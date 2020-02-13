Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR's (ZURVY) CEO Mario Greco on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Burden - Head Investor Relations

Mario Greco - Chief Executive Officer

George Quinn - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Hocking - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jonny Urwin - UBS

James Shuck - Citi

Michael Huttner - Berenberg Bank

Farooq Hanif - Credit Suisse

Nick Holmes - Société Générale

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Niccolo Dalla Palma - Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Richard Burden, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agencies. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Burden

Good morning, good afternoon everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group’s full-year 2019 Q&A call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco, and our Group CFO, George Quinn. As usual for the Q&A we kindly ask you to keep to a maximum of two questions. And if we have time, we will come back to further questions later in the call. But before we start with the Q&A, Mario will make a few introductory remarks to the results.

Mario, over to you.

Mario Greco

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, good afternoon to all of you and thank you for joining us. Before we get into the questions, let me just give you a few remarks from my side. As you know, in 2016, we set ambitions targets and we launched a bold new strategy and we have executed fully on them. BOP is up 16% in the past year and the BOPAT ROE up 14.2% is well above the target as are the cost savings and the net cash remittances.

In addition to the financial delivery, Zurich is now a simpler and more efficient business, with stronger operations worldwide, with more engaged employees and higher levels of customer satisfaction. The performance of our Property & Casualty business has been particularly pleasing, with the business showing stronger growth in premiums, as well as an improved underwriting performance and reduced volatility.

The improvement in the accident year combined ratio before natural catastrophes shows that the actions that we have taken to change the mix of the business and improve the quality of the portfolio were the right ones. These have also positioned us well relative to the industry in terms of the current inflationary pressures. This is especially the case in our commercial business, where discipline and focus has driven significant improvement in profitability in contrast to many of our peers.

Looking forward, we see the pricing continuing to improve and exceeding loss cost inflation, which will support both, further growth in premiums, as well as further improvement in underwriting performance. Our life business continues to perform well with further underlying growth, with headline results only held back by the strengthening of the US dollar. Against the backdrop of ongoing low yields, we remain well-positioned for further growth as a result of our decision to focus on protection and capital efficient savings product ready over a decade ago.

Both the Zurich-owned Farmers businesses and the policyholder-owned Farmers Exchanges continued to grow successfully in the first half of the year. And in particularly, the Exchanges continue to successfully execute against the objectives aimed at enhancing the business as set out at the Investor Day in 2017.

Our balance sheet remains very strong, providing us with significant flexibility to further develop our business while allowing us to continue to reward shareholders through a further increase in the group dividend to CHF 20 this year. Over the past three years, we have laid strong foundations. Together with our customer-focused strategy and the further strengthening of both our product and distribution capabilities, this gives me great confidence in our ability to meet the even more ambitious targets for the next three years that we presented to you in November last year.

Thank you very much for listening. And now George and I are ready to take your Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Jon Hocking, Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jon Hocking

Hi there. Good afternoon, everybody. I’ve got two questions, please. Firstly, on Workers’ Comp in the US. It seems that the sort of market commentaries to that line is seeing some softer pricing. Could you comment on what you’re experiencing on that book and whether you’re confident that the reserve release passing we’ve seen in recent years can continue that? This is the first question.

And then secondly, on the Life business, looking at the investment income, the reinvestment yield for the discreet second half looked pretty low 1.3%. I just wonder whether there’s something distorting those numbers, or is that a new runway we should thinking about using going forward and particularly given the dip in the yields year-to-date? Thanks.

George Quinn

Jon, it’s George. So on the Workers’ Comp topic, so of all the lines of business, Workers’ Comp in the U.S. is the only one that really exhibits any kind of weakness. I guess, we’ll come on to the others at some point later in the call. I mean, we still see it 1% to 2% reduction with an inflation both experienced and over that continues to be very benign.

So I think as I've said before in one of these calls, that, I mean actually at this stage, we would anticipate inflation maybe a slightly negative still around Worker’s Comp. So in terms of the fundamental trends that we've talked about on prior calls, I guess over the last 12 to 18 months, no change on the Worker’s Comp topic.

