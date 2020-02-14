Trump Re-Election May Bring More Flexibility To Fuel Efficiency Rules, Favoring GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler

Automakers siding with the administration could find themselves in a favorable position in the event of a Trump second term.

Rejecting compromise reached with California, Trump administration seeks to nullify waiver granted to California since 1968 to set its own air quality standards and, effectively, fuel economy.

With less than nine months remaining before the presidential election, the global auto industry faces two possible outcomes that could bear on its near-term financial results.

A victory for President Donald Trump would likely be positive for General Motors Co. (GM), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) and perhaps some smaller players that are siding with the administration's view of fuel-efficiency regulation.

Trump has endeavored to roll back stringent Obama-era fuel efficiency regulations that automotive executives maintain are difficult, if not impossible, to meet without radically reducing the size and weight of vehicles, possibly compromising their safety and making them less appealing to consumers. To comply with standards, automakers also have been accelerating development of gas-electric hybrids and battery electric vehicles (EVs), which improve the average fuel efficiency of the entire fleet that is based mostly on gasoline-powered vehicles.

Thus, GM, Toyota and Nissan are developing EVs - yet by siding with the administration, they seem to be betting on a less aggressive schedule for the rollout of new EV technology to consumers.

In the event of a Trump defeat by the eventual Democratic candidate, the tougher fuel efficiency regulations likely would stay in place - and could get even more stringent. Automakers would need to invest even more quickly and aggressively on electrification, with no firm promise that consumers will buy EVs, which so far have elicited a tepid response from the marketplace.

Ford Motor Co. (F), Honda Motor Co. (HMC), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) - by opposing Trump - are betting that a new administration will foster policy that requires EVs sooner and, therefore, larger investments to retool factories, develop battery resources and persuade the public to accept the new technology.

A Tangled Political Web

When the Trump administration in August 2018 proposed nullifying California's waiver from federal air-quality rules, first granted in 1968, it was a signal that the Golden State's imposition of strict automotive fuel economy standards for the rest of the U.S. might end.

California and twenty-two states immediately sued the administration in federal court to reverse the decision. Depending on how courts ultimately rule, the U.S. auto industry may be allowed to meet less stringent fuel efficiency standards and will face less pressure to develop and sell partially electrified and battery EVs.

Should a Democratic candidate win in November, the new president almost certainly would restore California's waiver. In that case, tough Obama-era fuel economy rules likely would return, consistent with the political party's stance against fossil fuels as a means of slowing climate change.

Automakers Can't Be Caught Flat-footed

Those automakers that have prepared for stricter rules, with aggressive investments in electrification, might - might! -be better positioned to respond to new-vehicle demand. But investing heavily in electrification in the event of lax regulations, cheap gasoline and resulting weak demand could be catastrophic. GM has earmarked a whopping $2.2 billion for one EV plant in Detroit and related development costs. Ford's electrification drive will cost $11.5 billion.

The Trump administration earlier had proposed freezing standards at the 2020 level, while California favors 5% annual tightening imposed during the Obama era. Lately, the White House has signaled it may agree to a 1.5% compromise increase and could propose such a change by the end of the year.

But if President Trump gets a second term, California's authority to set its own standard could be canceled by the U.S. Supreme Court - possibly bringing a relaxation of rules. The president has asserted that less stringent fuel efficiency standards will keep sticker prices in check, stimulate demand and help the entire industry.

Lack of Clarity

In the meantime, the auto industry faces the worst of all possible alternatives: Uncertainty. Without clarity on fuel efficiency standards, automakers can't be sure which technologies and designs will allow them to comply with the law.

States that follow California emission standards Source: Wall Street Journal

Ford - whose executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. is an outspoken environmentalist - attempted and failed to negotiate a compromise between the Trump administration and California, eventually deciding to side with the state and its position in favor of stricter standards.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The automakers' investment, design and manufacturing strategies with respect to meeting U.S. fuel efficiency standards are made more complicated by differing - and stricter - regulations covering fossil fuels abroad, especially in the European Union and China. Global vehicle architectures, to the extent possible, must comply with global regulations to optimize economies of scale.

Full-size Pickups Are Key

One factor especially important for the U.S. and Detroit-based automakers will be rules governing full-size pickup trucks, the industry's least fuel-efficient models that are also Detroit's biggest moneymakers. The big pickups are sold only in the U.S. So far, Detroit-based automakers have been able to design and sell pickups (and pickup-based SUVs) that meet U.S. regulations, prove popular with American consumers and provide prodigious cash and profit.

Depending on electoral politics, fuel-efficiency rules could get tougher for pickup trucks. Ford, which is developing a battery-powered F Series, and GM, whose GMC division will build a Hummer pickup, are hedging with pickups and SUVs that don't rely solely on gasoline or diesel fuel. Tesla (TSLA) announced it will build an electric pickup it calls Cybertruck.

Partial image of GMC Hummer EV pickup truck Source: GM

Staying on good terms with the current administration has been tricky for U.S. automakers, given the president's vocal opposition to closing plants in the U.S. and to investing in manufacturing in Mexico. The Justice Department began and then closed an antitrust investigation against those automakers siding with California. President Trump may have assumed he was assisting the auto industry by relaxing fuel economy rules; he didn't quite see that U.S. automakers are rarely of one mind.

Nevertheless, those automakers that backed Trump's position on fuel economy - GM, Toyota, FCA and Nissan - could find themselves in the administration's good graces and a favorable position if a second term happens. Likewise, those siding with California and stricter standards - Ford, Honda, VW and BMW - may have to decide whether it's time to fold a losing hand.

For the investor, the strategy and positioning of each automaker with respect to fuel economy and its legal and political context will prove more and more consequential to financial performance and to return on equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.