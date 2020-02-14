USOI: The Defensive Play On Crude Oil

The crude markets are bullish due to tightening supply factors and USOI will be a good way to play the rally if you are looking for dividends.

With a current year-to-date loss of greater than 11%, the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) has been a hard trade in 2020, with a global rout in crude prices dragging down shares. In this piece, I will argue that I believe that now is a good time to buy the ETN if you are a defensive investor looking to earn dividends while participating in the bullish fundamentals of crude oil.

About the ETN

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the oil market fundamentals, we need to first focus on exactly what USOI is. The reason why we should begin our analysis here is that if you’re reading an article about USOI, there’s a very good chance that you already have a view on oil markets and you’re shopping for which ETP to trade to best express this view.

USOI is actually a fairly complicated instrument in that it really is a complete investment strategy all in one note. Put simply, USOI is a covered call strategy which simulates holding the USO ETF and selling a covered call against the position roughly 6% out of the money on an ongoing basis. The premium from selling this call is paid out to shareholders in the form of a dividend. There are several things to unpack and analyze here.

First off, let’s start at a very basic level. USOI is a covered call strategy. This means that in the event that oil sees a moderate to strong trend in crude oil, USOI will underperform basically all ETPs which offer direct and unlevered exposure to crude oil. For this reason, the optimal time to hold USOI would be an environment in which price is either declining or trading sideways.

The second thing to consider here is that even though you’ve got the covered call strategy offering extra yield to shareholders, you simply can’t escape the fact that roll yield still eats away at share value through time as long as WTI remains in contango. To understand the impact of this, here is the comparison of the price change of WTI versus the price change of USO in a given year.

As you can see, in most years, USO underperforms the actual price movements of WTI due to contango in the front two contracts of WTI futures. The basic idea here is that futures prices tend to roll up or down in value towards the front of the curve, so with USO (and of course USOI) holding exposure in the second month futures, you’ll see either a gain or loss in value depending on the structure of the market. As can be seen in the chart below, the front two contracts of WTI are generally in contango (front priced cheaper than the back).

This tangibly means that for the most part, USO will be rolling exposure into a higher priced contract which will be approaching the front of the curve through decline in value on a relative basis in a typical month. This is the reason why USO has strongly underperformed versus the actual price of crude for several years. Last year was a bit of an exception in that notable strength in the WTI curve led to a good proportion of the year experiencing backwardation, which meant that USO actually outperformed the price change of WTI since the exposure in lower-priced contracts was gaining on the trade up towards the front of the curve.

All this said, this pitfall of USO is not avoided by USOI. USOI is exposed to roll since it is an ETN which is premised on USO – so what happens to USO will happen to USOI. And given that the market has moved back into contango over the past few weeks, USOI is now delivering negative roll yield which means that you will generally see a slight drag on returns due to its futures holding converging towards spot by declining in value.

The key question for shareholders of USOI is this: will the dividend yield more than compensate for the losses from roll yield as well as any general decline in the price of oil? It is my belief that at these current levels, the dividend yield will surpass this threshold primarily due to my bullish bias on crude oil. As we’ll discuss in the next section, I believe that now is a great time to buy into the crude pullback and that in the coming weeks, we will continue to see crude price higher.

Crude Markets

We’ve spent a lot of time discussing the finer points of USOI’s methodology because again, if you’re reading a piece about USOI, you’re pretty far into the weeds in terms of oil market ETP offerings. For a larger strategic view of crude oil, however, I am quite bullish due to the continued decline in inventories on a year-over-year basis.

Crude stock change has been caught in a downtrend which means that as long as this trend continues, the market is going to continue to become more fundamentally tight. The reason this is happening is that first off, production growth is slowing.

And second off, OPEC continues to tighten crude exports to importing nations.

The reason why both of these are bullish factors is that each has powerful forces at work behind the scenes, which are demonstrating restraint in some form or fashion to increase the price of oil.

For example, on the production side, growth is slowing due to bankruptcies which have basically arisen from Wall Street banks pulling back on lending to cash-flow negative operators. This means that producers are focusing on the highest return projects and tightening belts, which is slowing production growth.

On the OPEC side, it has a demonstrated vested interest in higher prices and we’re basically at the price level where OPEC started the current round of cuts in late 2018 once again. In other words, OPEC has clearly signaled that it will defend this level of price which means that we can expect OPEC to be proactive to price approaching these levels going forward. Indeed, we are already seeing OPEC work on the next phase of cuts to prop up the market.

Going forward, I view that these twin pressures (capital discipline for producers and OPEC cuts) will be in effect until the price of crude rises enough to end the pressure. Given that this pressure continued through the recent price rally, I believe that the market has higher highs ahead as OPEC and banks continue to withhold for higher prices. It’s a great day to buy oil to capture this coming trend and USOI makes for an interesting play if your focus is to gain dividends from the rally.

Conclusion

USOI is a unique instrument in the oil ETP space which offers dividends in exchange for an upside trade in USO. Despite its benefits, you can’t escape roll yield through USOI which unfortunately is a current toll on shares. The crude markets are bullish due to tightening supply factors and USOI will be a good way to play the rally if you are looking for dividends.