On reserve releases, so I mean we’ve - this has been another strong year for Worker’s Comp for us is one of the drivers, but not the sole driver for the Group's overall positive reserve development. I could not promise you could extrapolate all of these positives into the future. I mean clearly, the more recent years, because of the pricing trends, they’re going to be a bit more competitive and we need to see how the claims patterns develop.

But I mean, we've had strong releases both last year - last year being 2018 and 2019, we’ve reinvested - reinvested - we've recycled most of that to strengthen reserves elsewhere. And our perception of our current Worker's Comp position at the end of 2019 is that, the reserve position continues to be extremely strong.

On the investment income topic, what happened, I guess Germany, that a strange thing happened in general. So it has distorted a bit but you can see a bit of a bounce back towards the end of the year, but given the – I mean the book has a bit of a European bias to it. I mean, those kind of income - those kind of interest rate moves, kind of have an effect although they typically relate more to what happens in the policyholder side of things than they did for the shareholder.

Jon Hocking

Right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Andrew Ritchie, Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ritchie

Oh hi there. First question, I think this is the same question I asked at the half year. When I look at the footnotes in the financial statements, I can see a very, very low contribution on a pro forma basis from OnePath again, especially in the second half. Could you just clarify not - I appreciate there might be some restructuring in there, where there some reserve adjustments in there, maybe just update us on the status of OnePath actions you've taken and does - what that means for future profitability?

The second question, on the commercial business, the clean combined ratio ex-cat, ex-PYD was running about 98.6, I think, in the second half. It still improved year-on-year from the second half of 2018, albeit about 80 bps. Was there anything in the second half commercial? Was it unusually high large losses or was there any - did you take any opportunity to do maybe a bit more current year true-up on some of the more pressured lines by way of sort of additional conservatism? Thanks.

Mario Greco

Thanks, Andrew. So, on the first one, I think I'm going to give you a variant of the answer I gave you when you asked me that question at the half year. So, on OnePath, I mean, we took over control of it at the end of May. I mean we're in the process of integrating. It will require more restructuring than I think we anticipated, certainly when we did the - announced the transaction back in December of 2017.

I mean, at that point, we’d anticipated some deterioration in DI, but the market has seen more. So, that requires more activity by the team locally to bring it back to the profitability levels that we anticipated. There is restructuring costs in it. There isn't any impact of reserve strength and because the business is so new to the extent that we've seen any of that. That's in the opening balance sheet.

Now in terms of forward guidance, no change to what I told you before. So I mean, we still expect to bring the business back to the path that we had indicated at the time that we did the deal back in December of 2017 because it requires us to take sound actions. It will be both second half loaded again in 2020 as I mentioned last year. I mean the overall expectation that we have for is the same. I mean, I think that meaning you know this is a most challenging environment than we anticipated. There are – excuse me, we have a bit of noise in the room. There are some other environmental factors that I think are actually quite positive.

So I mean, you’ll be aware what APRA has been doing and there is pressure that exists around the whole DI topic. And I mean, a lot of you anything that encourages the market separate DI from lump sum and praise each approximately as a significant positive step. So we think that - I mean actually, the environment is conducive to the kind of changes that are required. But guidance on our expectation for OnePath for 2020 remains unchanged.

On the commercial topic, there is no real current year through that. We didn’t go back and do the kind of things that we used to do three or four years ago which is to adjust the entire year and the last quarter of the year. I mean the real – I mean the things that caused challenges in the second half are actually mainly property topics.

So the commercial business and more than one market has been impacted by property events and of course maybe that can happen. So I mean, I think commercial continues to make progress. You commented on the fact that there is an improvement over the prior year. We expect that given the price and loss cost outlook that we have to continue to improve until 2020. I'm sure we’ll then come back to that question very soon.

Andrew Ritchie

Sorry, George, would you say that the large loss, I mean, I think you've always been cautious of talking about large losses now, which is the large losses above, a sort of normalized level or you don’t want to go that far? Because I'm not sure I'd go that far.

