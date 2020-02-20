Tanger Factory Outlet: The Duck Test

Locations, sales per square, same store NOI growth, tenancy, and future prospects are all fairly similar.

In reality, outlet centers are more comparable to Class B mall REITs.

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

The brick and mortar retail market is overbuilt. Amazon-like (AMZN) companies are quickly stealing market share. And the weakest retailers (and landlords) are paying the price.

Class B malls in secondary / tertiary locations are faced with elevated tenant bankruptcies, rent concessions and dropping same store NOI.

On the other hand...

Class A malls in densely populated urban locations continue to do very well. Their sales per square foot are rising at a fast pace, rents are increasing, and NOI is resilient even in a time period that many would describe as the "retail apocalypse." The reason why Class A malls do so well is because:

They enjoy the best locations with high population density and growth.

They have become mixed use "live-work-play" destinations.

Retailers will always want to have flagship stores at the best properties.

Luxury goods are not purchased online: Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Gucci.

And ultimately as the weaker malls die, it benefits the stronger malls.

Therefore, if you are to invest in mall REITs, you should make sure to own Class A urban properties and ditch the rest.

Where do outlet centers fit into all of this? Are outlet centers more similar to Class B or Class A malls?

Investors in Tanger Outlets (SKT) want to think that they own high-quality properties that are equivalent to Class A malls. In reality, when you look at the underlying real estate, the results, and the future prospects, outlet centers aren't any better than struggling Class B malls. This is of course very bad news for SKT shareholders because Class B mall REITs have done very poorly and it suggests that SKT may have further to fall.

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

Outlets and Class B Malls: More Similar Than Different

We compare Tanger Outlets to Class B and Class A mall REITs on five factors:

Property location Sales per square foot NOI growth Tenancy Future prospects

Locations are more similar to Class B malls:

In real estate, the three most important investment criteria are: Location, location, location. And in a day and age in which everything can be ordered online, this applies more than ever.

Class A mall REITs such as Macerich (MAC) have enormous demographics in close proximity to their properties and this is the main reason why they do so well. On the other hand, the Class B mall REITs Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Associates (CBL) suffer from 4-5x lower population density:

source

The goal of outlet centers is to offer the best prices available to shoppers. And to be price competitive, you need to keep cost low. Therefore, outlets are generally built outside of city centers in more remote locations where land is cheap and abundant. You will often need to drive half an hour to get to your closest outlet center. Example of an outlet center:

source

Clearly, this is not the type of location you want to own. You would much rather own a highly urban property that can tap into an enormous pool of shoppers living in close proximity. Picture of Santa Monica Place, a Class A mall located right in the heart of Santa Monica:

source

Outlets are nothing like Class A malls when it comes to locations. They are much more similar to Class B properties.

Sales per square foot are similar to Class B malls:

The weaker locations also are reflected in the sales per square foot.

Class A malls in densely-populated areas commonly generate upward of $800 per square foot. In comparison, Class B malls generate $350-400 per square foot.

Guess how much Tanger Outlet centers generate? $395 per square foot.

These are lower productivity properties with lower sales, just like Class B malls. How have these sales evolved over the past years?

Class A malls have enjoyed very rapid growth in sales per square foot:

source

Yet, Tanger Outlets have struggled to maintain stable sales per square foot, just like other Class B mall REITs.

The level of sales and their growth are very similar to those of inferior Class B mall properties - not those of Class A malls.

NOI growth is more similar to Class B malls:

Class A malls have managed to keep growing their same store NOI even despite the unusually high retail bankruptcies of recent years.

For 2020, Macerich (MAC), Simon Property (SPG) and other class A mall REITs are guiding for low single digit growth and an acceleration in 2021. They have been able to grow same store NOI by 3%-4% per year in the past many years.

Class B malls have struggled with dropping same store NOI as they were hit with more store closures and had greater difficulties in releasing space.

CBL (CBL), the weakest of all mall REITs, has guided for 8%-9% negative NOI growth in 2020, and these numbers are so bad that many expect CBL to eventually go bankrupt.

Tanger Outlets has guided for similar results in 2020 with 7%-8% negative NOI growth. These are Class B mall numbers.

Tenancy is more similar to Class B malls:

The superior locations and higher sales of class A malls gives them much more flexibility. They are able to attract much more potential tenants and concepts to lease space at their properties.

Class A mall REITs have aggressively used this advantage to diversify away from traditional shopping over the past years. They added more entertainment, restaurants, services, office space, fitness centers, and many more uses. As such, these properties are quickly becoming mixed-use destinations in urban locations. It makes them sustainable in the long run even as Amazon keeps stealing market share.

Class B malls are following the same strategy but they are having more difficulties because of their inferior locations.

Outlet centers are even a step behind from Class B malls here. Their inferior locations combined with their unique layouts are poorly suited for anything else than shopping.

Therefore, to this day, outlet centers remain pure shopping destinations that are poorly located (relatively speaking). This also explains why they have struggled to grow sales, suffer from elevated bankruptcies, and suffer from rapidly dropping NOI.

Future Prospects are more similar to Class B malls:

Class A malls always will be able to adapt and strive because of their superior locations and high sales productivity.

However, Class B malls and outlets are in a tougher place. Most will probably survive, but because of their inferior locations, they will suffer more in the coming years.

This is not just an opinion. It's already reflected in the numbers. Outlets and Class B malls are struggling with dropping same-store NOI and stagnating sales. In the meantime, class A mall REITs continue to post positive growth.

Outlet Centers Get a Failing Grade

Many mistakenly believe that outlet centers are the best brick and mortar retail properties to own in 2020.

We believe that they are the worst. Even worse than Class B malls.

I would not even put them in the same phrase as Class A malls. These are two completely different properties.

Class A malls:

Urban location with high population density and growth

Mixed use destination with a lot of non-retail uses

Strong results and future prospects

Outlet centers (similar to Class B malls):

Remote locations with low population density and growth

Pure shopping with high exposure to apparel retailing

Poor results and questionable prospects.

SKT bulls will commonly look at the past and tell you that it's a "blue-chip" with a strong track record of shareholder value creation. That's true. But what happened in the past is irrelevant in this case. The retail world is changing quickly and you need to adapt.

Department stores were once the hot thing. Now look at Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), and J.C Penney (JCP). The department store model is outdated and it probably won't ever regain its former glory.

Outlet centers appear to going through the same existential crisis. They are pure shopping destinations in remote locations. But in 2020, we do not need that anymore, and the world's biggest and fastest-growing outlet center is Amazon.com. Simply competing on price for apparel shopping does not sound like a sustainable model.

Bottom Line

SKT trades at a cheap valuation and high dividend yield. Anything can happen in the short run, but given the elevated risks, and questionable long-term prospects, the deep discount is somewhat understandable.

If you want to invest in mall REITs, it's much easier to make a bull case for Class A mall REITs such as Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG).

Their valuations also have been dragged to historically low levels, but their future prospects are much stronger and predictable than those of outlet centers.

At High Yield Landlord, we think like landlords when we invest in REITs. And we much rather be the landlord of urban malls than remote outlets in 2020.

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.