Steris: Recharged And Ready To Run

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is a healthcare company that provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. They operate in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The company was founded in 1985 and has the luck of the Irish behind them as they are based out of Dublin, Ireland.

STERIS had quite a year in 2019, especially from January to July. The stock ran ~46% in this time frame, with minimal pausing on the way. Since then, it has been quite the grind as the stock has flirted with new all-time highs of $156, and got as low as $136. Since July 2019, the stock is only up ~7%, and that is including the 5.45% day it had on Tuesday as the company released Q3 earnings. That said, since January 2019, the stock is up 56%. This is blowing both the Medical Equipment industry and the US market out of the water. This is nothing new for STERIS. The company has consistently outperformed both its own industry and the market for years, as you can see below. I have been patiently waiting for this stock to collect itself, before breaking out again off of Q3 earnings, and that is exactly what has happened. I am long STE.

How Was Q3 2020?

Taking a look at the major numbers for STERIS, we see that they posted a non-GAAP EPS of $1.45. This is a beat of $0.03. They also posted revenue of $774.3 million. This is an increase of 11.2% YoY and a beat of $25.85 million. This included 12% constant currency organic growth. Net income for the third quarter was $104.9 million, compared with net income of $47.9 million for Q3 2019. Walt Rosebrough, President and Chief Executive Officer of STERIS, had this to say:

Our performance this year has continued to exceed our expectations. Underlying Customer demand for our products and services remains strong. Based on our outperformance to date and expectations for the fourth quarter, we are increasing our guidance for revenue, earnings and cash flow for the full fiscal year.

Looking at how the individual segments did, Healthcare Products revenue as reported grew 8% in the quarter to $365.4 million. This was driven by 13% growth in consumable revenue, 9% growth in service revenue and 3% growth in capital equipment revenue. Constant currency organic revenue growth for Healthcare Products was 8% during the quarter. Q3 2020 revenue for Applied Sterilization Technologies increased by 14% YoY. Constant currency organic revenue increased 15%, primarily driven by increased volume from the segment's core medical device Customers. Healthcare Specialty Services revenue grew 13% in the quarter YoY. Constant currency organic revenue growth was 14%. Life Sciences Q3 revenue grew 16% YoY, driven by 36% growth in capital equipment revenue, 13% growth in consumable revenue and 6% growth in service revenue. Constant currency organic revenue grew 17% in the quarter.

This was all topped off by a wonderful reward to shareholders as the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly interim dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable March 26, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020.

Looking forward, the company is expecting constant currency organic revenue growth to be approximately 9% compared with 7.5-8.5% previously. It is anticipated that currency movements will negatively impact revenue by roughly $20 million for fiscal 2020. Earnings per diluted shares are anticipated to touch the high end of the previously communicated range of $5.50 - $5.65. As you can see below, analysts are also expecting annual earnings and revenue to grow, respectively. However, revenue growth is not expected to be significant and below the industry and market. That said, EPS is expected to climb to as much as $6.29 in 2022. The company will have to find ways to continue to grow revenue at the rates they have in the past to continue to attract shareholders by showing them that there is still growth to be had.

What Does The Price Say?

Anytime that a well-established stock goes on an incredible run as we saw with STERIS, from January 2019 to July 2019, it becomes increasingly likely that there is going to be a correction or stabilization in the stock price. The exception being news-driven events or an extremely beneficial economic environment. This is when I begin to pay attention to trendlines and, if I am already long the stock, making sure I have clear stops in place. With regard to STERIS, as you can see below, the trendline that was set and tested a number of times from January till September was finally broken. After breaking the trend, the price bounced off the old trends lows a few times, before settling into a small correction of roughly 13%.

As we move towards more recent price action, we can see that the stock really stabilized into a fairly tight trading range of ~4.5% from mid-November 2019, till February 10th 2020. This is something I always look for when it comes to potential technical buying opportunities. As you can see below, the bands get very tight, and there is potential for the stock to launch one way or another, and when it does launch, it usually makes up for lost time pretty quickly.

Because of this breakout, I bought the stock at $157.27. My current stop is set at $144.11. This allows for roughly 10% to the downside from today, before I would exit my position, but allows the stock room to test old support, and it if does indeed break that support, it would be a bearish signal as is. One very big positive is that STERIS has a great history of trading above its 200-day moving average. As you can see below, the price has tested the line a number of times and always either bounced off of it or quickly rebounded after dipping below the line. My stop is currently set just below the 200-day moving average, which allows for that smaller healthy correction if it does occur, but I anticipate there will be some positive earnings drift to carry the stock to even higher all-time highs before the smaller corrections take place.

Wrap-up

As you can see, STERIS is set up to continue to succeed and award shareholders not only with continued dividends but future capital gains. The stock pushed to all-time highs off of very good Q3 2020 results. The technical picture complements the fundamental picture very nicely as the price has broken out from a very tight range and has very good support behind it. If you already own the stock, it is a great name to hold, knowing you can sleep well at night, and it will continue to grow. If you do not own the stock, this is a good opportunity to jump in as there is some momentum behind the name as it breaks out. Set your stops, stay disciplined, and get ready to run.

