement legend.

And we'll now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Inglese

Thanks, Frank. Good morning everyone. Today, I'll provide a brief update on our pending transactions followed by a quick recap of our results for 2019. Then, we'll open it up for questions.

Our pending acquisition by Marubeni and Mizuho is progressing as expected. The shareholder vote is scheduled for March 6th. In parallel, we are working through the regulatory approval process and have obtained the majority of the required approvals to-date. While we can't predict exact timing, we remain confident that the transaction will close in the first half of this year.

Aircastle's conservative balanced street, strong liquidity and strategic partnership enhanced our ability to act opportunistically when market conditions offer good investment value. We expect that the halo effect from our Marubeni and Mizuho's pending ownership will strengthen our credit quality and augment to our ability to broaden and deepen Aircastle's assets to cost efficient funding globally.

With respect to results, 2019 was another strong year for Aircastle, culminating with the November sale announcement, following the acquisition announcement, Fitch ratings Aircastle in official rating on watch positive and affirmed our current credit ratings at BBB minus stable. 2019 was a strong year from an operational perspective. For the full year, we acquired 49 aircraft for $1.3 billion. We extended leases on 23 aircraft in the fleet and transitioned 29 others.

Our strong asset management and professional placement capabilities were once again validated in 2019. During the year, we sold 20 aircraft for net proceeds of $362 million and a gain on sale of $46 million. The average age of the 20 aircraft sold during the year was just under 15 years with the remaining average weighted lease term of two and a half years.

During the fourth quarter alone, we acquired 16 narrow-body aircraft for $284 million and sold eight other older aircraft for 133 million of net proceeds. Our fourth quarter gain on sale was just about $20 million. We have a talented team of professionals who are experts at aircraft investing and trading. Since our formation in 2004, we acquired a total of 519 aircraft for $17.3 billion and sold 241 aircraft for $5.8 billion, generating total gains of nearly $370 million.

During the year, we earned $157 million or $2.06 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $197 million or $2.59 per share. We've returned over $109 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and our cash ROE for the year was 11.1%. Our on fleet of aircraft reached 278 at the end of the year, 75% of those being narrow-body by net book value versus 45% narrow-body at the end of 2015.

As of today, our placements task 2020 is very modest, representing a small percentage of our net book value. Our fleet utilization was 99.2% for the quarter versus 97% in the last year's fourth quarter. With respect to our E2 order and last November, we announced the placement of 11 E195, E2 with KLM Cityhopper, having delivery dates between 2021 and 2024.

We have a strong relationship with the KLM Group and these technologically-advanced, environmentally-friendly jets are a good addition to our portfolio. Placement marks the milestone in our E2 program efforts and we now have a total of 14 aircraft placed against our total commitment of 25, and we expect to have additional positive developments to report over the coming months.

In general, aircraft values and prices have been supported by healthy traffic growth, abundant liquidity and low interest rates. We expect that the current Fed policy in the U.S. to stay the course to continue to support favorable liquidity conditions across the market and benefit the overall industry.

While I always projecting healthy RPK growth of 4.1% and solid world economic growth of 2.7% for 2020, the overhang associated with a possible coronavirus pandemic will put some stress on those growth projections, particularly in China and Asia. With limited clarity at this point, difficult to predict how the virus will affect the airlines or the macro environment.

We continue to closely monitor the indicators and the potential impact of the virus and its effects on airline profitability. Previous experience with SARS, MERS, and the Avian flu suggested the impact on air travel is likely to be short-lived and we're cautiously optimistic that his will also be the case with coronavirus. As a reminder, our exposure to airlines in China consists of four in demand narrow-bodies.

Looking ahead, our partnership with Marubeni and Mizuho as patient long-term investors will allow us to continue to be selective with new investments, think long-term and grow the business in a disciplined, profitable manner. Well, we're not planning on any significant shift in strategy as a result of the pending acquisition, our investment focus will adjust as market conditions evolve and we will always continue to look for situations that play to our competitive strengths.

To summarize, Aircastle will remain a disciplined investor in taking accretive opportunities throughout the cycle. Our team is talented, decent experience and we have a conservative capital structure with investment grade ratings and a potential for an upgrade overtime. We have the flexibility to react quickly to market conditions and evolve our strategy and approach to the market as conditions evolve.

Our leverage is conservative because we're not tied down by large investment commitments and we continue to have patience long-term approach towards building value and we're excited to begin a new chapter in our company's evolution. We expect the positive impact from Marubeni and Mizuho ownership will strengthen our credit quality and augment our ability to broaden and deepen our access to cost sufficient funding globally.

In closing, Aircastle had a very successful, profitable and transformational 2019. As an investment grade issue with strong private ownership, conservative leverage, significant less liquidity and an experienced team, we believe we can continue to track and source attractive opportunities and we'll continue to grow the business in a disciplined fashion.