Mario Greco

I think the, I definitely don’t want to talk about launch. We did have law suits and so they in the second half of the year, we see more property coming through than we had. I think quite a bit more than we saw in the first half. And that's the real driver of, what you've seen from commercial. And I guess the key point to reiterate is that we haven't done a current year true-up from the initial picks.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Thanks.

Mario Greco

And on the other side, Andrew, this is what is sustaining the further price increases in property. Property hasn’t yet rebalanced. And so, that's why prices continue to grow and keep moving up.

Andrew Ritchie

Cool. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Peter Eliot Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Peter Eliot

Thank you very much. The first one is on the Z-ECM ratio. I mean, I guess your framework still says that sort of add up between 120% and 140% and you should consider increased risk taking, but you seem to have done the opposite is quarter, so I was just wondering if you could sort of square that and say how we should think of your risk appetite from here at this level.

Second one was on the core business. I’m just thinking when you are thinking about 2019, you should we just sort of put that down to bad luck and move or are there any sort of pricing or other implications for that business going forward? Thank you very much.

George Quinn

Yes. Thanks, Peter. So you're absolutely right about what the Z-ECM framework says. But it doesn't say that you have to do that. So we have a choice. So, I mean, as you can imagine in the environment that we've been in, I mean, if anything we'd like to reduce some of the street sensitivity that we have. I mean, that's why you see some of that reduced risk taken that you referred to earlier. I mean, the capital levels clearly very strong, but again, the - I mean, we - obviously, we actively look at the portfolio that we have.

We look at the risks that we currently run. We look at the trends and expectations that we have for the future, and maybe we feel comfortable with where we are at the moment just given the external environment. I mean, it gives us the ability - I mean, not to give additional assurance around dividend. But, I mean, if opportunities arise, it also gives us that capital flexibility that it can be a huge benefit.

On the core business, I think having had three really, really good years, it would be a bit cheap of me to say it was bad luck last year because - I mean, at some point, we actually have to pay people claims on this business. So, I mean, we’ve had combination events last year. We had the preventive planting topic that we talked about it the first half, but it wasn’t really in the first half results. It came in the second half.

And then very late in the year, we had the trees and the sugar beet. I mean, I think one of the really action things for me was the efforts that farmers made especially in sugar beet topic to try and mitigate losses. So I don’t think we see it as bad lock. It doesn’t change our view of the line of business. We like it, we think, that we can manage it well. We’re happy to have it as part of the portfolio.

Peter Eliot

All right. Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Jonny Urwin, UBS. Please go ahead.

Jonny Urwin

Hi, guys. Thanks. Just two please. So, on P&C rate versus claims inflation basically. So, rates are up 4% across the - in C-book, 9.6% in North America. Just wondering can you give us an indication of where loss trend is running currently across the whole book and for North America?

And then secondly, what's your pricing versus loss trend expectation for 2020? I know you flagged the positive margin draws, but I’m just trying to gauge the quantum. Thank you.

George Quinn

Thank you for the question. So, I think on Europe, so I mean, Europe and the U.S. being the two major components, I mean, no real change around where we see Europe. So, I mean, relatively small margin expansion in Europe in the - if you look at the full year, they’re both 2.2%. It was stronger towards the end of the year. We’re anticipating that it maintains that strength into 2020. So, we were more just over 3% level [indiscernible] currently. From a price perspective, I'll come back to loss cost topic in a second.

I mean, generally sequentially, each quarter has improved last year. So, Q4 is the strongest you’ve seen in the slides already today that, of course, the 10% overall in the U.S. book, along the three major lines of business: property, liability, and motor; they are all in double-digits. I think when you then look at trends, I feel like we think about trend coming into 2020, I think from a price perspective, we don’t see this slowing down.

And so, which is a change to about the half year. So I think we were a bit more cautious. I think today, we expect this to continue through 2020. Lowest cost trends across those different lines of business are focused on liability and motor because those are the two that are most heavily affected.

