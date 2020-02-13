Applied Materials Downplays Coronavirus In Guidance

Uncertainty with the epidemic and a spike in cases in China based on new testing methods suggest the company's guidance needs close monitoring.

Applied Materials (AMAT) beat consensus and offered upbeat guidance with its fiscal Q1 earnings. Revenues rose by double digits to $4.16 billion, driven by 24% gains in its core semiconductor systems business.

AMAT estimates wafer front end (WFE) for 2019 was between $49 billion and $50 billion, which would be down 10-12% YoY and in agreement with my forecasts presented in recent Seeking Alpha articles. The company expects global WFE to grow approximately 10% to 15% YoY in 2020.

Guidance

Uncertainty with Coronavirus Discounted by AMAT

During Applied Material's earnings call on February 12, CFO Dan Durn noted:

"…the actions China's taking to contain the spread of the virus has led to travel restrictions and logistics of moving things around the country. We see those impacts as being temporary, and it reprofiles revenue from Q2 to the back part of our fiscal year. And so, in the early stages of the China workforce coming back after the Lunar New Year and after the imposed restrictions by the government, we're seeing some early signs that are encouraging of some return to normalcy."

Durn noted that it had previously expected revenue for the quarter to be $300mn higher at the midpoint, before accounting for the impact of coronavirus.

"…we think the risk is temporary and we think there is no change to our full year outlook, fiscal year outlook as a result of that. And so, we think we're being prudent in derisking our guide by about $300 million and we see recovery of those revenues in Q3, Q4, as we unpack $300 million across our reporting segments. We talked about services, would have been our first billion-dollar quarter, but we've derisked it based on the virus. In terms of rank order of the $300 million, first, most impacted is our semi systems business, followed by our display business, followed by our service business."

New Details on Coronavirus

Unfortunately, newest data on the coronavirus are being overlooked by AMAT. China is now reporting a sharp spike in deaths. For example, China reported nearly 10 times as many newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, February 13 (the same day as the earnings call), as Tuesday, after a new diagnosis classification was adopted, raising concerns that the scale of the outbreak has been much larger than Chinese data had suggested.

The number of new coronavirus cases in China surged Thursday, February 14 after 14,840 people were diagnosed with the disease that has already claimed 1,300 lives worldwide.

The jump in cases comes after reports out of the country indicated that the virus may have leveled off. The latest increase was attributed to the country's new approach to counting patients. The Los Angeles Times reported that about 90 percent of the new cases were "clinically diagnosed." Doctors in the country previously relied on nucleic tests for the viral disease known as COVID-19, which were criticized over their accuracy.

2019 Revenues

Top WFE Companies YoY Growth 2019

As stated above, Applied Materials reported Q1 FY2020 revenues in its Semiconductor segment of $2,814 million. Revenues were up 24% YoY and 22% QoQ. Chart 1 shows YoY equipment revenues growth for CY2019 for AMAT and the other top seven wafer front end (WFE) companies.

Chart 1 shows Applied Materials' reported revenue growth of -4.2%, suggesting that the company outperformed the equipment market, which was down 10-20% in 2019 as I said above. But I also show revenues growth had the company not manipulated revenues (called change in accounting method) by reprofiling $331 million from CY2018 into CY2019, which I noted in an August 19, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears."

Revenue reprofiling was:

$63 million in Q4 FY2018

$170 million in Q3 FY2018

$98 million in Q2 FY2018

Had that not happened, AMAT's revenue growth would have been -10.5% YoY, indicating that the company did not outperform the market, and has been losing market share to competitors for the past three years, as I noted in previous Seeking Alpha articles.

Chart 1

KLA (KLAC) topped revenue growth at +17.9%, but much of that YoY growth was due to revenues reported from the acquisition of Orbotech. Without the acquisition, organic growth would have been 2.0%.

Top WFE Companies Market Share 2018 and 2019

Chart 2 shows market share among the top seven WFE companies for 2018 and 2019. For AMAT, market share shows revenue that includes the $331 million reprofiled from 2018 into 2019. Market share for 2018 shows market share with the $331 million removed.

