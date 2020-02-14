The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's January Taxable Account Update

January marks the start of the 3rd year that I have tracked this information and there are new charts that provide a fresh perspective how the account has changed since its inception.

VF Corporation has dropped from 52-week-highs to a few dollars above its 52-week-low so we added this dividend aristocrat to the Taxable portfolio.

A number of purchases were made in the Taxable account during the month of January as John and Jane added additional capital to the account. The primary use of these funds will be in short-term certificates of deposit and bonds but some of these funds will be used to make additional purchases of stocks that look attractively priced.

I will discuss the existing positions that we added to later in the article but I wanted to start by discussing VF Corporation (VFC) because this position is new to the Taxable account as the price drop made the stock to attractive to pass up. VFC is currently down almost -17% YTD and the current dividend yield rests at 2.31%.

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, VFC has generally become overpriced when its dividend drops below 2% and is undervalued when the dividend yield exceeds 2.4%.

Source: YCharts

There are a number of attractive qualities that make VFC a worthwhile addition to the portfolio:

Avg Dividend Yield FY-2019 - 2.15%

Avg Dividend Yield FY-2018 - 2.07%

Avg 5-Year Dividend Growth - 12.75%

Avg 10-Year Dividend Growth - 13.04%

Payout Ratio - 58.24%

46 Years of Consecutive Dividend Increases

I have personally been long VFC for several months now in my own portfolio which is another reason why I saw this as a great time to add in John and Jane's portfolio. Their account has reached the point where it is well-established and we have continued to emphasize the addition of high-quality dividend growth stocks because we want to make sure this is a portfolio that can last over the long-term.

I plan to write a separate stand-alone article about VFC sometime during the next month.

Client Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial adviser and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next year. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of three companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of January in the Taxable account and includes the following:

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Realty Income (O)

WP Carey (WPC)

Iron Mountain - Shares haven't done much over the last several months and remain attractively priced compared with previous valuations. The stock has developed a strong support point at $30/share which is close to a P/AFFO multiple of 10.0x (I consider shares to be attractive at anything less than $32/share). IRM will be announcing its Q4-2019 earnings on February 13th, 2020 which will give more insight into initiatives like Project Summit which is expected to deliver roughly $80 million in benefits in 2020 and over $200 million of annual run-rate EBTIDA benefits by the end of 2022.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.611/share per quarter to $.6185/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.474/share compared with the previous $2.444/share. This results in a current yield of 7.74% based on a share price of $31.97.

Realty Income - Like clockwork, John and Jane received their regular quarterly dividend increase from the monthly dividend company. Unfortunately, we have been unable to accumulate any more shares of Realty Income due to the fact that its share price has reached a sky-high valuation that is too rich for my taste. Q4-2019 earnings are set to take place on February 19, 2020, where analysts expect the company will come in at the higher end of guidance.

The dividend was increased from $.227/share per month to $.2275/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.73/share compared with the previous $2.724/share. This results in a current yield of 3.48% based on a share price of $80.08.

WP Carey - When I look at WPC I see a company with problems similar to Realty Income in that they both make small quarterly increases and the second issue is that there is limited upside. WPC's shares really took off over the last year and pushed the stock price up to a P/FFO multiple as high as 20.8x but have since dropped to a multiple of 19.22x. WPC has continued to use its size to continue strengthening its portfolio and decreasing its cost of debt while investors benefit from the current yield of 4.87%.

The dividend was increased from $1.036/share per quarter to $1.038/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.152/share compared with the previous $4.144/share. This results in a current yield of 4.87% based on a share price of $85.01.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 44 unique positions as of market close on February 10, 2020. We make the following purchases in the Taxable account during the month of January.

Schlumberger (SLB) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $35.68/share.

VF Corporation (VFC) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $84.94/share.

VFC - Purchased 10 Shares @ $82.63/share.

Washington Trust (WASH) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $47.10/share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Purchased 10 Shares @$62.79/share.

Mesabi Royalty Trust (MSB) - Purchased 50 Shares @ $21.08/share.

There we no shares sold in the Taxable account during the month of January.

January Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of January was up significantly year-over-year with several stocks being added to the Taxable account at the beginning of the year as a result of stock market weakness.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I am experimenting with new charts that give a different perspective on the dividend income received. I expect that these charts will provide more value as the dividend updates for 2020 start to take shape. Let me know if you have any suggestions in the comments about potential graphs and/or tables that you believe would add more value.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

What I find interesting about the graph above is that the months with the highest monthly income did not increase significantly in 2019 when compared with 2018. These are the months that align with the MLP distributions and most of the increase comes from the quarterly increases provided by those investments. As for the remaining months (particularly the months with the lowest dividend income), we see that the lows have continued to steadily climb and are trending upwards. This is starting to improve because of the focus on higher-quality stocks which have a tendency to pay in March, April, June, July, September, October, December, and January. Overall, I'm extremely pleased to see the consistency of John and Jane's dividend income stream improving even though this is entirely unintentional because I do make decisions to purchase stocks based on when they pay their dividend.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases. This table will also reflect the decrease in dividend income in the event there is a dividend cut and/or we reduce exposure to a position. As a general rule, we do not typically sell out of positions in the Taxable account and therefore it is unlikely that we will see a dividend decrease because of this.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Unlike 2018 vs 2019, the dividend growth is now much more reasonable (the increase from 2018 to 2019 was nearly 18% and a large portion was the result of investing proceeds that John and Jane deposited into the account).

On the topic of proceeds deposited into the account, John and Jane were able to deposit $100k back into the account after having recently withdrawn $137k in a private real estate transaction.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The $100k deposited came from the sale of their assets and was intended to replenish some of the funds that had been taken from the account. Most of these funds will likely be invested in short-term instruments including treasuries, municipal bonds, and certificates of deposit. The majority of these funds have not been deployed and are still currently sitting as cash as shown in the image below.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

In the January 2019 Taxable account update, John and Jane were sitting on unrealized capital gains of $7,570.01 and are currently sitting on unrealized capital gains of $25,644.81. The figures used in the image above are accurate as of February 10th, 2020.

Conclusion

One reason that January of 2018 saw such high dividend income was because of a special dividend issued by Old Republic International (ORI) in the amount of $400. I am extremely pleased to see that the dividend income for 2020 has exceeded the previous January high achieved in 2018 and that came without the issuance of any special dividends.

Here are some key takeaways from the Taxable account:

The average dividend income per month is estimated to be $1,320.77 in FY-2020 (before future dividend increases) and compares to an average monthly income of $1,271.48 in FY-2019.

The Taxable account is estimated to generate a total dividend income of $15,849.27 for FY-2020 (before future dividend increases). This is roughly 3.9% higher than the $15,257.75 generated in FY-2019.

For those who have previously followed my work, they should remember that I try to do a makeover for these articles at the beginning of each year and most of the changes come from those who read and comment on my articles. I have already made a few changes but would love to hear feedback on any additional changes that would create more value for those who read my work.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), VF Corporation (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, MCD, T, TXN, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.