Lyft: Not Enough

The market doesn't want to see another year with EBITDA losses of $450 million.

Despite some positive indications from a competitor, Lyft (LYFT) dipped 10% due to the lack of a reasonable path to profits. The ride-sharing company still remains a revenue growth story that lacks the financial discipline or capability of generating positive cash flows, while competition is lining up in the future. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock.

Flawed Business Model

A lot of investors like to view Lyft as a software platform, but the biggest problem with the company is that close to 50% of revenues go to costs of revenues, while a substantial part of booking goes to drivers. True software companies don't have such high variable costs that continue to rise along with every additional ride.

Lyft has drastically improved contribution margin over the last year, but the higher margin hasn't kept the operational costs from exploding. The biggest problem remaining for the ride-share service is the lack of pricing power for the superior service the sector delivers.

For Q4, Lyft generated $550 million in contribution on revenues of $1.0 billion for a 54.0% margin, but the company still lost millions. The adjusted EBITDA margin was still 12.9% for a loss of $131 million.

Lyft still spends 68.5% of revenues on operating expenses. Even this number improved by 16 percentage points in the last year, but the losses are still substantial for a business topping $1 billion in quarterly revenues.

These numbers were almost entirely assigned to a reduction in sales and marketing expenses. Lyft only spent 18% of revenues on sales and marketing in the quarter versus 33% in the same period a year ago. Other operating expenses such as R&D and G&A were approximately the same percentage of revenues, showing no leverage in the system.

Particularly, the management team called out a boost in rider activity following the IPO. One has to wonder whether Lyft can continue to attract riders while lowering marketing expenses by $25 million YoY once the IPO pop disappears this year.

The ride-share companies aren't forecasting much improvement from the EBITDA loss levels in 2020. The Lyft Q1 guidance has the adjusted EBITDA loss improving by over $70 million during the quarter, but the full year loss of at least $450 million is problematic. Lyft is forecasting the last three quarters of the year to average EBITDA losses of at least $100 million.

Combined with the $1.25 to $1.45 billion EBITDA loss of Uber Technologies (UBER), the ride-sharing competitors are still forecasting annual losses of nearly $1.9 billion on the high end. Investors shouldn't favorably weigh Uber being adjusted EBITDA positive during Q4 as the trends suggest this won't necessarily preclude the company from reverting back in EBITDA losses in Q1'21 and most of next year.

Lyft has made a fantastic improvement in their financial prospects, but the company remains far away from breakeven. The goal remains EBITDA breakeven in Q4'21, or nearly 2 years away.

A lot of problems can pop up during this time, including the introduction of robo-taxi competitors. The problem with having substantial business units without generating profits is that the size, scale, and excitement over the business prospects drive competition in a sector where interest shouldn't actually exist.

Lyft has limited flexibility to counter a more competitive environment where Tesla (TSLA) and Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) enter the ride-share marketplace via autonomous vehicles. These companies have more advanced AV programs and available capital. Lyft can't even generate reasonable profits with competition mostly from one competitor and public transportation, much less another handful of competitors without the costs of drivers.

Even with a cash balance of $2.8 billion, Lyft is by far the smallest company involved in the race towards robotaxis. The company will see the balance dwindle during the year with an ending balance closer to only $2.3 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft doesn't have the financial prospects warranting an investment. The number two company in a sector facing growing competition threats isn't a desirable position. The stock looks set for a rebound after reaching support, but Lyft isn't a viable long-term investment to hold on any rally.