Even with the reprofiled revenues, market share dropped from 22.9% in 2018 to 22.8% in 2019. If there was NO revenue reprofiling, AMAT's market share in 2018 would have been 23.4% (which I reported in 2018 before it changed in 2019 with the reprofiling), 0.5% higher. By the same token, 2019 would have been 22.2%, 0.6% lower.

Chart 2

The most important issue to note in Chart 2 is that AMAT lost its long-held leadership in the semiconductor equipment market to ASML (ASML), whose share increased from 22.1% in 2018 to 23.7% in 2019 on the basis of pure organic growth.

2020 Forecast

Coronavirus Impact

Based on AMAT's Coronavirus scenario of it being "temporary" and impacting FY2Q only, the company expects that China's WFE spend, which was $6.5 billion in 2019, is expected to increase by $2-3 billion in 2020 - 1/3 will be spent on 200mm foundry/logic, and the remaining 2/3 will be spent on 300mm. The latter split is evenly between foundry/logic and memory.

On the same day as the earnings call, February 13, 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. During a call with analysts discussing the company's fiscal third-quarter results that beat expectations, CEO Daniel Zhang said that the coronavirus presents "near term" challenges to Alibaba's businesses that will have "significant impact" on China and beyond. He characterized the widening coronavirus crisis as a "black swan event," warning that the outbreak has potentially global implications.

An article in Yahoo reports that "Despite grappling with the crisis for more than a month, China has yet to stem the rising tide of infections, with the domestic death toll hitting 1,000 on Tuesday."

Two recent semiconductor equipment companies reported earnings in the past week. Regarding the coronavirus, KLA indicated that coronavirus could impact growth, lowering the midpoint by 3-5%. Lam Research (LRCX) indicated it would not have an effect, thereby providing 20% growth guidance.

The epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic is Wuhan. Semiconductor plants in Wuhan are facing increasing variables that may seriously affect their operations, particularly insufficient technical support from equipment suppliers and unstable shipments of raw materials and components associated with major traffic controls.

Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), for instance, is at the final testing stage for mass producing its 64-layer and 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips, and lack of sufficient equipment engineering support will undoubtedly drag down its volume production and R&D progresses.

Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (HSMC) is proceeding with plant construction. But its equipment move-in and installation, originally slated to start in March through the second quarter, may be affected if the epidemic fails to be contained in the short term.

Other semiconductor firms in Wuhan are seeing logistics operations for raw materials, components and finished products continue to be restricted due to strict traffic controls on major roads, further prolonging their unstable production and shipments

Capex Forecast for 2020

There are two sector headwinds for 2020 - Logic/Foundry and Memory capex spend. Table 1 shows that Intel (INTC) and TSMC (TSM) in the Logic/Foundry sector expect capex spend in the low single digits. In the Memory sector, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) announced a double-digit increase, but remember that Samsung also is a foundry, and I suspect much of the increase will be in increasing EUV purchases for its foundry business. SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and Micron Technology (MU) announced double digit decreases.

Investor Takeaway

The most critical issue with AMAT's guidance is the uncertainty with the coronavirus. As a result of calling the virus "temporary", AMAT's stock increased 4% on the day following the earnings call.

KLAC, in its earnings call, indicated that Coronavirus could impact growth, lowering the midpoint by 3-5%. The stock plummeted. LRCX, in contrast, indicated it would not have an effect, thereby providing 20% growth guidance, and stock surged after the earnings call.

Specifically,

LRCX stock closed at $298.22 on January 29 before the earnings call. On January 30, the stock closed at $310.95 (up 4.3%).The stock closed on February 5 at $325.62, up 9.2% since the call.

KLA stock closed at $178.8 on February 4 before the earnings call. On February 5, the stock closed at $171.28 (down 4.2%).

Over the past several years, AMAT

has underperformed competitors,

dropped to #2 in semiconductor equipment rankings,

has moved revenue from 2018 to 2019 under the guise of accounting differences, and

has stopped providing bookings.

This is why guidance is critical with this earnings call. Since AMAT is calling the coronavirus issue "temporary" in spite of uncertainty and conflicting reporting, the stock jumped after the earnings call based on guidance. However, I suggest readers and investors monitor the situation. If the coronavirus becomes more of an epidemic than it already is, or new testing techniques indicate the situation is much worse than it is now estimated, then AMAT's guidance should be thrown out the window.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.