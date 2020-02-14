Yelp, Inc. (YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yelp, Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

February 13, 2020 17:00 ET

Company Participants

Ronald Clark - Head, Investor Relations

Jeremy Stoppelman - Chief Executive Officer

James Miln - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jed Nachman - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Salmon - BMO Capital Markets

Shweta Khajuria - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Patterson - Raymond James

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Omar Dessouky - Wells Fargo Securities

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Anthony Duplisea - SunTrust

Ygal Arounian - Wedbush

Sean Henderson - D.A. Davidson

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to Yelp's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over