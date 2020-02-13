J.C. Penney's Credit Metrics Continue To Deteriorate

Source: Barron's

Heading into the holiday season several retailers were struggling. Many gave the impression that strong holiday sales could change the narratives. As revelations poured in about disappointing holiday sales, the stocks of several retailers cratered. Last month, J.C. Penney (JCP) revealed its holiday sales declined:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announced today that its comparable store sales for the combined nine-week period ending Jan. 4, 2020 decreased 7.5%. Adjusted comparable store sales, which exclude the impact of the Company's exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories, decreased 5.3%.

The slide made sense to me given the company's nascent digital platform. If a retailer does not exist online, then it may as well not exist. The holiday sales decline followed a 9% revenue decline in the company's most recent quarter. In the most recent quarter, gross margin was 35.4%, up over 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $843 million was flat, despite the revenue decline. The gross margin improvement gave JCP bulls hope that its strategy of exiting low margin businesses like furniture or appliances was paying off. It also changed the narrative away from the sales slide and weak digital platform. However, the disappointing holiday sales may have brought into question whether the company can survive.

J.C. Penney's Debt Appears Untenable

The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for the full year 2019:

Comparable store sales: expected to be in a range of (7.0)% to (8.0)%

Adjusted comparable store sales, which excludes the impact of the company's exit from major appliances and in-store furniture categories 1 : expected to be in a range of (5.0)% to (6.0)%

: expected to be in a range of (5.0)% to (6.0)% Cost of goods sold, as a percent of net sales, expected to decrease 150 to 200 basis points compared to last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 expected to exceed $475 million

expected to exceed $475 million Free Cash Flow1: expected to be positive. J. C. Penney remains cash flow challenged

The estimated decrease in the cost of goods sold was extremely positive and implied even higher margins going forward. However, the guidance likely implied deteriorating credit metrics. I previously estimated J. C. Penney's last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA through November 2019 at $616 million. Management's forecast of full-year adjusted EBITDA of $475 million was below where the company was previously trending.

Based on debt of $4.2 billion, J.C. Penney's debt/EBITDA would be 6.8x LTM EBITDA of $616 million. It would deteriorate to 8.8x based on the full-year estimate of $475 million EBITDA. The deterioration in the credit metrics is likely what caused JCP to break the buck. Debt/EBITDA of 8.8x is troubling for any company, especially for J.C. Penney which lacks a sizeable digital platform.

The company has $157 million in cash, which is paltry compared to bigger competitors. J.C. Penney lacks the capital to both build a successful digital platform and service its $4 billion debt load. A few months ago, the company hired restructuring experts Kirkland & Ellis and Lazard. Servicing debt while it tries to fix its business model could be untenable. The company may have to swap debt for a sizeable chunk of its equity, creating massive dilution for existing shareholders. Even if the company engages in a reverse stock split to get its share price back above $1, it could still face a dilutive event in the future.

Conclusion

JCP's debt is untenable. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.