AMD: The Trend Continues

One of the items I've covered a lot recently when it comes to chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is short interest. A few years ago, bets against the name were soaring, but the company has done much better, and non-believers have seemingly disappeared. Today, I'm here to provide the latest update on the situation and discuss where the stock stands now.

The most recent peak for short interest came at the end of September 2019, when more than 152.7 million shares were short this name. Since then, as the chart below shows, short interest has declined at almost every bi-monthly update from NASDAQ. The latest value is about 76.5 million shares short, down more than 11.2 million shares in the second half of January, which means that just under 50% of shares short have been covered over the past four months.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

Those that believe in the company might say that this massive drop in short interest is based on improving financial performance, which perhaps has resulted in a short squeeze. While that could be part of it, I've also discussed in a previous article how it may be due to the conversion of convertible bonds. Those that were long the bonds may have been short the stock as a hedge, but as a large number of these debt securities have been exchanged for equity, the short position then gets covered to unwind the pair trade.

In the company's latest earnings report, management stated that principal debt was reduced by $524 million in Q4 2019. From the article I linked to above, we know that, in Q3 2019, there were some meaningful debt to equity conversions, and that trend continued in Q4 but at a larger pace. If we look at the 10-K filing from earlier this month, the outstanding share count was 1.170 billion as of December 28th, 2019, whereas three months earlier, the number stood at 1.114 billion. A small part of that share count increase is likely due to stock-based compensation, but a majority is likely debt to equity conversions.

One thing that has caught my attention is the fact that analysts have become a bit more positive on the business recently. AMD management did provide weaker than expected Q1 guidance, while full year guidance looked a lot better. The street has sent its 2020 full year revenue estimate average basically to the top end of the 28%-30% guidance range currently. The table below shows how this year's revenue average has soared.

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page. *2019 cells in yellow are actual results. Percentage growth figures for this year and next are based on prior year's actual/estimate as of that specific date.)

My surprise comes from the fact that AMD management was a little weak on Q1, plus the notion that 2019's original forecast turned out to be overly optimistic in the end. With last year's yearly guidance taken down a couple of times, I didn't think the street would give AMD such a benefit of the doubt so early on in the year. This would seem to mean that there's more a risk to the downside if revenues don't materialize, versus some room for flexibility if the street was at the lower end of management's revenue guidance range near 28% growth.

As for AMD shares, they have shaken off that weak guidance and rallied to new highs recently as the chart below shows. The stock currently sits about a dollar off that peak, but it also remains about 10% above the average street price target. A lot of the latest leg up is mostly due to waning coronavirus fears sending US markets to new highs as a whole, as the NASDAQ index is up more than 6% so far this month. If the tech sector had been flat for February, I think AMD shares would be a lot closer to $50 now.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, the trend of short interest dropping for Advanced Micro Devices has definitely continued into the new year. While some of this move may be optimism over improving business prospects, I think a good chunk of covering may be the unwinding of a long bond/short equity trade. It just so happens that short interest is at its lowest point since the end of August 2016, which was right before the major capital raise. With shares near their all-time highs and analyst estimates at the top end of guidance, it is now up to management to deliver solid results and keep the rally going.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.