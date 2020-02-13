Market Dips Are Healthy: Some Great Names Are Reporting, Buy The Retreat

Pinterest sold off in the aftermarket because Facebook announced a competitor. If you were looking at Pinterest but haven't pulled the trigger, this might be your chance to initiate a position.

I expect the selling to continue tomorrow morning. The one name I would look to pick up if it's up strong anyway is Nvidia.

Don't believe the commentators. The selling wasn't due to bad news on the epidemic. Sometimes stocks sell off because they have come too far.

You may not like it, but an occasional market sell-off is necessary for a healthy market

No one likes to see their portfolio in the red. If you’ve initiated trading positions yesterday, no doubt you are most likely regretting it. It’s human nature, you gotta get over it. Just for a reality check, over the last eight sessions, the S&P 500 has increased 4.8% while the Nasdaq Composite has increased 6.3%. You can’t expect the market to just rally every day. In the ensuing euphoria that situation would engender would be the seeds sown of a bear market. In the last two weeks we had our big sell-off on each Friday. It follows that this week would be a bit different. We sold off moderately this morning and we’ve moved above and below the flat line. I suspect that we may continue this rocky motion tomorrow as well. I remain optimistic that this action will serve to shake out the weak hands once again, and that as they re-enter the market propel the indexes higher. Let’s use this for an opportunity to take advantage of temporary sell offs to buy good names. More on that below.

Commentators are blaming the Coronavirus Epidemic. Not so fast.

Look, I get how tempting it is to have a ready explanation for every jot and tiddle of the market. But really now, we have lived with the constant stream of news about this epidemic for weeks now. Is there anything really different? Maybe the Algos (AKA robots, AKA Quants) sold the market because there was a big jump in the overall infected numbers, but it has been widely reported that the Chinese are publishing a new set of numbers based on a new calculation. I believe they are just coming clean on the fact that they have been sandbagging the numbers all along. I was harping on this from the get-go and so have numerous other sources. Yes the Dow was down nearly 200 points from the opening bell. Really though, the market has been known to swing 1% for months on end. Not lately but it's not out of the ordinary. No this was just a natural variation in the buying and selling. Like brownian motion of molecules, they move randomly around, no one spends time attaching rhyme and reason to the momentary location of atoms. If you grant that sometimes the market sells off because it's selling then, you won’t get caught up emotionally and then make mistakes.

Yes, I did say that we may have one last gasp of a sell-off from the epidemic. This, however, is not it.

What I meant by that, that it would have to be some really new news. Something like a rapid spread in The Philippines or a panic in China in an area outside of Wuhan. Or heaven forbid a mutating virus, or a rise in the perceived mortality rate. As far as I can make out, this was headlined as a change in methodology. My congenital skepticism when it comes to centrally-planned economies is they are just adjusting the numbers up a bit. What I mean is, the overall infection numbers are probably still much higher, and they are letting it out by dribs and drabs. My assumption has been and still is, that the mortality rate is fairly accurate. If they mess with that, they are either very stupid, or they have really lost control of the situation. I don’t believe that they are either, or at least as far as one can centrally manage 1.5 billion people they seem to be pretty good at repression. Let’s tie off this part of the discussion. I’ll tell you what, if there was news that the mortality rate is actually much higher, then that would be a cause for a significant sell off. I think the blow-back if they were underreporting it would be to such an extent that China would want to avoid that. However if the mortality rate does go up on its own accord from a mutation, for instance, that would be the kind of market reaction I was warning about as a possibility. No this is just a garden variety sell-off. This is the kind of sale you might want to buy.

Arista Networks (ANET), and Alteryx (AYX) and a number of others report tonight

I want to focus on the above names. I hope they sell off, that could give us the opportunity to buy them on the dip. High-growth stocks sometimes sell off just because of profit taking, or expectations are so ginned up that market participants are bound to be disappointed. According to the Seeking Alpha News Team, the Consensus Revenue Estimate on AYX is $130.65M (+116.0% Y/Y). A more than doubling of revenue year-over-year is quite a high jump. The expectation that it will beat this lofty goal will be high. Again according to the SA New Team, AYX has beaten earnings and revenue estimates 100% of the time in the last two years.

ANET is interesting in comparison to the less than exciting performance of Cisco (CSCO). CSCO is desperately moving to software and security, away from hardware. Guess who had the first-mover advantage in software-based networking? That’s right - ANET. I have made the case that ANET is eating their lunch, and perhaps the shareholders of CSCO wake up and decide to put their money into ANET instead. ANET is expected to report earnings and revenue 7% below last year's level. There have been some issues with the Internet Titans, underinvesting in their cloud infrastructure. I think they will report even or better with last year and provide some better going forward guidance. If I'm correct then ANET should rally tomorrow even if the market is still selling off overall. I would be tempted to buy it.

ROKU is selling close to 15 times revenue. They need to show continued torrid revenue growth or ROKU sells off hard. NVDA has been rocking of late and I would not be surprised if it sells off as well. If it rallies tomorrow instead, I would be tempted to buy that rally. Let’s look at some charts to see what the support levels might be if any of these names do sell off. Let’s start with AYX here.

This is a three-month chart and it isn’t that helpful. The stock has gone straight up since the end of December. I can’t imagine that AYX will fall very hard, but there seems to be a bit of support in the mid 120s. So instead of buying AYX tomorrow at the open, if the market is not 100% satisfied with the results, wait the traditional three days and see where it settles. Next is ANET. Let’s see if there's some near-term support, here.

I could see the low 220s as a good point to speculate in ANET. The 208 level is an area that I would be even more interested in.

At the time I'm writing this ROKU reported earnings and revenue. They are up 7.74% in the post market. They are projecting very strong growth, 49% year-on-year, and the “earnings” were inline. Let’s see what the chart says. My gut says that ROKU will not maintain this 150 level tomorrow, here.

The green line is marking out the level that ROKU is trading in the post market. I would not be buying it in the aftermarket. Tomorrow when the market opens I suspect that a lot of these stranded owners of the stock that got stuck in December will want to take profits. No, I'm probably putting my foot in my mouth but I would not be surprised if ROKU ends up in the red tomorrow. I would wait for this name to settle. Wait a few days. Once the sellers leave the names should rally back to this level.

Nvidia (NVDA) just reported splendid results, up nearly 41% year-over-year revenue. This one is a name that I would be tempted to buy tomorrow if it stays up strong, especially if the overall market continues to sell off. It's trading up 8%, 21 points with great datacenter sales and it's providing strong forward guidance. No point in drawing a chart for you. NVDA is a buy if you are a trader. It does have a dividend so you can justify having NVDA in your long-term investment account if you have the stomach for a very volatile name.

My Trades: Amazon (AMZN), General Electric (GE), Pinterest (PINS), Slack (WORK) .I did manage to roll AMZN down on the long end and also extended the expiry to March 27, the weekly option. I rolled my GE (NYSE:GE) CALLS to March 27 weekly as well. My strike stayed at 13.

I'm long PINS to May expiry and I have Call Calendar spreads in WORK April to March at 29

Please Note: I see that PINS is down hard because Facebook (FB) is coming out with a competitor called "Hobby." How many times have we seen this movie before? First there was Facebook for business to compete with LinkedIn, and then there was the Dating App that was going to put Match.com out of business. I would take the other side of this bet. PINS has super-loyal users, they are not going to go be tempted to drop PINS. If you are interested in getting into PINS but wanted to find a good entry point, this might very well be it. FB has not proved that it can build a good product from scratch since it launched its flagship. They’ve bought everything else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PINS via Long CALLs. I am long GE, AMZN CALL Spreads, WORK calendar Spread,