Credit Acceptance: 2019 Collections Performance Wrap-Up

The purpose of this note is to provide an update on experienced as well as modeled loan/collections performance at Credit Acceptance (CACC) based on the company's most recent 2019 year-end update.

For comparison, the last update I provided is over 6 months stale. For the reader new to this series of updates (or for a refresher on the methodology being used and context), I suggest perusing the inception article of the series.

As usual, I will start with IRRs already realized for well seasoned vintages:

Year Expected collections realized Realized IRR 2010 99.80% 31.50% 2011 99.60% 26.40% 2012 99.30% 24.40% 2013 98.80% 21.90% 2014 98% 20.20% 2015 94.50% 17.10% 2016 84.80% 11.70%

Note that CACC's eventual IRRs on the above vintages will be better than the stated amounts, since the calculations above only take into account cash flows that have already been received.

Next up we have the meat of this exercise - modeled IRRs. For comparative purposes I have provided my initial forecasts as well as the forecast from my last update:

Year Expected collections realized Initial forecast Prev. forecast (Aug 2019) Current forecast 2010 99.80% 31.50% 31.50% 31.50% 2011 99.60% 26.40% 26.40% 26.40% 2012 99.30% 24.50% 24.40% 24.40% 2013 98.80% 22.20% 22.20% 22.20% 2014 98% 20.30% 20.70% 20.80% 2015 94.50% 18.7%-20.3% 18.6%-19% 18.70% 2016 84.80% 17.2%-20% 16.8%-17.2% 16.8%-17.2% 2017 68.80% 16.4%-20% 16.4%-17% 16.2%-16.6% 2018 44.90% 14.2%-20% 14.2%-17% 13.5%-14.2% 2019 15.40% 13%-17% 13%-17% 12%-14%

The data can be summarized as follows. The 2010-2016 vintages are more or less in the clear. The 2017-2019 vintages are performing as expected, albeit towards the lower end of the initial forecasts. All in all, everything is boring and as expected.

At this point I must serve up the usual caveat: the above projected IRRs overstate the returns on capital accruing to the company, since they do not account for significant collection costs that are part and parcel of the business model (one should lop off about 5%-7% from the above numbers to account for these).

In other words, while the economics of the loans the company is making still hold up, they are nowhere close to the mouth watering numbers that were available up to 2014. On the flip side, it should also be noted that these numbers yield returns on capital NOT returns on equity (which can be, and are, juiced up by the use of debt).

Upcoming accounting changes

The accounting/reporting of financials at CACC has always been unique and has resulted in much confusion among bulls and bears alike. To make matters worse, going forward, adoption of new accounting standards (OTCPK:CECL) is going to make matters much worse. The reader should however keep in mind that accounting is simply a language - it does NOT change underlying economic reality. In particular, let me point out that the above forecasts and modeling is completely unaffected by accounting conventions and changes.