So on liability, you really need to look at primary distinct from excess. Excess is where most of the action seems to be. I mean, we all have lowest cost trend packs. I mean probably high-single just into double-digit levels. So significant margin expansion, but obviously not as much as the - you would expect given the pure price topic. In our motor, which again is in double-digits, we expect it, I mean based on the studies that we've done, I mean we expect to add about a point to the lowest cost trend pack for 2020 taking us to somewhere between 5 and 6 overall.

So on both of these, I mean the margin expansion is attractive and they come from so different places in terms of current profitability. That means that they both offer and attract opportunity. Having said that, I think we said at the Investor Day that we’re not chasing share, that's a part of the reason for the lowest cost trends, choices that we’re making is, I guess to contain appetite around these topics. I think we’re quite happy to see the growth that we anticipate for 2020 driven by rates rather than exposure. That’s broadly how we see it, hope that's helpful.

Jonny Urwin

Thank you very much, very helpful.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of James Shuck from Citi. Please go ahead.

James Shuck

Hi, good morning, afternoon everybody. Two questions from me. On the EPS growth target, so the Capital Markets Day is greater than 5% 2019 to 2022. You've delivered a strong set of results in these numbers, but there was a very high level of capital gains in those numbers, around CHF 845 million. I'm presuming that those capital gains will trend down over the next couple of years or so closer to the CHF 400 million level.

Sorry. My question is kind of where is the rest of the growth coming from? You're fighting against lower investment income on the P&C side. I'm presuming it's all coming from the combined ratio improvement and a little bit on Life, but that's going to be low single digits, but perhaps you could just square that kind of imply underlying growth that then looks a little bit stronger given a higher base delivered in 2019.

Second question around the capital positions, so the changes to the model that you've made and reduction in the investment risk. Can you just clarify, is there more to come on that side of things? I can see that you haven't published - updated the Z-ECM sensitivities to credit, 100 basis points increase from last reported it was negative 17 points, which is obviously a very big number, and I appreciate you don't benefit from any of the offers on the long-term guarantee package. But do you have a target level for reducing that sensitivity for credit? And can we expect further developments on the Z-ECM from management action? Thank you.

Mario Greco

Thanks, James. So as you started that question, I was trying to anticipate where you were going. You took it to a different place from the one I was expecting. So on EPS growth, I'm going to answer the answer. I wanted to answer and I'm not going to answer you at the same time. So, this one, for everyone’s benefit the starting point, of course, is the as-published number. As you point out, there is quite a high level of gain. There is - I mean there's also a reasonably high level of realized losses in there which are mainly related to some of the disposals that we did last year. So either the transaction in Venezuela or the sale later in the year which is yet to complete, but will complete in the first half of the retail wealth platform in the UK.

In terms of where does the growth come from? So I think as we approach the Investor Day, we have to break the sense of, I mean what we anticipated in terms of the outcome around net income for the year. So that’s already baked into the positions that you see there. I mean, if you look at that again, I know you’re familiar with it, the main driver is going to be the P&C business. We do expect Life to contribute. I think your number is right over the periods, probably Life growth into 2020 will be slightly stronger than that - low mid-single digit type level, it will be a bit higher than that I think - especially as the OnePath business comes on stream fully this year, but those are two key drivers.

There are other things. I mean Farmers will continue to grow but of course, where growth rate we anticipate there is. We’ve got some expense actions that we'll undertake. I mean all of these in combination and roughly the same proportions that you saw at the Investor Day, I anticipate to be the driver of growth. And it doesn’t assume the same level of gains just to be clear.

On the capital model, I mean, it’s a really good question. I think the challenge with this - I mean the - I mean Peter Giger and I are, he is our Chief Risk Officer. I mean we've had several conversations since the moves that we saw in Q3, Q4. I think on the one hand, it's just a pragmatic real world prospective to this whole thing that - I mean on the - in the asset risk continuum, well as you all know, we’re not risk-free. We’re equally not the riskiest either.

