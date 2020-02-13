Ford Bronco: The Potential For Sentiment Changer

If executed well, including with quality, the Bronco has the potential to be a positive sentiment changer for Ford starting in 2020 and culminating in 2021.

While there will be a “soft” unibody Bronco, the focus for now is on the full-size body-on-frame Bronco, which would compete with Jeep Wrangler.

The three upcoming major Ford product cycles are now the refreshed F-150 (including hybrid), Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco.

Ford had a suboptimal 2019, much as a result of quality issues from the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator factory in Chicago.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Feb. 13, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

Ford (NYSE:F) had a bad financial second half of 2019, including as reported in early 2020, and the stock has gone nowhere good in recent years, especially in the context of the strong equity market overall. Despite being vastly larger (as measured by revenue), and much more profitable, than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), that relatively tiny low-margin company has a market cap approximately three times the size of Ford at this point.

The single biggest problem Ford had in 2019 was the problematic manufacturing situation surrounding the launch of the Explorer. This all-new generation of the Explorer is manufactured in Chicago alongside its sister vehicle, the Lincoln Aviator, which seems to have had similar manufacturing issues.

Journalists tended to like the Explorer vehicle itself, as it looks great, drives great, and is generally a solid entry into the 3-row unibody SUV field. However, there were quality issues when production started in early summer. These issues have cost Ford dearly.

If the Explorer sank Ford in the second half of 2019, with the full impact still being felt in early 2020, what does Ford have on tap to turn things around in 2020 and early 2021? Here are the top three things:

A new F-150 pickup truck. From what I understand, this isn't an all-new F-150 from the ground up, but rather a form of (significant) refresh. Given how RAM (FCAU) has upped the game on interior design, that's an obvious focus. Another focus will be the hybrid version, which will be Ford's first gasoline-electric hybrid pickup truck, presumably achieving class-leading fuel economy. Could it achieve 30 MPG on the combined city-highway EPA test cycle? The Mustang Mach-E. Ford's first bespoke battery-electric vehicle (BEV), which is a direct Tesla (TSLA) Model Y competitor and is due for manufacturing in August 2020, arriving in European and U.S. dealerships by year-end. The Bronco. Okay, more about this below.

Ford will be reviving the Bronco nameplate with two distinct models. First, the "light" one.

There will be a Bronco "light" (or whatever name it will get) which is unibody-based and is essentially a "square macho off-road" version of the best-selling Escape. The Escape, which was a successful product launch for Ford in late 2019, morphed into a "softer" crossover in this all-new generation. It's for people who don't want to look too militaristic or outdoorsy. Basically, it's the modern compact station wagon - or sometimes, in European terminology, the family hatchback.

That Bronco "light" was supposed to arrive in 2020 also, but we have not heard or seen much of it. So, more about that in a future article.

Be that as it may, however, but most people have not been asking questions about it in the first place. Rather, all the questions about the Bronco have been about that other Bronco - the "real" one. In fact, this Bronco is the most-searched automobile of all of 2020, according to Google data: Ford Bronco Most Anticipated 2020 Car According To Google Data

The vehicle that we expect to be called The Bronco period is one that is body-on-frame and conceptually an evolution of what underpins Ford's pickup trucks such as the Ranger and F-series. Its main competitive inspiration appears to be the Jeep Wrangler, the auto market's perhaps most iconic product that has been competing almost in its own class in the U.S. market for a long time now.

Here is the most recent sales data for the Jeep Wrangler and its sister vehicle, the Gladiator:

Jeep 2019 USA Canada TOTAL Wrangler 228032 25569 253601 Gladiator 40047 1950 41997 TOTAL 268079 27519 295598

Data source: FCA US Media - FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2019 Sales

As you can see in the table above, 268,079 U.S. sales units is a number that also exceeds the 192,250 units that Tesla sold in the U.S. market in 2019: FINAL UPDATE: Quarterly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard

It is expected that this "real" Bronco will follow some important parts of the Jeep Wrangler's playbook: Available with two and four door versions, and with removable tops of various kinds. It will be very macho, very cowboy, very American.

Many people have been contacting me to ask about the "real" 2021 Ford Bronco: When will we see it? When can I buy it?

Here is the timeline as best as I know or am able to estimate it today:

Reveal: Possibly as soon as The New York Auto Show. That would be the week before Easter. April 8, 2020, may not be a bad guess. Manufacturing: To start in November or December 2020. In U.S. dealerships. As soon as January 2021, per the most recent Ford quarterly financial conference call.

Stock impact: Upside potential

I expect the impact on Ford stock, all other things equal, to mimic the three launch steps above:

When the car is unveiled in the first half of 2020. When it has been confirmed that the production is underway, in November-December 2020. When deliveries begin as soon as January 2021 and is confirmed with actual U.S. Q1 2021 sales numbers reported in early April 2021.

If this turns out to be as iconic of a product as we hope, possibly rivaling the iconic Jeep Wrangler, a successful set of launch stages for the Bronco has the potential to provide long-beleaguered Ford shareholders with a dose of warm air under their wings. This would be a tailwind starting perhaps around April 2020 and coming to full fruition one year later, April 2021. I expect the stock impact of this launch to be more back-end loaded than not, all other things equal.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.