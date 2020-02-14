Siemens Gamesa Might Be Fully Acquired By Siemens Energy Soon

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY, OTCPK:SMAWF) will buy Iberdrola SA's (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) 8.1 percent stake in wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY). Siemens will pay a price of €1.1 billion, or €20 per share. Once the transaction is completed, it will own 67 percent of the company.

As Siemens intends to spin off its shares of Siemens Gamesa, alongside its Gas and Power division, into a new company called Siemens Energy, I believe that a takeover of the remaining 33 percent of outstanding shares is a distinct possibility. Below, I will explain my thesis in more detail.

Siemens Gamesa SWT-6.0-154 offshore windturbines. Source: Siemens Gamesa

The End Of A Complicated Partnership

The Siemens-Iberdrola partnership was not always an easy one. The quarrels between the two largest shareholders negatively affected Siemens Gamesa's business. For example, Iberdrola terminated service and maintenance contracts for several Spanish wind parks. The conflict escalated further after Siemens announced its intention to spin off its energy division, including its stake in Siemens Gamesa. The two companies repeatedly met in court over various issues. Now, all those disputes will be settled, and the parties have signed a cooperation agreement covering projects for wind power generation and for improving the distribution grid. For these projects, Iberdrola will be a customer of Siemens Gamesa as well as Siemens, both of which will be granted exclusive negotiation rights "for a limited period of time".

After The Siemens Energy Spin-Off, A Takeover Of Siemens Gamesa Makes Sense

Going forward, a majority stake of Siemens Gamesa will be part of Siemens Energy. In the long run, a separately listed Siemens Gamesa does not make too much sense for a public Siemens Energy. After all, it is far from cheap to maintain a listing.

The acquisition of the remaining third of Siemens Gamesa would, furthermore, increase the size of Siemens Energy's renewable power business by almost 50 percent. That way, the new company could improve the balance between conventional and renewable energy sources within its portfolio. A shift towards sustainable energy seems inevitable. Thus, it would be preferable for Siemens Energy to be proactive about it. Siemens Gamesa's orders are growing (+81.2 percent YoY as of Q1). Meanwhile, the order volume of the Gas and Power division shrank by 9 percent YoY as of Q1.

The wind turbine business would, on the other hand, be in a better position to actively take part in the sector's consolidation as part of a larger, financially more potent company.

However, I believe it is more likely that Siemens Energy would take over Siemens Gamesa after its own IPO. In that case, it would be able to offer its own stock instead of cash in order to pay for the transaction. That would also be a rather elegant way for Siemens, the parent, to reduce its relative stake in Siemens Energy. Notably, Siemens explicitly cited the ability to use own shares for acquisitions as one of the reasons to IPO one of its other subsidiaries, Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF, OTCPK:SMMNY).

Risks And Downsides

The company has not announced any plans to acquire further Siemens Gamesa shares. Neither am I aware of any media reports indicating such plans as at the time of writing. I believe that a takeover would be a logical step for Siemens Energy once the spin-off has been completed. Nonetheless, as of now, that is basically speculation on my part. I urge readers to keep that fact in mind.

Siemens Gamesa has reported declining revenues (-11.6 percent YoY) and negative EBIT for the first quarter. So, despite the increase in orders and the growing backlog, there is not really a case to be made for imminent upside potential without an external catalyst. Therefore, I would advise readers to exercise caution with regard to an investment in Siemens Gamesa if one does not agree with my assessment of the possibility and likelihood of a takeover.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I think that it would make great sense for Siemens (or, more precisely, Siemens Energy) to fully acquire and integrate Siemens Gamesa. For Siemens Gamesa shareholders too, that would be good news. Any takeover offer would be likely to include a considerable premium, and Siemens has already shown its willingness to pay up to €20 per share. Admittedly, there is no guarantee that a potential future bid, if indeed there is one, would meet or exceed that price. Nonetheless, I think that it may serve as an orientation mark. Based on the current share price of around €15 per share, this would translate to a premium of about a third.

Siemens Energy is scheduled to go public in 2020. Assuming that an offer for Siemens Gamesa would be made not too long after the IPO, the potential return appears to be rather attractive. Keeping an eye on the further development, particularly once Siemens Energy has been spun off, may very well be worth the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I can not guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.