And for us to do substantial de-risking around fixed income, I mean, involves taking a pretty significant bet in the other direction. And I think we would rather be consistent around this area even if it still brings volatility to the reported number. I think the approach that Peter and I have agreed is that we will look through some of the temporary volatility. We will look at kind of what the market does elsewhere or around USR.

So, we want to maintain the model that we have because we think it gives a pretty clear picture of what’s really going on. And if you won’t take the view that the interest rate risk can be paid down over a long period as the USR [indiscernible], I mean, we can take an active decision to do that at that point in time. But reducing risk-taking around trade is not our own trade is not high in our list of priorities, other than the comments we made earlier this year around capping credit exposure.

James Shuck

And just on the point around are there further benefits for the Z-ECM model that you would expect through 2020 from either changes to the risk allocation or in the model changes?

George Quinn

So, at this point, there’s nothing material planned, but I mean, I know that [indiscernible] only has an agenda to take a look at the whole thing and just make sure that it has all of the most modern thinking in it. I don’t think that will cause material changes either positive or negative. I mean, the model has been pretty stable over a longer period. So, I think you could assume that will continue through this year.

James Shuck

Yes. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Michael Huttner, Berenberg Bank. Please go ahead.

Michael Huttner

Thank you so much. It’s really one question, it is a bit complicated and congratulations on achieving all your targets. So, you’re now a Life company if I look at the capital allocation, 54% and on that lovely slide at the beginning where you showed the split for certain premiums in Life, most regions are overwhelmingly in your segments except e-mail which I guess is due to Germany. And also in the risk report, you figure the interest rate sensitivity jumping from 2 billion for the last segment to 3 billion from minus 100 bps negative. So these are big numbers. And I just wondered what you’re thinking is here whether you would be planning maybe to sell off your German Life unit or what would the obstacles be to maybe running it off or transferring the portfolio? Thank you.

Mario Greco

Thanks, Michael. I was going to say welcome back.

Michael Huttner

Thank you so much.

George Quinn

The - so I mean - so I think you correctly analyzed the challenges that we face. So the change in capital you see, that has nothing to do with some of the change in the business. We didn’t go and suddenly become more risky. But of course, there’s an actual market has moved quite a bit and the assay intensive elements of the portfolio which are all on Life and passively consume substantially more capital. I think we talked about it a bit before, right. I mean, how do we best manage this.

I think if we saw ways that what are our in interest and the interests of all of our partners and our clients to improve it, I think - I mean you could assume that we would do that. I mean, the German situation is a bit tricky, I think for reasons I think you understand and are aware of. I mean we do look to ways in which we can improve the capital consumption, the returns on capital that we achieve.

And in fact, I think I’d mention already, it might have been at the Investor Day, maybe it was at the half year that - if you look at the German business actually on a local capital basis the funded basis, I mean, the returns are, I mean, not so bad, it doesn't sound like a glowing recommendation, but I mean the returns are not bad. The challenges when we overlay that model that James referred to the secular, and I know that you understand, I mean that’s where the challenge comes from.

So I mean, we continue to look at ways in which we can improve it. In Germany currently we actually have, believe it or not, few things are probably higher priority the more of it where the business is headed and tying to make sure that we can take advantage of the market opportunities. So that continues to be a same book [ph] for us and for the leaders in Germany to trying to find a way to address this, but I don’t have a farther update beyond that today.

Michael Huttner

Thank you, so much. And again, congratulations, amazing results.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Farooq Hanif, Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Farooq Hanif

Hi, everybody. Slightly some [indiscernible] question first so, if pricing is accelerating and going to double-digits in some of the areas that you are growing in, and this is wide jaws [ph] or quite wide jaws on claims inflation, what is stopping your kind of underlying loss ratios plummeting down? Is that the mix change? So can you talk about the dynamics around the mix change that you want to do and how much further to go?

