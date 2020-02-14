AT&T: Worse Wireless Outcome Possible

The stock is only good for the 5.5% dividend yield from here.

Judge Victor Marrero's surprise decision to approve the T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) acquisition of Sprint (NYSE:S) is a very negative development for AT&T (NYSE:T). The new T-Mobile has the force and market position to drive towards aggressive customer acquisition in 5G. Long term, the wireless market faces a stronger entrant in DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) likely to prevent a cozy oligopoly with limited desire to compete on prices.

Unfortunately, AT&T isn't likely to see any benefit from consolidation in the sector while trying to execute on a strategy of returning to revenue growth. For these reasons, my investment thesis remains very tepid on the wireless and media giant.

Image Source: T-Mobile website

Bigger Threat

On Tuesday morning, the judge in the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case in the U.S. District Court made a surprise ruling to approve the merger. Sprint was trading at 52-week lows near $4, as the market didn't expect the merger to obtain approval. Sprint ended the day up 77.5% on the surprise dictions by Judge Victor Marrero of US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The company hasn't closed all the steps needed to complete the merger, with the potential appeal of the 13 state attorney generals originally suing to block the merger and the California Public Utilities Commission still needing to sign off on the merger. Regardless, the new T-Mobile expects to close the deal by April 1 with limited risk of the deal not closing now.

The problem for AT&T is that the new T-Mobile is a bigger threat in the wireless space. John Legere took to Twitter to remind the market of their aggressive push into 5G and in-home broadband over the next few years.

John Legere on Twitter

The new T-Mobile is going to be aggressive in the wireless space in the next few years. The agreement with the FCC requires the company to reach 97% 5G coverage within three years and 99% 5G coverage in six years, with 85% of rural America covered.

Already Can't Compete

Even with a weak Sprint last year, AT&T wasn't very competitive in the domestic wireless market. During 2019, Sprint donated ~2% of service revenues in the wireless market. The combination with T-Mobile should eliminate this market share donation and leave AT&T as the weakest player in the sector behind both the new T-Mobile and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

For Q4, AT&T saw mobility revenues grow a meager 0.8% due to service revenues getting a 1.8% boost from prepared subscribers and ARPU growth. The company was already facing margin pressure with EBITDA margins down 50 basis point to 54.0%.

Source: AT&T Q4'19 investor briefing

Investors need to remember this is the good business. The whole Communications segment was down 1.9% over the prior Q4 with revenues of $36.5 billion. If Mobility revenues can't offset the Entertainment declines from declining pay-TV subs, AT&T isn't going to achieve revenue growth targets of 1% to 2%, especially as the domestic wireless space becomes more competitive in the next year.

Even worse, the requirements for the merger are the DOJ provisions for T-Mobile to establish DISH Network as a competitive fourth player in 5G wireless. Specifically, the Judge made insinuations that DISH CEO Charlie Ergen made credible statements to the Court regarding strategic partnerships for the company to utilize valuable spectrum to quickly become a competitive threat to the market.

...the Court is persuaded that the presence of Dish as a new entrant will constitute a substantial incentive to competition... Dish is undeniably well-equipped to enter the market by virtue of its large spectrum portfolio, which is worth roughly $22 billion and rivals Verizon's in size. This large spectrum position combines significant quantities of both low-and mid-band spectrum capable of supporting highly data-intensive consumer uses.

The DOJ settlement with T-Mobile for the deal to go forward included providing the following to DISH Network:

Sell Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint prepaid for $5 billion.

Divest certain spectrum assets.

Make available 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

Provide wholesale access to the T-Mobile network for a period of seven years.

Considering DISH Network already has spectrum assets comparable to Verizon, the satellite-TV provider, along with a partner, is poised to become a major player in the wireless sector. DISH is allowed to sign up a 50% partner, and the NY Post thinks the deal got Judge Victor Marrero's approval based on a credible plan for a partner already lineup up by Ergen.

Based on the new realities of the wireless space, AT&T isn't going to see revenue rebound in the 1% to 2% range forecasted by their executives. The company just reported Q4 revenues declined by 2.4%, and analyst estimates for slight growth in the next few years appear too aggressive now.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the new realities in the domestic wireless space make AT&T a tepid position to hold. An investor should continue collecting the 5.5% dividend yield, but the business model is going to be under extreme pressure over the next few years.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.