Starbucks: Upside Once The Coronavirus Crisis Calms Down

While the stock has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the growth prospects for Starbucks remain strong.

In a previous article back in December, I asserted that dividend growth would become a more important consideration for investors in Starbucks (SBUX), as earnings growth and the market for Starbucks in general may be maturing.

When looking at the performance of Starbucks over the past few months, we see that the stock saw a significant rise heading into 2020, with the stock’s subsequent decline owing to the market contagion caused by the coronavirus.

The coronavirus crisis has also had a signficant effect on operations in China, with Starbucks having closed half of its stores in China.

That said, when looking at the Q1 Fiscal 2020 results for Starbucks, we can see that growth in income is outpacing growth in revenues for both the American market and internationally, while operating margins continue to grow.

Americas

International

This is an encouraging sign, as it suggests that Starbucks is becoming increasingly less dependent on store growth in order to bolster revenues, and instead is boosting its revenue per store.

Indeed, the recent fiscal report states that Starbucks has been seeing an expansion in operating margin, driven by “sales leverage, supply chain efficiencies, the impact of the conversions of certain retail businesses to fully licensed markets andlower restructuring and impairment charges, partially offset by product mix shift and strategic investments”.

Let’s take a look at EV to EBITDA for this stock over the past five years:

We can see that the EV to EBITDA ratio is trading at roughly the same levels that it was at the end of 2015, yet EBITDA itself has significant growth during this period.

In this regard, while Starbucks may be more expensive on this basis relative to 2018, for example – the stock looks like it still has upside on a holistic basis.

It is quite possible that the stock will descend further given the disruption to the company’s operations in China. However, recent financial performance suggests that the company is performing strongly in other regards, and this could mean a significant buying opportunity.

Moreover, an article from the Motley Fool illustrates that Starbucks has not only been successful at growing revenue, but specifically have been successful at growing year-over-year comparable sales, which is a measure of how well the company retains customers and profits from existing operations. In Q2 2018, comparable sales growth in the U.S. was at 2%. However, comparable sales growth for 2020 was at 6%, peaking at 7% in Q3 2019.

These figures support the fact that growth in income has been outpacing growth in revenues, simply due to the fact that Starbucks is showing success in bolstering its margins across existing stores.

Coming back to the subject of dividends, we see that the company currently has a dividend yield of 1.9%, with a payout ratio of just over 50%:

That said, we can see that the dividend yield has seen a significant fall since 2018:

In this regard, I admit that the stance taken on my previous article has been misinformed. While Starbucks certainly has potential in terms of dividend growth – this company still appears to have a strong growth story ahead given its demonstrated ability to extract more value from its existing operations.

In fact, one reader expressed the sentiment in my previous article:

From this standpoint, once the contagion regarding the coronavirus calms down, I expect that Starbucks could have significant upside and the $80-85 price range could mark a significant buying opportunity.