And then, secondly on cash flow, I can see the explanation of why it’s lower, primarily because of Life, lack of capital release. But I’m just thinking this going forward, what you see as a growth rate in that Life cash flows there? For example is, can we look directly at the OnePath earnings growth in Life and directly assume that, that kind of will contribute to higher cash flow? Thank you.

Mario Greco

Thanks Farooq. So on the first thing, and I mean, it’d fabulous if the complete ratio would simply plummet. I think the thing to remember, it’s my fault, rather than yours. I mean the comments that I made earlier, you need to subdivide the portfolio. So the - I mean, if we’re achieving, for example, I mean, take liability, if we’ve got a near 15% rate increase in liability in Q4, that's only on one particular part of the portfolio. If the loss caused trend around the excess component of that particular book of say 9%, 10%, again, it’s an even smaller part of the portfolio.

So we are seeing the - as you described I guess the jaw is open, I’m not - I’m trying to work here if that’s a good analogy or a bad one. We are seeing that positive margin develop. But it’s in particular parts of the portfolio. I think if you look at the U.S. last year, just the U.S. part of our business, and if you are prepared to drop to one side, you do see a very significant move in the loss ratio. And, of course, that is partly driven by this trend. So I think we are seeing it turn into improved performance, but I don’t think it’s going to plummet, I guess is the point I’m trying to make.

Farooq Hanif

I guess a comment and a question around that very quickly. So obviously your shifting mix as well, so not - more of a question, really. So I mean, if you - I mean, how much further have you got to go on this sort of 52% in specialty and shorter tail lines?

Mario Greco

So the - so I think if you think of how we manage mix from the - I mean, if you look at it on a written basis, I think the portfolio that we have - I mean, ideally, we wanted a bit more specialty in the portfolio in the long run, but for reasons that you’ve talked about recently, doing that in the short run would be completely counterproductive. So from a short-term perspective, I don’t expect major shifts in the portfolio from a written perspective. And obviously it's earning through the liability change has been earning through for the last couple of years.

So from an earning perspective, this will be the first year in which we see the full impact of that. So, I think, I mean, mix will have some effect on it, but I don't expect mix to have a significant negative I’ll say to what you're seeing on rate and loss cost. I mean, the benefits that we talked about earlier allowing for some normal randomness around the claim incidents we expect to see in 2020.

On the cash flow topic and growth rate, so - I mean, you referred to last year, so I won’t rehash 2019. And obviously, there are a number of things that will drive as we come into this year, and absence of some of the interest rate volatility will not be unhelpful to the Life business as we begin 2020. You pointed out the OPL impact and just a reminder for people who may have forgotten what we said in December of 2017, we actually have a higher expectation for cash than earnings because, of course, there's quite a large in-force component to the portfolio.

So, I mean, Life will come up a bit from where it was last year. We talked - I talked about in the past that we're expecting to see something north of $1 billion for Life. And OPL will then impact there. The remainder will be driven by earnings growth. We do expect, as you remember from the Investor Day and this I discussed earlier with James, to see 5% compound annual growth, that will feed into what should be a higher base starting point for 2020.

Farooq Hanif

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Nick Holmes, Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Nick Holmes

Hi there. Thank you very much. Couple of questions. The first is, there's been quite a wide range of experience with social inflation among your U.S. peers, and I wondered what’s your take on that is and how should we read across to Zurich?

And then secondly, Z-ECM’s sensitivity to interest rates is still high, I see, and I just wondered, are you doing anything to reduce that? Thank you.

George Quinn

Yes. Thanks, Nick. So, on the socialization topic, I mean that's partly reflected in the comments I made earlier around this topic of the loss picks for next year. It’s a bit hard for me to make any relative comments on Zurich versus the rest of the market. I mean, I think you guys, know that we have done a number of things already. So, the - I mean, from a mitigation perspective, number one is the price change that we talked about earlier. We’ve obviously shifted the mix of business significantly. If you look at liability in our portfolio, I think we’re down by something 5 points, 6 points compared to where we were four years ago.

