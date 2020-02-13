Hard To Get Excited By Today's Mid And Small-Cap Moves (Technically Speaking For 2/13)

The negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues. First of all, the number of cases continued to escalate (emphasis added):

But on Thursday, officials added more than 14,840 new cases to the tally of the infected in Hubei Province alone, bringing the total number to 48,206, the largest one-day increase so far recorded. The death toll in the province rose to 1,310, including 242 new deaths. The sharp rise in reported cases illustrates how hard it has been for scientists to grasp the extent and severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China, particularly inside the epicenter, where thousands of sick people remain untested for the illness.

As a result, the US dollar has rallied while the Australian dollar and other Asian currencies have sold off; the euro dropped to its lowest level since 2017. Global supply chains are under intense pressure, which means the modest industrial rebound we've seen over the last few months is in jeopardy. Economists are lowering their projections for 2020 Chinese growth as a result.

Related to the bearish coronavirus news is the flattening of the yield curve: The "belly of the curve" -- the difference between the 7/5/2-year and the 1-year treasury has tightened. The shorter spreads (the 5/2-year-1-year) are below 0. The broader spread -- the 10/7/5-year-3-month -- is also tightening.

Yesterday, I noted that commodities have sold off sharply as a result of the coronavirus. This chart focus on the inter-relationship of oil prices and the XLE sector-tracking ETF: To no one's surprise, the two performances of both track closely. Both are also near 1-year lows. As a result, most of the energy sector ETFs are also near lows: The two ETFs that track alternative energy (far left, both columns) are near highs. All the other ETFs -- which are tied to the oil patch -- are near lows. Energy only represents 3.78% of the SPY, so this won't have much if any impact on the broader averages.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Very much a mixed performance bag. On the plus side, mid and small-caps led the market higher, although not by a huge amount. But their performance is sandwiched between the two ETFs that track the long end of the Treasury market. Those two are also the only equity indexes that rose today; the SPY and QQQ were off marginally. Sector performance was decidedly bearish. Only three rose and they were all defensive -- utilities gained 1.1%, real estate advanced 0.58%, and staples rose 0.51%. The "plus side" (relatively speaking) is that the losses weren't that bad overall.

Here I'd like to note that I look at the market as an inter-related system; instead of saying "The SPY was higher," I look at a wide range of indexes (large, mid, and small), sectors, markets (Treasuries, commodities, and currencies), and time frames. The reason is that all of these various sectors and markets are like a mobile - one market might be important today but tomorrow less so. I originally got this idea from John Murphy and still think it's key to understanding how markets work.

Yesterday, I noted that the underperformance of mid and small-caps was an issue because it indicated that traders weren't bidding up the riskier sections of the market. Today, mid and small-caps advanced: Mid-caps rose from resistance printing a fairly large candle. Small-caps also printed a solid candle today.

However, this is occurring on a very defensive day -- a majority of sectors fell and only defensive sectors rose. Combined that with the fact that Treasuries also rose and it's a little harder to get excited about the above advances.

Author's Note: This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international posts for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.