And with that operator, we're happy to open up the call for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Catherine O'Brien with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Catherine O'Brien

Good morning everyone. Thanks for the time. So, we did hear from one of your.

Mike Inglese

Hi.

Catherine O'Brien

Hey guys. We just heard from one of your competitors this morning that, demand from mid age and older aircraft remains robust. I guess just how do you think about balancing both sales and acquisitions within this part of the market? And do you think that will change at all when the proposed acquisition closes? Thanks.

Mike Inglese

No. Look, it's not a new phenomenon in the marketplace in terms of being an acquirer and a seller at the same time. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our customer set, to expand our geographic reach, and we use sales as a way to recycle capital, in the context of perhaps lowering customer exposure, changing geographic diversity or dealing with what we see perhaps changes in residual value from what we were originally assuming when we did our investments. So fundamentally, it's not going to change for us. With the change in ownership from publicly listed two privately-owned, and we expect to be able to continue to do what we're good at, and be a significant player in the secondary market in the aviation space.

Catherine O'Brien

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Just moving to my second question. How the various airline defaults in the last year created opportunities for Aircastle to acquire aircraft are those closed in 2019 or those who have committed in 2020? And then just follow up from that, can you just give us some color on the mix of sources for the aircraft you have coming this year, and maybe just looking forward, what looks like the most attractive part of the market for you guys to acquire aircraft going forward? Take your time.

Mike Inglese

So look, last year, I wouldn't say bankruptcies per se created any opportunities in terms of investing for us. But I would say, if you look at mix of sourcing acquisitions, either through sale leasebacks or through purchases from other lessors. Last year's percentage from other lessors was probably about 2:1 compared to what we sourced in the sale leaseback market.

But we continue to look at opportunities in both simple divisions of those two sectors between sale leaseback opportunities for both new and mid aged aircraft as well as looking at other lessors who are looking to recycle their capital, particularly the ones who have large order books and selling into the secondary market during that first lease, is fundamentally part of their business model.

Catherine O'Brien

Okay, got it. So, I guess looking forward, probably it's going to stay opportunistic, but maybe sourcing from other lessors. So, looks like the more attractive route or no?

Mike Inglese

Time will tell is the real answer.

Catherine O'Brien

Okay.

Mike Inglese

We will continue to look in both places and we continue to find opportunities in both places.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our next question from Helane Becker with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Conor Cunningham

Hey guys. It's actually Conor Cunningham in for Helane. Just on, maybe a follow-up to Cathy's question, it seems like the 165 that you have committed is pretty late relative to the last couple years. I know you did a lot in the fourth quarter, but and is it, I mean, is it -- am I reading too much into that the market's actually a little tight on aircraft right now? Or maybe you can just give us some comments around on where you're at right now on the 165 and like where you think you could be towards the end of the 2020? Thanks.

Mike Inglese

So, yes, look I would read too much into how much I have committed today versus any particular point in time last year or the year before. It really depends upon how the second half of the year of the year sort of developed in any year and what that implies for committee and closing deals early in the following year. The market is certainly robust. There's plenty of capital looking to invest in this space as anyone who is in Dublin a few weeks ago, a little test.

But we don't particularly read anything into that and we're not worried about finding investments, and we don't have a particular growth need, if you will, that I have to deploy some amount of capital, no matter what I see out there. We're going to continue to be disciplined. We'll find our places and our opportunities to invest capital as we see fit. And to the extent we don't see what we like, we'll invest less money than perhaps we did on average over the last 5 years.

Conor Cunningham

And then in terms of just what's coming off-lease this year and next? Can you just give us an update on where you are there? And what's your expectation for extension or sale or kind of how you're thinking about it right now?

Mike Inglese

Yes, we don't have a handful of aircraft left to place in 2020, and we have a pretty modest roll-off in 2021, and what's left in 2020 is a handful of narrow-bodies and one wide-body, and next year it's mostly narrow-body aircraft. So, the placement task, if you will as we look for the balance of 2020 and into 2021, it's certainly manageable in the context of our team and the number of units and the type of aircraft that we've been placing recently.

Conor Cunningham

Okay. And then just maybe to on the closing time. I appreciate the detail there. And then you mentioned that you're on track and he's obtained a lot of, the majority of the approvals, but can you just give a little bit more detail about which regulatory bodies that you actually need to get approval from here outside of the shareholders, of course? Thank you again.

Mike Inglese

Yes, look and we'll file our 10-K later today. Basically, we have three jurisdictions that we're waiting on antitrust clearance from Chile, Mexico and Morocco. And as I said, I can't predict the exact timing on any of those jurisdictions, but we're very confident that we'll still be able to close this deal in the first half of this year.

Frank Constantinople

Thank you very much for your time today. Feel free to call me, if you have additional questions and have a great day. Thank you.

Mike Inglese

Thanks everyone.