If you look at, I mean, something that the U.S. firms has to, or U.S. firms as to us which is around excess, which is not the only place that has the issue, but it seems to have a bit more of it maybe in some other areas. If you compare with something on limits to attachment points, and I'm looking at a graph, as I speak, I can see the limits coming down year-on-year from 2015 and I can see the attachment points rising year-on-year from 2017.

So, I mean, obviously, as that gap closes - it can’t close entirely, otherwise there’s no business to be done, but obviously that combination means that you’re a bit less exposed to that topic. And I think some of the things that we did earlier in the strategic cycle positioned us well for that. So, I mean, we do see that social inflation issue. I think maybe not quite as much as some others for the combination of reasons I've just given you.

On the interest rate topic, and I think I referred to it briefly earlier, I think in response to James's question. So, I mean, at a very long end which is not entirely, but mainly a German topic, I mean, there are some issuers out there who are now issuing some very long-dated bonds and we were discussing it earlier this week. ALM is the focus for us, and we're buying bond which are going to mature in the year '21 or '20 I think we need to be a wee bit careful about, I mean just getting too carried away with the yield topic.

So, we are looking for ways to reduce interest rate sensitivity. Again, there'll be a limit to how far we can go just because our model has none of those features that soften the impact. But I think we would like to bring it down, but try and do that in a relatively pragmatic way.

Nick Holmes

Great. Thank you. That's very interesting. Can I just come back very briefly on social inflation? So, without sounding too arrogant, you kind of think that you anticipated this trend perhaps earlier than some others, so you're pretty comfortable with the position?

George Quinn

I got my boss here next to me shaking his head. So, I mean, I would love to tell you that we knew this was going to happen and we did all of this with this particular scenario in mind. But that would be a lie. I mean we were trying to fix issues that we knew we faced. The post or side effect of that, by doing that hard work at that time, which means that we're in a reasonable place today, but I can't claim that we had foreseen this particular eventuality.

Nick Holmes

Great. [Indiscernible]. Thanks.

Mario Greco

I think we told all of you in 2016 that we will do this and we ended up by following this strategical choice we ended up in the right part of the market. But it’s not because we saw it, just because we wanted to change the nature of our books and the timing was lucky.

Nick Holmes

Makes sense. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Vinit Malhotra, Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you very much. So my question, I have one question only please on the retail and other segment where obviously crop has confused the picture a bit on the underlying combined ratios and in some way in the notes or the comments there is a statement that even excluding crop, the underlying would be better. Could you help us understand that a bit more? Could you provide some more color on how much or what's happening between mid-market or other retail segment or something to help us more? Thank you very much.

George Quinn

Thanks, Vinit. So, I mean, if you put it in context, I'll pick a retail and other. So we are 93.6 for the entire year which is, I would give it my highest accolade of not bad. Obviously, the second half is a bit weaker than the first, so we are 94.6 in the second half. Crop makes up a reasonably significant slug of the premium in the second half of the year and retail we've got about CHF 1.5 billion of earned premium for the year for crop. And the bulk of that appears in the second half.

I mean, crop has an adverse impact on the group overall of 0.6%. Retail is a bit more than half the book. But to keep the math simple, I’m going to assume it’s half. So, you can double it for retail and you can double it again for the second half of the year. So, I think that's why you get this comment that if you adjust that 94.6% down for something like four times the crop impact, you still see an improvement.

Vinit Malhotra

Right. Thanks, George.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Niccolo Dalla Palma, Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Niccolo Dalla Palma

Yes. Just a couple of last questions from me. The -- on the central costs, you still guide to CHF 750 million to CHF 800 million. You did much better in 2019. What would explain the deterioration from there? I think you've pointed out the lower headquarter cost. And the second question is on the reinsurance protections that you have today, nothing changed in the excess protection. Is there any significant change we're flagging on the quarter shares? Thank you.

George Quinn

Great. So, thanks, Niccolo. So, the first question, so you're absolutely right. I mean, we saw a very - a further significant reduction in the central costs last year. We haven't yet been able to pass all of that on to the businesses for various reasons. It’s my intention to do so in 2020, which is why we've guided you back after that slightly higher level of CHF 750 million or maybe slightly higher. So, we’ll pass on the benefits, but with a wee bit of a lag. That's why you see that combination of topics.

