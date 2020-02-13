Proofpoint: Marginal Upside

Besides its lack of profitability and a weak macro-environment, Proofpoint has what it takes to keep gaining market share.

After reporting strong double-digit revenue growth last quarter, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) also provided strong revenue guidance. The $2 billion in yearly revenue target by 2023/2024 means investors will enjoy a strong growth factor that will dilute valuation multiples. Regardless, investors should ensure they use the right risk premium to measure their risk appetite as this growth relies on stable market share acquisition in a niche market, and a favorable macro environment. The last five years have been a favorable macro environment for equities. The next five years need to keep the strong momentum for Proofpoint to continue its brilliant run, given its lack of profitability. As a result, I will be reiterating a Hold rating.

Business

Four years ago, Proofpoint laid out a plan to reach $1 billion in revenue by the year 2020. With billings above a billion already, there is no doubt about management's ability to manage investors' expectations. The stock has returned an attractive 61% since I published a thesis examining the possibility of attaining the $1 billion in revenue target. While my thesis focused on growing competition in the email space, Proofpoint has been able to dominate the email space with little regard for competition. Success was achieved through a combination of four factors:

Strategic acquisitions Expanding cloud market Strong macro-environment propelling global assets Strong partnerships

Going forward, Proofpoint is guiding for another $1 billion in revenue to be achieved by 2023/2024. Growth will be driven by:

Expanding product portfolio

Proofpoint is more than an email company. Its capabilities beyond email are growing stronger. This has expanded its total addressable market to $15 billion. Capabilities in data loss prevention, threat intelligence, browser isolation, and security awareness training will continue to improve the breadth of its offerings.

Strong capabilities to upsell and cross-sell to existing customers

Proofpoint serves over 50% of Fortune 1000 companies. The 2016 thesis that competitors will erode Proofpoint's growth potential has been weakened. Instead, network security providers are happy to partner with Proofpoint. Also, the market has grown at such a fast pace that there has been more than enough to go around.

More data to improve decision making and drive capital allocation efficiency

Proofpoint now has more insights into the email security and advanced threat niche. It is the largest next-generation cybersecurity niche player by annual revenue. This means investors should expect efficient pricing and strategic capital allocation towards its international expansion efforts.

Valuation

As always, investors are bullish about Proofpoint's forward revenue guidance, given that Proofpoint trades at 8x P/S. I have been on the sideline since 2016, as I believed the market had priced in much of the future gains. True to my conviction, Proofpoint returned a meager 61% since my initial coverage in 2016. This was achieved amidst huge daily return volatility with multiple days in which the stock recorded drawdowns of more than 5%. If we net out the tailwind from the tax cut and the assist from quantitative easing that has propelled US equities, the 2016 thesis will have been right on point.

Going forward, I'm revisiting my valuation - this time, armed with more data and experience.

My valuation revolves around Proofpoint's superior position in the email security space, which will continue to drive a strong average order value and product expansion rate. Proofpoint's $1 billion in yearly revenue target in 2020 suggests the train of the email security market has left the station. There is no doubting its capabilities anymore. Its bundled offerings and improved product portfolio will continue to drive product value proposition. Renewal rate remains steady at over 90%. International revenue growth is strong, and there is room for improvement (20% of revenue). Gross margin remains attractive at 80%. This means the focus will be on OPEX % of revenue to drive earnings and free cash flow. This can be improved by driving revenue per customer using a combination of its emerging products (25% of ARR) and bundled offerings (20% of ARR). Given that the industry-level demand remains strong, I don't foresee Proofpoint adopting any cost-cutting measure in the near term. Though, I expect branding-related marketing expenses to come down slightly as Proofpoint's brand image becomes more pronounced. Outside of that, incentivizing the sales team to land and expand large enterprise deals will remain the dominant sales strategy.

Based on my estimates, Proofpoint will rally close to its $2 billion in yearly revenue target by 2023-2024. The average revenue per customer will nearly double for this feat to be achieved, given that Proofpoint is already working with over 50% of Fortune 1000 companies. Also, if we add the potential revenue from future acquisitions, Proofpoint might meet its target. I am modeling an EBITDA CAGR of 63% (2020-2025), which results in an EBITDA margin of 20% by 2025. This is in line with the average EBITDA margin of cybersecurity companies.

Risks

Proofpoint's target of $2 billion in yearly revenue will put it in the same league as network security vendors. Network security plays like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) are the only pure-play cybersecurity companies with more than $2 billion in annual revenue. The network security market is bigger than Proofpoint's target market.

For comparison, the average network security vendor has a total addressable market of $45 billion covering the cloud, endpoint, and IoT market from its attached subscriptions. In contrast, Proofpoint's overall addressable market is $15 billion. Proofpoint will have to dominate its market to achieve its revenue target of $2 billion by 2023/2024. If competition picks up in the email security space, Proofpoint might have to achieve its projected growth at a huge margin sacrifice. This will make it tough to meet the projected EBITDA margin in the model shared earlier.

Conclusion

Proofpoint's target of $2 billion in revenue by 2023/2024 will rely on strong upsell and cross-sell strategies in the large enterprise space. This will be assisted by international sales expansion and improving mid-market penetration.

I have a hold rating as I believe there is enough runway for Proofpoint to keep expanding its reach near term. Though, investors should bear in mind that, at 8x P/S, the macro environment has to remain favorable for Proofpoint to execute to perfection, given its lack of profitability.

