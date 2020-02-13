Silgan Holdings Acquires Cobra Plastics For Aerosol Overcaps

SLGN gains a more integrated set of solutions for customers and prospects, but the stock appears fully valued at its present level.

Silgan Holdings announced it has acquired Cobra Plastics for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) has announced the acquisition of Cobra Plastics for an undisclosed amount.

Cobra has developed injection molded plastic closures for various consumer product applications.

With the deal, SLGN adds to its rigid packaging solutions and is better able to provide integrated products to customers and prospects.

The SLGN stock appears fully valued with generous DCF assumptions, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Macedonia, Ohio-based Cobra was founded to manufacture and sell injection molded plastic closure products for use in a wide variety of consumer products, with a focus on the aerosol overcap product market.

Management is headed by President Martin Binder, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously SVP at Ahhmigo and VP Director Global Business Development at Erie Plastics.

Below is an overview video of an aerosol cap insertion and sorting line:

The firm manufactures plastic closures in over 1,500 colors, numerous material types and with gloss or flat finishes.

Cobra was founded in 1973 and counts a wide range of customers, from small firms to Fortune 500 companies.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for aerosol caps is expected to reach $441 million by the end of 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth increasing demand for aerosols in the automotive and industrial industries as well as growing utilization of aerosol paint cans.Additionally, personal care applications accounted for 45.3% of total revenue due to growing demand for aerosol delivery systems in hair and skin care products.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Silgan didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Silgan had $203.8 million in cash and equivalents and $3.9 billion in total liabilities of which $2.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $276.4 million.

In the past 12 months, Silgan’s stock price has risen 12.0% vs. the U.S. Packaging industry’s growth of 12.8% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 21.0%, as the SLGN chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,540,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,580,000,000 Price / Sales 0.79 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.24 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.92 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $284,170,000 Revenue Growth Rate 0.92% Earnings Per Share $1.74

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $29.91 versus the current price of $32.14, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

SLGN acquired Cobra to expand its offerings within the global closures market.

As Silgan President Adam Greenlee stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Cobra Plastics expands the product offering of our global closures franchise into a variety of new markets and applications. The combination of Cobra’s overcap product line with our aerosol actuators and dispensing systems will allow Silgan to offer a broader range of integrated solutions, including functional overcaps, to meet the unique needs of our customers.

Cobra had annual revenues of approximately $30 million, so my estimate is that SLGN should have paid 1x revenue, or about $30 million for the deal.

While we don’t know the price SLGN paid, the deal makes strategic sense, as it adds to SLGN’s portfolio of rigid packaging supplies and services and provides a broader range of products to customers and prospects, enabling deeper relationships, better service and a greater share of wallet.

However, SLGN’s stock appears fully valued at its present level, given quite generous assumptions in the DCF above, so my bias at present is NEUTRAL.