On the reinsurance protection, you're absolutely right. So, we haven't changed the attachment points on the kind of aggregate. Not really looking to make any significant changes across the programs. We've had a number of renewals on Jan. 1. Some of the larger – the larger Cat program actually renewed last year for – this is a multiyear contract, so it won't come up for renewal this year. So you won't see, obviously for that reason, a significant change there. So, not much to add on reinsurance actually.

Niccolo Dalla Palma

Thanks.

Operator

The last question is a follow-up from Jim Shuck from Citi. Please go ahead.

James Shuck

Thanks. A couple of follow-ups, please. So, just on Farmers, so I mean GWP growth is around 3%, but the policy in force keep declining with around 2% continuing just at H1. The net promoter scores keep going up though, Mario, and I know that you've been a big proponent of the link between net promoter scores and increased retention. It doesn’t seem to be working at Farmers at least in terms of the policies in force and also given the rollout to East Coast. So, could you could just comment a little bit about what isn’t working at Farmers at least on the P&C side?

Secondly, on the expense base, so the other underwriting expenditure ratio improved to 13.5 points at full year. I think you’ve intimated that the goal is to get better than 13 in time. I’m not really sure what you mean by in time, what kind of time frame you’ve got for that. And are you expecting the absolute level of expenses $9.2 billion on the controlled cost basis, are you expecting those to decline in absolute terms, please?

Mario Greco

Shall I do the first one or the second one first and we come back to Farmers?

James Shuck

Yes.

George Quinn

So, on the expense based topic, I guess, it probably depends on what you ask me and the CEO or you ask someone else. At the Investor Day, I mean, what we indicated, a boat is what we’re looking for. So, we still believe we have inefficiency in the Group and together with the support of the Chief Operating Officer, we're going after that currently. So, you will see a reduction there.

We're also anticipating that - because we expect to see continued growth in retail and for the reasons I gave earlier around the commercial book, actually stronger growth in commercial this year which would be rate-driven, we expect that also to contribute to expense efficiency.

Now, where would that leave us overall? I mean, I think you might see expenses at roughly the same level, maybe slightly reduced compared to prior periods. I mean, there won’t be what you've seen in the course of the last three years. Maybe we're looking for something in the kind of the $400 million range rather than $1.5 billion that you saw before. And time line over the three year period, there’s no other things I would say. The three-year period don't matter. But we're not going to talk about them until we start doing that. So, this expense commitment is for this three-year period.

Mario Greco

Yes, on farmers, two things have been happening and they were absolutely planned and in a sense expected. One is that we're restructuring the agency force. I think we have been showing the characteristic of the new agents that we are hiring, but we're also closing or merging a number of old agencies. And when you do that, there is, of course an attrition. The reason we're doing this, it is by having bigger agencies more structured, we can much better used the power of the data and the capacity to sell products through the forces of these agencies.

And then the second fact is that not only for the reason of the wildfires following the catastrophes, prices have been still growing. And when you grow prices, it’s difficult to go and gain more individual customers. And that’s the law of the market. That’s not even retention or a net promoter score growing can overcome. And fee increase to prices, then you will acquire fewer new customers, so no neck n the prices, then you will acquire few new customers soon. So no new customers and again becomes the one-off maintaining your existing customers. We think that especially in the second half of the year, the numbers will turn into positive customer growth, and we're looking forward to see that happening.

James Shuck

Okay. Thank you.

George Quinn

Sorry, James. Carry on, do you any thoughts?

James Shuck

I just want to thank you. That’s fine. Thanks.

Mario Greco

Okay. Thank you, James.

Richard Burden

Okay. Well, thank you very much everybody for dialing in today. If you do obviously have further questions, then the IR team is available for your calls or questions. And with that, we’ll close the call. Thank you and goodbye.

